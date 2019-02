By Pietro Lombardi



Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC) announced Tuesday a buyback program of up to 1.15 billion euros ($1.30 billion).

The Spanish energy company said it will buy back up to around 2.07% of its share capital, adding that the program will start on Feb. 20 and run until June 14.

