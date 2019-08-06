Log in
Iberdrola : Consummation of the assignment of the right of use over the spare capacity of Iberdrola's group dark optical fiber network in Spain in favor of Lyntia Networks

08/06/2019 | 07:55am EDT

Julián Martínez-Simancas

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Bilbao, 6 August 2019

To the National Securities Market Commission

Subject: Consummation of the assignment of the right of use over the spare capacity of Iberdrola's group dark optical fiber network in Spain in favor of Lyntia Networks

Dear Sirs,

Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law, approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores, aprobado por Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, we hereby inform you that, following the obtaining by the assignee of the mandatory authorization by the Spanish Antitrust Authority (Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia), the transaction consisting of the assignment by Iberdrola España, S.A. (Sociedad Unipersonal), I-DE Redes Eléctricas Inteligentes, S.A. (Sociedad Unipersonal) (formerly, Iberdrola Distribución Eléctrica, S.A. -SociedadUnipersonal-) and Iberdrola Generación, S.A. (Sociedad Unipersonal), all of them belonging to the Iberdrola group, of the right of use of part of their dark optical fiber network to Lyntia Networks, S.A. (Sociedad Unipersonal) ("Lyntia"), reported by way of relevant fact notice dated 6 March 2019 (registry number 275728) (the "Transaction"), has been consummated today.

The total consideration for the Transaction amounts to 260.0 million euro, which have been paid by Lyntia on the closing date. Such consideration is subject to the customary adjustments in this kind of transactions.

The impact of the Transaction in the consolidated results of the Iberdrola group for fiscal year 2019 will be determined once more information regarding the adjustments referred to above becomes available.

The Transaction is framed within the 3,500 million euro assets rotation strategy announced in the Investors Day held on February 2018 and last updated on February 2019.

This information is provided to you for the appropriate purposes.

Yours faithfully,

Secretary of the Board of Directors

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

www.iberdrola.com

Take care of the environment.

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange any securities. The shares of Iberdrola, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration.

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

www.iberdrola.com

Take care of the environment.

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 11:54:05 UTC
