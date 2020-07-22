Log in
IBERDROLA    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Iberdrola 1st Half Net Profit Rose But Coronavirus Hit Demand

07/22/2020 | 02:53am EDT

By Giulia Petroni

Iberdrola SA said Wednesday that net profit rose in the first half of the year but that results were affected by a fall in demand and late payments due to Covid-19.

The Spanish utility company said net profit for the period came in at 1.84 billion euros ($2.11 billion) compared with EUR1.64 billion a year earlier. The rise was also the result of the capital gain generated by the sale of its stake in Siemens Gamesa.

Revenue decreased to EUR16.47 billion from EUR18.28 billion, the company said.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell to EUR4.92 billion from EUR4.99 billion the previous year due to coronavirus-related effects.

Iberdrola said it isn't able to provide a precise estimate of the future effects of the virus on its earnings in the coming months, but that it doesn't expect the crisis to significantly hit its projections once economies have fully recovered.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA 0.27% 11.27 End-of-day quote.22.77%
SIEMENS AG 1.39% 115.54 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
SIEMENS GAMESA RENEWABLE ENERGY, S.A. -0.73% 18.935 End-of-day quote.21.11%
Financials
Sales 2020 37 737 M 43 535 M 43 535 M
Net income 2020 3 711 M 4 282 M 4 282 M
Net Debt 2020 39 586 M 45 669 M 45 669 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 3,73%
Capitalization 72 457 M 83 275 M 83 591 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,97x
Nbr of Employees 35 107
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 10,26 €
Last Close Price 11,27 €
Spread / Highest target 6,48%
Spread / Average Target -8,94%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA22.77%83 275
NEXTERA ENERGY14.11%134 271
ENEL S.P.A.17.68%96 801
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.-6.36%65 084
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-9.74%59 597
SOUTHERN COMPANY-13.86%57 296
