Iberdrola : 2018 Earnings Rose, Hitting Targets -- Update

(Updates with 2019 outlook, dividend.)

By Nathan Allen

Iberdrola increased its net profit 7.5% last year to meet the company's expectations on the back of solid revenue and Ebitda growth.

The Spanish utility said net profit rose to 3.01 billion euros ($3.41 billion) from EUR2.80 billion a year earlier, driven by international growth, the normalization of operating conditions in Spain and a solid overall business performance.

Revenue jumped to EUR35.08 billion from EUR31.26 billion, while earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization rose nearly 28% to EUR9.35 billion from EUR7.32 billion.

The company met its forecasts for net profit of around EUR3 billion and Ebitda of more than EUR9 billion. Analysts had predicted net profit of EUR3.02 billion, according to a FactSet-compiled consensus.

Iberdrola said the consolidation of Brazilian energy provider Neoenergia SA (NEOE3B.SM) since August contributed EUR569.7 million to Ebitda.

The company will propose an interim dividend of EUR0.20 a share, to be paid in addition to a EUR0.15 dividend paid in February 2018.

For 2019 Iberdrola said it expects mid-single-digit growth in both hnet profit and Ebitda, driven by new installed generation capacity and efficiency improvements.

Iberdrola shares rose more than 1% after the results and were last up 1.7% at EUR7.35.

