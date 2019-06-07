Iberdrola : Publication of the announcement of registration of the initial public offering of the shares of Neoenergia, S.A. in Brazil

Julián Martínez-Simancas
Bilbao, 7 June 2019
To the National Securities Market Commission
Subject: Announcement of registration of the initial public offering of shares of Neoenergia, S.A. in Brazil
Dear Sirs,
Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores, aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, we hereby inform you that, yesterday, Neoenergia, S.A., ("Neoenergia"), company of which Iberdrola holds 52.45 % of its share capital via its subsidiary Iberdrola Energía, S.A. (Sociedad Unipersonal) ("Iberdrola Energía"), has published the announcement of the registration of the initial public offering of its shares (the "Offer") in accordance with Brazilian legislation (the "Announcement"). This milestone is part of the company's initial public offering process in Brazil, transaction which was disclosed by means of significant events dated 24 April 2019 (official registry number 277326) and 30 April 2019 (official registry number 277599).
Pursuant to the terms of the Announcement, Iberdrola Energía will maintain a stake of more than 50 % of the share capital of Neoenergia after the completion of the Offer. The non-binding indicative share price range in the Offer included in the Announcement is between 14.42 and 16.89 Brazilian reals, equivalent to approximately 3.32 and 3.89 euros per share, respectively1.
In accordance with the Announcement, it is expected that the final price of the shares sold in the Offer will be determined on 27 June 2019 and that the shares of Neoenergia will commence trading on the "Novo Mercado" segment of the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão) on 1 July 2019. Finally, it is expected that the settlement of the Offer will take place on 2 July 2019.
This information is provided to you for the appropriate purposes.
Yours faithfully,
Secretary of the Board of Directors
Calculated on the basis of the euro / Brazilian real exchange rate as of 5 June 2019, which was 0.2303 euros per 1 Brazilian real.
IMPORTANT INFORMATION
This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange any securities. The shares of Iberdrola, S.A. or Neoenergia, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration.
This communication contains forward-looking information and statements about Iberdrola, S.A., including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates" and similar expressions.
Although Iberdrola, S.A. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Iberdrola, S.A. shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Iberdrola, S.A., that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the public documents sent by Iberdrola, S.A. to the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores.
Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They have not been reviewed by the auditors of Iberdrola, S.A. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All oral or written forward-looking statements hereby made or otherwise attributable to Iberdrola, S.A. or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified on its entirety by the cautionary statement above. All the forward- looking statements included herein are based on information available to Iberdrola, S.A. on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Iberdrola, S.A. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
