Iberdrola : Energy Balance Q1 2019

IBERDROLA: Net Electricity Production (provisional)
TOTAL GROUP
Jan - March 2019
Year 2019
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
Renewables
17,114
44%
-8.7%
17,114
44%
-8.7%
Onshore wind
9,804
25%
-13.4%
9,804
25%
-13.4%
Offshore wind
643
2%
58.0%
643
2%
58.0%
Hydro
6,224
16%
-8.4%
6,224
16%
-8.4%
Mini-hydro
193
0%
21.2%
193
0%
21.2%
Solar and other
251
1%
243.6%
251
1%
243.6%
Nuclear
6,405
16%
7.1%
6,405
16%
7.1%
Gas Combined Cycle
13,027
33%
-0.6%
13,027
33%
-0.6%
Cogeneration
2,294
6%
32.4%
2,294
6%
32.4%
Coal
349
1%
-24.1%
349
1%
-24.1%
TOTAL
39,189
100%
-2.1%
39,189
100%
-2.1%
SPAIN
Jan - March 2019
Year 2019
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
Renewables
6,246
41%
-22.8%
6,246
41%
-22.8%
Onshore wind
3,339
22%
-24.2%
3,339
22%
-24.2%
Hydro
2,715
18%
-23.0%
2,715
18%
-23.0%
Mini-hydro
193
1%
21.2%
193
1%
21.2%
Solar and other
0
0%
-99.4%
0
0%
-99.4%
Nuclear
6,405
42%
7.1%
6,405
42%
7.1%
Gas Combined Cycle
1,432
9%
46.8%
1,432
9%
46.8%
Cogeneration
677
4%
17.0%
677
4%
17.0%
Coal
349
2%
-24.1%
349
2%
-24.1%
TOTAL
15,109
100%
-6.1%
15,109
100%
-6.1%
Hydro Reservoir levels at 31/03/19
43% (4,879 GWh)
UK
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
Renewables
1,520
100%
-9.8%
1,520
100%
-9.8%
Onshore wind
1,296
85%
3.7%
1,296
85%
3.7%
Offshore wind
224
15%
-8.4%
224
15%
-8.4%
Hydro
0
0%
-100.0%
0
0%
-100.0%
Gas Combined Cycle
0
0%
-100.0%
0
0%
-100.0%
TOTAL
1,520
100%
-61.4%
1,520
100%
-61.4%
US
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
Renewables
4,222
82%
-11.5%
4,222
82%
-11.5%
Onshore wind
4,097
79%
-11.4%
4,097
79%
-11.4%
Hydro
57
1%
-31.5%
57
1%
-31.5%
Solar and other
68
1%
3.7%
68
1%
3.7%
Gas Combined Cycle
1
0%
-81.6%
1
0%
-81.6%
Cogeneration
956
18%
91.4%
956
18%
91.4%
TOTAL
5,179
100%
-1.8%
5,179
100%
-1.8%
*100% Avangrid Inc. (81.5% owned by Iberdrola S.A.)
MEXICO
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
Renewables
487
4%
43.8%
487
4%
43.8%
Onshore wind
306
3%
-9.5%
306
3%
-9.5%
Solar and other
180
1%
N/A
180
1%
N/A
Gas Combined Cycle
10,903
90%
24.8%
10,903
90%
24.8%
Cogeneration
661
5%
0.9%
661
5%
0.9%
TOTAL
12,051
100%
23.9%
12,051
100%
23.9%
BRAZIL
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
Renewables
3,811
85%
14.3%
3,811
85%
14.3%
Onshore wind
359
8%
4.5%
359
8%
4.5%
Hydro
3,452
77%
15.5%
3,452
77%
15.5%
Gas Combined Cycle
691
15%
-39.1%
691
15%
-39.1%
TOTAL
4,502
100%
0.8%
4,502
100%
0.8%
*100% Neoenergia (52.45% owned by Iberdrola S.A).
RoW
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
GWh
% Weight
vs 2018
Renewables
828
100%
57.4%
828
100%
57.4%
Onshore wind
407
49%
12.4%
407
49%
12.4%
Offshore wind
418
51%
N/A
418
51%
N/A
Solar and other
2
0%
34.1%
2
0%
34.1%
TOTAL
828
100%
57.4%
828
100%
57.4%
IBERDROLA: Installed Capacity (Provisional)
TOTAL GROUP
March 2019
March 2018
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
Renewables
29,419
62%
29,276
60%
Onshore wind
15,749
33%
15,533
32%
Offshore wind
544
1%
544
1%
Hydro
12,414
26%
12,574
26%
Mini-hydro
306
1%
303
1%
Solar and other
406
1%
321
1%
Nuclear
3,177
7%
3,177
7%
Gas Combined Cycle
12,885
27%
14,007
29%
Cogeneration
1,335
3%
1,350
3%
Coal
874
2%
874
2%
TOTAL
47,689
100%
48,683
100%
SPAIN
March 2019
March 2018
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
Renewables
15,791
61%
15,821
61%
Onshore wind
5,770
22%
5,752
22%
Hydro
9,715
38%
9,715
37%
Mini-hydro
306
1%
303
1%
Solar and other
0
0%
50
0%
Nuclear
3,177
12%
3,177
12%
Gas Combined Cycle
5,695
22%
5,695
22%
Cogeneration
353
1%
368
1%
Coal
874
3%
874
3%
TOTAL
25,889
100%
25,934
100%
UK
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
Renewables
2,100
100%
2,666
57%
Onshore wind
1,906
91%
1,906
41%
Offshore wind
194
9%
194
4%
Hydro
0
0%
566
12%
Gas Combined Cycle
0
0%
2,000
43%
TOTAL
2,100
100%
4,666
100%
USA
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
Renewables
6,719
89%
6,625
89%
Onshore wind
6,473
86%
6,387
85%
Hydro
117
2%
118
2%
Solar and other
129
2%
119
2%
Gas Combined Cycle
212
3%
212
3%
Cogeneration
636
8%
636
9%
TOTAL
7,567
100%
7,472
100%
*100% Avangrid Inc. (81.5% owned by Iberdrola S.A.)
MEXICO
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
Renewables
748
10%
513
8%
Onshore wind
478
6%
367
6%
Solar and other
270
4%
145
2%
Gas Combined Cycle
6,446
85%
5,568
87%
Cogeneration
346
5%
346
5%
TOTAL
7,541
100%
6,427
100%
BRAZIL
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
Renewables
3,098
85%
2,690
83%
Onshore wind
516
14%
516
16%
Hydro
2,582
71%
2,174
67%
Gas Combined Cycle
533
15%
533
17%
TOTAL
3,631
100%
3,223
100%
*100% Neoenergia (52.45% owned by Iberdrola S.A).
RoW
MW
% Weight
MW
% Weight
Renewables
961
100%
961
100%
Onshore wind
605
63%
605
63%
Offshore wind
350
36%
350
36%
Solar and other
6
1%
6
1%
TOTAL
961
100%
961
100%
IBERDROLA: Distributed Energy (Provisional)
ELECTRICITY
Jan - March 2019
Year 2019
GWh
vs 2018
GWh
vs 2018
Spain
23,999
-1.3%
23,999
-1.3%
UK
9,274
-5.8%
9,274
-5.8%
USA(1)
10,025
0.2%
10,025
0.2%
Brazil(2)
17,406
5.0%
17,406
5.0%
Total Electricity
60,704
0.0%
60,704
0.0%
GAS
USA
27,195
5.5%
27,195
5.5%
Total Gas
27,195
5.5%
27,195
5.5%
(1) 100% Avangrid Inc. (81.5% owned by Iberdrola S.A.)
(2) 100% Neoenergia (52.45% owned by Iberdrola S.A).
IBERDROLA: Emissions (Provisional)
3M 2019
3M 2018
C02 emissions over the period (gr. CO2 /KWh): Total
156
152
C02 emissions over the period (gr. CO2 /KWh): Spain
88
74
C02 emissions over the period (gr. CO2 /KWh): UK
0
223
C02 emissions over the period (gr. CO2 /KWh): USA
73
38
C02 emissions over the period (gr. CO2 /KWh): Brazil
56
93
C02 emissions over the period (gr. CO2 /KWh): Mexico
346
349
Emission-free production: Total (GWh)
23,519
24,729
Emission-free production: Spain (GWh)
12,651
14,074
Ratio emission-free production to total production: Total (%)
60%
62%
Ratio emission-free production to total production: Spain (%)
84%
87%
Emission-free installed capacity: Total (MW)
34,501
32,453
Emission-free installed capacity: Spain (MW)
18,968
18,997
Emission-free installed capacity: Total (%)
70%
67%
Emission-free installed capacity: Spain (%)
73%
73%
Ratio high-emission technologies production: Total (%)
1%
1%
Ratio low-emission technologies production: Total (%)
39%
37%
Sustainability
Ranking
Dow Jones Sustainability World Index 2018
Selected in the utility sector. Iberdrola member in all editions
Sustainability Yearbook ROBECOSAM 2018
Classified as "Silver Class" in the electricity sector.
MSCI Global Sustainability Index Series
Iberdrola selected AAA
CDP Climate Change 2018
A-
Global 100
Iberdrola Selected
Sustainalytics
Iberdrola among the highest rated utilities
ISS-oekom
Iberdrola selected Prime
FTSE4Good
First utility with nuclear assets to meet standards for
FTSE4Good. 8 years in a row selected
Bloomberg Equality Index 2019
Iberdrola selected
Euronext Vigeo Eiris index: World 120, Eurozone 120 &
Iberdrola selected
Europe 120
Ecovadis
Gold
2019 World's Most Ethical Company
Iberdrola selected. Only Spanish utility
ECPI
Iberdrola lected in several Sustainability Indices
Stoxx Global ESG Leaders/Eurostoxx Sustainability
Iberdrola selected
40/Eurostoxx ESG Leaders 50
EcoAct
Iberdrola first utility in the ranking
Influence Map
Iberdrola selected
MERCO 2018
mercoEmpresas: Leader among Spanish utilities: energy,
gas, and water industry
Newsweek and Green Rankings
Iberdrola fifth utility worldwide
Energy Intelligence
Iberdrola among the top three utilities in the EI New Green
Utilities Report 2018
Forbes
Iberdrola selected in Forbes 2018: GLOBAL World's Largest
Public Companies 2000
ET Carbon Rankings
Iberdrola selected
Fortune Global 500
Iberdrola selected
LEGAL NOTICE
DISCLAIMER
This document has been prepared by Iberdrola, S.A. in connection with the presentation of financial results for the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year.
The information and any opinions or statements made in this document have not been verified by independent third parties; therefore, no express or implied warranty is made as to the impartiality, accuracy, completeness or correctness of the information or the opinions or statements expressed herein.
This document contains forward-looking information and statements about Iberdrola, S.A., including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward- looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates" and similar expressions.
Although Iberdrola, S.A. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Iberdrola, S.A. shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Iberdrola, S.A. that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Iberdrola, S.A. to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores, which are accessible to the public.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They have not been reviewed by the auditors of Iberdrola, S.A. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Iberdrola, S.A. or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Iberdrola, S.A. on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Iberdrola, S.A. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
Neither Iberdrola, S.A. nor its subsidiaries or other companies of the Iberdrola Group or its affiliates assume liability of any kind, whether for negligence or any other reason, for any damage or loss arising from any use of this document or its contents. Neither this document nor any part of it constitutes a contract, nor may it be used for incorporation into or construction of any contract or agreement.
Information in this document about the price at which securities issued by Iberdrola, S.A. have been bought or sold in the past or about the yield on securities issued by Iberdrola, S.A. cannot be relied upon as a guide to future performance.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This document does not constitute an offer or invitation to purchase or subscribe shares, in accordance with the provisions of (i) the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October; (ii) Royal Decree-Law 5/2005, of 11 March; (iii) Royal Decree 1310/2005, of 4 November; and (iv) their implementing regulations.
In addition, this document does not constitute an offer of purchase, sale or exchange, nor a request for an offer of purchase, sale or exchange of securities, nor a request for any vote or approval in any other jurisdiction.
The shares of Iberdrola, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act of 1933 or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration. The shares of Iberdrola, S.A. may not be offered or sold in Brazil except under the registration of Iberdrola, S.A. as a foreign issuer of listed securities, and a registration of a public offering of depositary receipts of its shares, pursuant to the Capital Markets Act of 1976 (Federal Law No. 6,385 of December 7, 1976, as further amended), or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration of the offering.
This document and the information presented herein was prepared by Iberdrola, S.A. solely with respect to the consolidated financial results of Iberdrola, S.A. and was prepared and is presented in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). This document does not contain, and the information presented herein does not constitute, an earnings release or statement of earnings of Avangrid, Inc. ("Avangrid") or Avangrid's financial results. Neither Avangrid nor its subsidiaries assume responsibility for the information presented herein, which was not prepared and is not presented in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("U.S. GAAP"), which differs from IFRS in a number of significant respects. IFRS financial results are not indicative of U.S. GAAP financial results and should not be used as an alternative to, or a basis for anticipating or estimating, Avangrid's financial results. For information regarding Avangrid's financial results for the first quarter of the 2019 fiscal year, please see its corporate website at www.avangrid.comand the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") website at www.sec.gov.
This document does not contain, and the information presented herein does not constitute, an earnings release or statement of earnings of Neoenergia S.A. ("Neoenergia") or Neoenergia's financial results. Neither Neoenergia nor its subsidiaries assume responsibility for the information presented herein. For information regarding Neoenergia's financial results available to date, please see its investor relations website at www.ri.neoenergia.comand the Brazilian Comissão de Valores Mobiliários ("CVM") website at www.cvm.gov.br.