Iberdrola : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback program between 21 and 27 May 2019

Julián Martínez-Simancas

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Bilbao, 28 May 2019

To the National Securities Market Commission

Subject: Periodic information about the share buy-backprogramme of Iberdrola, S.A.

Dear Sirs,

Reference is made to our notice of significant event (comunicación de hecho relevante) of 19 February 2019 (official registry number 274,908), relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 April 2018 under item twelve of its agenda (the "Buy-backProgramme").

Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 21 and 27 May of 2019, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy- back Programme:

Date Security Transaction Trading venue Number of securities Price (€) 21/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 288,952 8.123 21/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 84,387 8.127 21/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 47,940 8.143 21/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition TRQX 16,819 8.142 22/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 824,192 8.237 22/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 1,080,888 8.246 22/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 589,561 8.241 22/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition TRQX 552,643 8.247 23/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 2,800,000 8.256 23/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 770,000 8.271 23/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 350,000 8.271 23/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition TRQX 280,000 8.271 24/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 1,395,977 8.377 24/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 1,050,034 8.349 24/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 1,074,458 8.392 24/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition TRQX 16,218 8.396 27/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 3,273,227 8.499 27/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 1,131,765 8.521

