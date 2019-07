By Max Bernhard



Iberdrola SA (IBE.MC) said Wednesday that first-half net profit rose significantly and raised its outlook for the year ahead.

The Spanish utility said profit for period rose by 17% to 1.64 billion euros ($1.83 billion) from EUR1.41 billion a year earlier. Revenue increased by 3.9% to EUR18.28 billion.

Based on the solid performance, Iberdrola now expects double-digit growth in its earnings, it said.

