IBERDROLA    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA

(IBE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time TRADEGATE AG - 02/20 10:06:05 am
7.4090 EUR   +2.50%
03:44aIBERDROLA : 2018 Earnings Rose, Hitting Targets -- Update
DJ
02:50aIBERDROLA : 2018 Earnings Rose, Hitting Targets
DJ
02/19AVANGRID : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Iberdrola : 2018 Earnings Rose, Hitting Targets -- Update

0
02/20/2019 | 03:44am EST

(Updates with 2019 outlook, dividend.) 

 
   By Nathan Allen

Iberdrola increased its net profit 7.5% last year to meet the company's expectations on the back of solid revenue and Ebitda growth.

The Spanish utility said net profit rose to 3.01 billion euros ($3.41 billion) from EUR2.80 billion a year earlier, driven by international growth, the normalization of operating conditions in Spain and a solid overall business performance.

Revenue jumped to EUR35.08 billion from EUR31.26 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose nearly 28% to EUR9.35 billion from EUR7.32 billion.

The company met its forecasts for net profit of around EUR3 billion and Ebitda of more than EUR9 billion. Analysts had predicted net profit of EUR3.02 billion, according to a FactSet-compiled consensus.

Iberdrola said the consolidation of Brazilian energy provider Neoenergia SA (NEOE3B.SM) since August contributed EUR569.7 million to Ebitda.

The company will propose an interim dividend of EUR0.20 a share, to be paid in addition to a EUR0.15 dividend paid in February 2018.

For 2019 Iberdrola said it expects mid-single-digit growth in both hnet profit and Ebitda, driven by new installed generation capacity and efficiency improvements.

Iberdrola shares rose more than 1% after the results and were last up 1.7% at EUR7.35.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA 1.14% 7.3496 Delayed Quote.3.59%
IBERDROLA -0.19% 7.228 End-of-day quote.2.99%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 35 709 M
EBIT 2018 5 314 M
Net income 2018 2 992 M
Debt 2018 34 284 M
Yield 2018 4,48%
P/E ratio 2018 15,49
P/E ratio 2019 14,60
EV / Sales 2018 2,28x
EV / Sales 2019 2,23x
Capitalization 47 130 M
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 7,34 €
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Inés Macho-Stadler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA2.99%53 439
DUKE ENERGY CORP1.40%62 384
DOMINION ENERGY2.91%56 888
SOUTHERN COMPANY10.56%49 963
EXELON CORPORATION7.01%46 800
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER7.14%39 089
