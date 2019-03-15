Iberdrola : Ignacio Galán meets with over 300 Iberdrola employees and encourages them to fulfil the group's new challenges

Ignacio Galán meets with over 300 Iberdrola employees and encourages them to fulfil the group's new challenges

The Chairman of Iberdrola, Ignacio Galán, met with over 300 of the group's employees this morning on the Iberdrola Campus in San Agustín del Guadalix (Madrid) with the aim of encouraging them to fulfil the company's goals for the coming years while answering their questions about the company's strategy.

Galán and this team of professionals analysed the keys to delivering the targets set in the recently updated 2018-2022 Strategic Outlook. The Chairman of Iberdrola discussed with the employees how to specify and optimise the investments planned for the period, which amount to €34 billion, of which €8 billion are earmarked for Spain. They also reviewed the steps needed to achieve a net profit of between €3.7bn and €3.9bn by 2022 - up to 30% higher than in 2018, and gross operating earnings (EBITDA) of over €12 billion.

This meeting, which is held every year in the weeks leading up to the General Shareholders' Meeting, was attended by Iberdrola employees from Spain, UK, USA, Mexico, Brazil, Qatar, Italy, Hungary, France, Portugal, Greece and Germany.

During the sessions, considerable attention was given to the corporate purpose and values of the Iberdrola group, approved by the Company's Board of Directors.

The company's purpose is 'to continue building together each day a healthier, more accessible energy model, based on electricity'. It expresses the value that the company brings to society from its role as corporate citizen and reflects its commitment to the transformation of the current energy model towards a new paradigm in which priority rests on the well-being of people and the preservation of the planet. This purpose is in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030.

To fulfil this purpose, Iberdrola's activities are based on three values that define the identity of the group and form the backbone of the company's strategy: sustainable energy, integrating force and dynamic drive. These represent a commitment to the creation of economic, social and environmental value, as well as to the sum of talent, diversity, innovation and anticipation.