Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Iberdrola    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA

(IBE)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/07 09:35:07 am
9.135 EUR   +0.94%
09:19aIBERDROLA SA : Upgraded to Buy by UBS
MD
07:52aIBERDROLA : S.A. - Iberdrola donates 8,000 blankets to field hospitals and old people's homes
AQ
02:22aIBERDROLA SA : RBC is now Neutral
MD
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

IBERDROLA SA : Upgraded to Buy by UBS

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/07/2020 | 09:19am EDT

UBS upgrades his rating from Neutral to Buy. The target price is reduced from EUR 9.50 to EUR 9.75.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IBERDROLA
09:19aIBERDROLA SA : Upgraded to Buy by UBS
MD
07:52aIBERDROLA : S.A. - Iberdrola donates 8,000 blankets to field hospitals and old p..
AQ
02:22aIBERDROLA SA : RBC is now Neutral
MD
04/03IBERDROLA S A : Ignacio Galan, 'We will speed up investments as soon as possible..
AQ
04/03IBERDROLA SA : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
04/02IBERDROLA S A : Donates $27 Million in Medical Supplies
DJ
04/02IGNACIO GALÁN : “We will speed up investments as soon as possible to contr..
PU
03/20IBERDROLA : activates an extraordinary plan for hospitals to guarantee and reinf..
AQ
03/20IBERDROLA : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback ..
PU
03/19AVANGRID, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 38 645 M
EBIT 2020 6 434 M
Net income 2020 3 650 M
Debt 2020 39 693 M
Yield 2020 4,57%
P/E ratio 2020 15,8x
P/E ratio 2021 15,0x
EV / Sales2020 2,53x
EV / Sales2021 2,48x
Capitalization 58 184 M
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,88  €
Last Close Price 9,05  €
Spread / Highest target 35,2%
Spread / Average Target 9,14%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada General Director-Finance & Resources
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA1.82%63 473
NEXTERA ENERGY-3.16%117 655
ENEL S.P.A.-13.18%70 810
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-10.52%60 515
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.92%59 368
SOUTHERN COMPANY-21.08%57 022
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group