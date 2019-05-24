Log in
Britons set for £6 billion energy windfall from network curbs

0
05/24/2019 | 06:57am EDT
The Beaully to Denny power line passes through the Cairngorms National Park near Dalwhinnie, Scotland

LONDON (Reuters) - Britons could see a 6 billion pound cut in energy bills over five years from 2021, saving the average household 40 pounds per year, under plans to curb what gas and electricity network firms can pay shareholders.

Regulator Ofgem, which introduced a price cap on standard energy bills in January after lawmakers said customers were being overcharged, is now targeting the operators whose network fees make up around a quarter of British household energy bills.

Energy firms are under intense scrutiny, with Britain's opposition Labour party last week announcing a plan to nationalise the sector if it comes into power.

Ofgem said it plans to cut the amount network firms pay their shareholders, known as the "cost of equity range" by almost 50% for the next regulatory period starting in 2021.

The regulator said the package of measures it proposed could result in savings averaging 40 pounds per customer from 2021.

"Our proposals are on track to deliver a tough, fair settlement that strikes a better deal for consumers," Ofgem executive director for systems and networks Jonathan Brearley said as the regulator announced its plan on Friday.


(Graphic - What costs make up a British duel fuel energy bill?,

Under Ofgem’s framework, energy network operators set out their plans for investment and how much they expect this to cost over the period. Ofgem sets the return the companies can make.

Fixed returns have prompted investors to scoop up network assets. Abu Dhabi Investment Authority bought a 16.7 percent stake of the Scotia Gas Networks business from SSE for 621 million pounds in 2016.

Other investors in Britain's energy network include National Grid, Iberdrola's Scottish Power, Australian investment bank Macquarie and Hong Kong's Cheung Kong Group.

National Grid and SSE both said they were disappointed by the equity proposals.

"We believe this is not in the long-term interests of consumers," National Grid said in a statement.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Alexander Smith)

By Susanna Twidale
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA -0.43% 8.264 End-of-day quote.17.75%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.94% 813.6 Delayed Quote.5.47%
SCOTTISH AND SOUTHERN ENERGY 1.23% 1025 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 37 101 M
EBIT 2019 5 810 M
Net income 2019 3 203 M
Debt 2019 36 361 M
Yield 2019 4,42%
P/E ratio 2019 16,29
P/E ratio 2020 15,04
EV / Sales 2019 2,43x
EV / Sales 2020 2,33x
Capitalization 53 885 M
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 8,06 €
Spread / Average Target -2,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Inés Macho-Stadler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA17.75%60 265
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.09%97 478
DUKE ENERGY CORP3.01%64 723
ENEL12.61%64 584
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.21%62 625
SOUTHERN COMPANY23.73%56 530
