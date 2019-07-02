Iberdrola : Supplement to the information memorandum relating to the first edition of the Iberdrola Retribución Flexible optional dividend system corresponding to the fiscal year 2019

Julián Martínez-Simancas Secretary of the Board of Directors Bilbao, 2 July 2019 To the National Securities Market Commission Subject: Supplement to the information memorandum (documento informativo) relating to the terms and conditions of the first edition of the "Iberdrola Retribución Flexible" optional dividend system corresponding to the fiscal year 2019 Dear Sirs, Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, and further to our notice of significant event (hecho relevante) filed with this National Commission on 24 April 2019 (with official registry number 277,344), we hereby advise you that on the date hereof the matters summarised below regarding the terms and conditions of the first edition of the "Iberdrola Retribución Flexible" optional dividend system corresponding to the fiscal year 2019 have been determined. In particular, the following matters have been determined in connection with: (i) the implementation of the first paid-up capital increase approved by the General Shareholders' Meeting of Iberdrola, S.A. ("Iberdrola") held on 29 March 2019 under item number eight on the agenda and under the section titled «Common terms and conditions of the dividend distribution and increase in capital resolutions proposed under items number seven, eight and nine on the agenda, by virtue of which the "Iberdrola Flexible Remuneration" optional dividend system is implemented» (the "Capital Increase") and (ii) the supplementary payment to the dividend corresponding to the fiscal year 2018, which was approved by the referred General Shareholders' Meeting under item number seven of its agenda (the "Supplementary Dividend"): The maximum market value of reference for the Capital Increase amounts to 1,277 million euros. This amount guarantees a gross amount of the Supplementary Dividend of, at least, 0.200 euros per share. The maximum number of shares to be issued by means of the Capital Increase is 145,116,279. The number of free-of-charge allocation rights required to receive one new share is 43. NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail. www.iberdrola.com Take care of the environment. Printed in black and white and only if necessary 1

The maximum nominal amount of the Capital Increase is 108,837,209.25 euros. The gross amount of the Supplementary Dividend per share is 0.200 euros. The aggregate maximum gross amount of the Supplementary Dividend is 1,248,000,000.00 euros. This amount results from multiplying the total number of outstanding shares of Iberdrola as of the date hereof (without deducting Iberdrola's treasury stock) by the gross amount per share previously mentioned ( i.e ., 0.200 euros). Likewise, and for the purposes of article 26.1.e) of Royal Decree 1310/2005, of 4 November, which partially elaborates upon the provisions of Law 24/1988 of 28 July, on the Securities Market, in connection with the admission of securities to trading on official secondary markets, public offers for the sale or subscription of securities and the prospectus required for such purposes (Real Decreto 1310/2005, de 4 de noviembre, por el que se desarrolla parcialmente la Ley 24/1988, de 28 de julio, del Mercado de Valores, en materia de admisión a negociación de valores en mercados secundarios oficiales, de ofertas públicas de venta o suscripción y del folleto exigible a tales efectos, "Royal Decree 1310/2005"), we provide you, attached hereto as an annex, with the supplement to the information memorandum (documento informativo) covered by the notice of significant event filed on 24 April 2019 regarding the first edition of the "Iberdrola Retribución Flexible" optional dividend system corresponding to the fiscal year 2019, which has been approved today. In this respect, it is stated that, as from 21 July 2019, Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council, of 14 June 2017, on the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Directive 2003/71/EC (the "Regulation") will be directly applicable in the Member States of the European Union. However, article 1.5.(g) of the Regulation provides for the same legal regime as the one set out in article 26.1.e) of Royal Decree 1310/2005. Thus, pursuant to article 1.5.(g) of the Regulation and, as is currently the case, the admission to trading of the new Iberdrola's shares issued within the context of the optional dividend system "Iberdrola Retribución Flexible" shall not entail the obligation to publish the prospectus established in the Regulation, "provided that the said shares are of the same class as the shares already admitted to trading on the same regulated market and that a document is made available containing information on the number and nature of the shares and the reasons for and details of the offer or allotment". Likewise, it is stated that the aforementioned information memorandum (documento informativo), together with its referred supplement, constitutes the document referred to in article 26.1.e) of Royal Decree 1310/2005 and article 1.5.(g) of the Regulation, and renders the preparation and publication of a prospectus (folleto informativo) with respect to the Capital Increase unnecessary. Please be advised that the summary included above is part of the supplement to the above referred information memorandum, and should therefore be read in conjunction with such supplement. This information is provided to you for the appropriate purposes.

Yours faithfully, Secretary of the Board of Directors

IMPORTANT INFORMATION This communication does not constitute an offer to purchase, sell or exchange or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, sell or exchange any securities. The shares of Iberdrola, S.A. may not be offered or sold in the United States of America except pursuant to an effective registration statement under the Securities Act or pursuant to a valid exemption from registration. This communication contains forward-looking information and statements about Iberdrola, S.A., including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates" and similar expressions. Although Iberdrola, S.A. believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Iberdrola, S.A. shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Iberdrola, S.A., that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the public documents sent by Iberdrola, S.A. to the Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They have not been reviewed by the auditors of Iberdrola, S.A. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All oral or written forward-looking statements hereby made or otherwise attributable to Iberdrola, S.A. or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified on its entirety by the cautionary statement above. All the forward- looking statements included herein are based on information available to Iberdrola, S.A. on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Iberdrola, S.A. does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Annex Supplement to the information memorandum relating to the terms and conditions of the first edition of the "Iberdrola Retribución Flexible" optional dividend system corresponding to the fiscal year 2019

