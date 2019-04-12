Log in
IBERDROLA

(IBE)
Iberdrola : Energy Balance Q1 2019

04/12/2019

/ IBE-WATCH FACT SHEET

3M 2019

INVESTOR.RELATIONS@IBERDROLA.ES

T: + 34 91 784 28 04

F: + 34 91 784 20 64

IBERDROLA: Net Electricity Production (provisional)

TOTAL GROUP

Jan - March 2019

Year 2019

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

Renewables

17,114

44%

-8.7%

17,114

44%

-8.7%

Onshore wind

9,804

25%

-13.4%

9,804

25%

-13.4%

Offshore wind

643

2%

58.0%

643

2%

58.0%

Hydro

6,224

16%

-8.4%

6,224

16%

-8.4%

Mini-hydro

193

0%

21.2%

193

0%

21.2%

Solar and other

251

1%

243.6%

251

1%

243.6%

Nuclear

6,405

16%

7.1%

6,405

16%

7.1%

Gas Combined Cycle

13,027

33%

-0.6%

13,027

33%

-0.6%

Cogeneration

2,294

6%

32.4%

2,294

6%

32.4%

Coal

349

1%

-24.1%

349

1%

-24.1%

TOTAL

39,189

100%

-2.1%

39,189

100%

-2.1%

SPAIN

Jan - March 2019

Year 2019

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

Renewables

6,246

41%

-22.8%

6,246

41%

-22.8%

Onshore wind

3,339

22%

-24.2%

3,339

22%

-24.2%

Hydro

2,715

18%

-23.0%

2,715

18%

-23.0%

Mini-hydro

193

1%

21.2%

193

1%

21.2%

Solar and other

0

0%

-99.4%

0

0%

-99.4%

Nuclear

6,405

42%

7.1%

6,405

42%

7.1%

Gas Combined Cycle

1,432

9%

46.8%

1,432

9%

46.8%

Cogeneration

677

4%

17.0%

677

4%

17.0%

Coal

349

2%

-24.1%

349

2%

-24.1%

TOTAL

15,109

100%

-6.1%

15,109

100%

-6.1%

Hydro Reservoir levels at 31/03/19

43% (4,879 GWh)

UK

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

Renewables

1,520

100%

-9.8%

1,520

100%

-9.8%

Onshore wind

1,296

85%

3.7%

1,296

85%

3.7%

Offshore wind

224

15%

-8.4%

224

15%

-8.4%

Hydro

0

0%

-100.0%

0

0%

-100.0%

Gas Combined Cycle

0

0%

-100.0%

0

0%

-100.0%

TOTAL

1,520

100%

-61.4%

1,520

100%

-61.4%

US

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

Renewables

4,222

82%

-11.5%

4,222

82%

-11.5%

Onshore wind

4,097

79%

-11.4%

4,097

79%

-11.4%

Hydro

57

1%

-31.5%

57

1%

-31.5%

Solar and other

68

1%

3.7%

68

1%

3.7%

Gas Combined Cycle

1

0%

-81.6%

1

0%

-81.6%

Cogeneration

956

18%

91.4%

956

18%

91.4%

TOTAL

5,179

100%

-1.8%

5,179

100%

-1.8%

*100% Avangrid Inc. (81.5% owned by Iberdrola S.A.)

MEXICO

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

Renewables

487

4%

43.8%

487

4%

43.8%

Onshore wind

306

3%

-9.5%

306

3%

-9.5%

Solar and other

180

1%

N/A

180

1%

N/A

Gas Combined Cycle

10,903

90%

24.8%

10,903

90%

24.8%

Cogeneration

661

5%

0.9%

661

5%

0.9%

TOTAL

12,051

100%

23.9%

12,051

100%

23.9%

BRAZIL

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

Renewables

3,811

85%

14.3%

3,811

85%

14.3%

Onshore wind

359

8%

4.5%

359

8%

4.5%

Hydro

3,452

77%

15.5%

3,452

77%

15.5%

Gas Combined Cycle

691

15%

-39.1%

691

15%

-39.1%

TOTAL

4,502

100%

0.8%

4,502

100%

0.8%

*100% Neoenergia (52.45% owned by Iberdrola S.A).

RoW

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

GWh

% Weight

vs 2018

Renewables

828

100%

57.4%

828

100%

57.4%

Onshore wind

407

49%

12.4%

407

49%

12.4%

Offshore wind

418

51%

N/A

418

51%

N/A

Solar and other

2

0%

34.1%

2

0%

34.1%

TOTAL

828

100%

57.4%

828

100%

57.4%

1

IBERDROLA: Installed Capacity (Provisional)

TOTAL GROUP

March 2019

March 2018

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

Renewables

29,419

62%

29,276

60%

Onshore wind

15,749

33%

15,533

32%

Offshore wind

544

1%

544

1%

Hydro

12,414

26%

12,574

26%

Mini-hydro

306

1%

303

1%

Solar and other

406

1%

321

1%

Nuclear

3,177

7%

3,177

7%

Gas Combined Cycle

12,885

27%

14,007

29%

Cogeneration

1,335

3%

1,350

3%

Coal

874

2%

874

2%

TOTAL

47,689

100%

48,683

100%

SPAIN

March 2019

March 2018

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

Renewables

15,791

61%

15,821

61%

Onshore wind

5,770

22%

5,752

22%

Hydro

9,715

38%

9,715

37%

Mini-hydro

306

1%

303

1%

Solar and other

0

0%

50

0%

Nuclear

3,177

12%

3,177

12%

Gas Combined Cycle

5,695

22%

5,695

22%

Cogeneration

353

1%

368

1%

Coal

874

3%

874

3%

TOTAL

25,889

100%

25,934

100%

UK

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

Renewables

2,100

100%

2,666

57%

Onshore wind

1,906

91%

1,906

41%

Offshore wind

194

9%

194

4%

Hydro

0

0%

566

12%

Gas Combined Cycle

0

0%

2,000

43%

TOTAL

2,100

100%

4,666

100%

USA

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

Renewables

6,719

89%

6,625

89%

Onshore wind

6,473

86%

6,387

85%

Hydro

117

2%

118

2%

Solar and other

129

2%

119

2%

Gas Combined Cycle

212

3%

212

3%

Cogeneration

636

8%

636

9%

TOTAL

7,567

100%

7,472

100%

*100% Avangrid Inc. (81.5% owned by Iberdrola S.A.)

MEXICO

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

Renewables

748

10%

513

8%

Onshore wind

478

6%

367

6%

Solar and other

270

4%

145

2%

Gas Combined Cycle

6,446

85%

5,568

87%

Cogeneration

346

5%

346

5%

TOTAL

7,541

100%

6,427

100%

BRAZIL

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

Renewables

3,098

85%

2,690

83%

Onshore wind

516

14%

516

16%

Hydro

2,582

71%

2,174

67%

Gas Combined Cycle

533

15%

533

17%

TOTAL

3,631

100%

3,223

100%

*100% Neoenergia (52.45% owned by Iberdrola S.A).

RoW

MW

% Weight

MW

% Weight

Renewables

961

100%

961

100%

Onshore wind

605

63%

605

63%

Offshore wind

350

36%

350

36%

Solar and other

6

1%

6

1%

TOTAL

961

100%

961

100%

2

IBERDROLA: Distributed Energy (Provisional)

ELECTRICITY

Jan - March 2019

Year 2019

GWh

vs 2018

GWh

vs 2018

Spain

23,999

-1.3%

23,999

-1.3%

UK

9,274

-5.8%

9,274

-5.8%

USA(1)

10,025

0.2%

10,025

0.2%

Brazil(2)

17,406

5.0%

17,406

5.0%

Total Electricity

60,704

0.0%

60,704

0.0%

GAS

USA

27,195

5.5%

27,195

5.5%

Total Gas

27,195

5.5%

27,195

5.5%

(1) 100% Avangrid Inc. (81.5% owned by Iberdrola S.A.)

(2) 100% Neoenergia (52.45% owned by Iberdrola S.A).

IBERDROLA: Emissions (Provisional)

3M 2019

3M 2018

C02 emissions over the period (gr. CO2 /KWh): Total

156

152

C02 emissions over the period (gr. CO2 /KWh): Spain

88

74

C02 emissions over the period (gr. CO2 /KWh): UK

0

223

C02 emissions over the period (gr. CO2 /KWh): USA

73

38

C02 emissions over the period (gr. CO2 /KWh): Brazil

56

93

C02 emissions over the period (gr. CO2 /KWh): Mexico

346

349

Emission-free production: Total (GWh)

23,519

24,729

Emission-free production: Spain (GWh)

12,651

14,074

Ratio emission-free production to total production: Total (%)

60%

62%

Ratio emission-free production to total production: Spain (%)

84%

87%

Emission-free installed capacity: Total (MW)

34,501

32,453

Emission-free installed capacity: Spain (MW)

18,968

18,997

Emission-free installed capacity: Total (%)

70%

67%

Emission-free installed capacity: Spain (%)

73%

73%

Ratio high-emission technologies production: Total (%)

1%

1%

Ratio low-emission technologies production: Total (%)

39%

37%

Sustainability

Ranking

Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2018

Selected in the utility sector. Iberdrola member in all editions

Sustainability Yearbook ROBECOSAM 2018

Classified as "Silver Class" in the electricity sector.

MSCI Global Sustainability Index Series

Iberdrola selected AAA

CDP Climate Change 2018

A-

Global 100

Iberdrola Selected

Sustainalytics

Iberdrola among the highest rated utilities

ISS-oekom

Iberdrola selected Prime

FTSE4Good

First utility with nuclear assets to meet standards for

FTSE4Good. 8 years in a row selected

Bloomberg Equality Index 2019

Iberdrola selected

Euronext Vigeo Eiris index: World 120, Eurozone 120 &

Iberdrola selected

Europe 120

Ecovadis

Gold

2019 World's Most Ethical Company

Iberdrola selected. Only Spanish utility

ECPI

Iberdrola lected in several Sustainability Indices

Stoxx Global ESG Leaders/Eurostoxx Sustainability

Iberdrola selected

40/Eurostoxx ESG Leaders 50

EcoAct

Iberdrola first utility in the ranking

Influence Map

Iberdrola selected

MERCO 2018

mercoEmpresas: Leader among Spanish utilities: energy,

gas, and water industry

Newsweek and Green Rankings

Iberdrola fifth utility worldwide

Energy Intelligence

Iberdrola among the top three utilities in the EI New Green

Utilities Report 2018

Forbes

Iberdrola selected in Forbes 2018: GLOBAL World's Largest

Public Companies 2000

ET Carbon Rankings

Iberdrola selected

Fortune Global 500

Iberdrola selected

3

LEGAL NOTICE

DISCLAIMER

This document has been prepared by Iberdrola, S.A. in connection with the presentation of financial results for the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year.

The information and any opinions or statements made in this document have not been verified by independent third parties; therefore, no express or implied warranty is made as to the impartiality, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions or statements expressed herein.

This document contains forward-looking information and statements about Iberdrola, S.A., including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward- looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" and similar expressions.

Although Iberdrola, S.A. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Iberdrola, S.A. shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Iberdrola, S.A. that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Iberdrola, S.A. to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, which are accessible to the public.

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They have not been reviewed by the auditors of Iberdrola, S.A. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Iberdrola, S.A. or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Iberdrola, S.A. on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Iberdrola, S.A. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Neither Iberdrola, S.A. nor its subsidiaries or other companies of the Iberdrola Group or its affiliates assume liability of any kind, whether for negligence or any other reason, for any damage or loss arising from any use of this document or its contents. Neither this document nor any part of it constitutes a contract, nor may it be used for incorporation into or construction of any contract or agreement.

Information in this document about the price at which securities issued by Iberdrola, S.A. have been bought or sold in the past or about the yield on securities issued by Iberdrola, S.A. cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.

IMPORTANT INFORMATION

This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe shares, in accordance with the provisions of (i) the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October; (ii) Royal Decree-Law 5/2005, of 11 March; (iii) Royal Decree 1310/2005, of 4 November; and (iv) their implementing regulations.

In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, nor a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, nor a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction.

The shares of Iberdrola, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933 or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration. The shares of Iberdrola, S.A. may not be offered or sold in Brazil except under the registration of Iberdrola, S.A. as a foreign issuer of listed securities, and a registration of a public offering of depositary receipts of its shares, pursuant to the Capital Markets Act of 1976 (Federal Law No. 6,385 of December 7, 1976, as further amended), or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration of the offering.

This document and the information presented herein was prepared by Iberdrola, S.A. solely with respect to the consolidated financial results of Iberdrola, S.A. and was prepared and is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This document does not contain, and the information presented herein does not constitute, an earnings release or statement of earnings of Avangrid, Inc. ("Avangrid") or Avangrid's financial results. Neither Avangrid nor its subsidiaries assume responsibility for the information presented herein, which was not prepared and is not presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"), which differs from IFRS in a number of significant respects. IFRS financial results are not indicative of U.S. GAAP financial results and should not be used as an alternative to, or a basis for anticipating or estimating, Avangrid's financial results. For information regarding Avangrid's financial results for the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year, please see its corporate website at www.avangrid.comand the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") website at www.sec.gov.

This document does not contain, and the information presented herein does not constitute, an earnings release or statement of earnings of Neoenergia S.A. ("Neoenergia") or Neoenergia's financial results. Neither Neoenergia nor its subsidiaries assume responsibility for the information presented herein. For information regarding Neoenergia's financial results available to date, please see its investor relations website at www.ri.neoenergia.comand the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") website at www.cvm.gov.br.

4

Iberdrola SA published this content on 12 April 2019
