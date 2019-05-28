Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Iberdrola    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA

(IBE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Iberdrola : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback program between 21 and 27 May 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/28/2019 | 08:09am EDT

Julián Martínez-Simancas

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Bilbao, 28 May 2019

To the National Securities Market Commission

Subject: Periodic information about the share buy-backprogramme of Iberdrola, S.A.

Dear Sirs,

Reference is made to our notice of significant event (comunicación de hecho relevante) of 19 February 2019 (official registry number 274,908), relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 April 2018 under item twelve of its agenda (the "Buy-backProgramme").

Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 21 and 27 May of 2019, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy- back Programme:

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Number of securities

Price (€)

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

288,952

8.123

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

84,387

8.127

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

47,940

8.143

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

16,819

8.142

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

824,192

8.237

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

1,080,888

8.246

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

589,561

8.241

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

552,643

8.247

23/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,800,000

8.256

23/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

770,000

8.271

23/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

350,000

8.271

23/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

280,000

8.271

24/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

1,395,977

8.377

24/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

1,050,034

8.349

24/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,074,458

8.392

24/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

16,218

8.396

27/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

3,273,227

8.499

27/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

1,131,765

8.521

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

www.iberdrola.com

Take care of the environment.

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

1

27/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

772,163

8.507

27/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

285,160

8.521

27/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

AQXE

81,333

8.512

27/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRSI

25,000

8.514

27/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

SICS

29,539

8.528

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as annex. This information is provided to you for the appropriate purposes.

Yours faithfully,

Secretary of the Board of Directors

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

www.iberdrola.com

Take care of the environment.

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

2

ANNEX

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back

programme of Iberdrola, S.A. between 21 and 27 May 2019

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number of

Price (€)

Broker

venue

securities

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,042

8.114

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

45,000

8.106

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

25,560

8.110

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

4,130

8.112

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

57,440

8.160

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

12,441

8.162

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

15,453

8.168

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

430

8.124

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

5,530

8.120

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

96,420

8.104

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,760

8.132

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

14,295

8.102

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

3,451

8.118

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

5,758

8.114

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

3,598

8.106

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,500

8.108

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

4,972

8.110

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,650

8.112

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,286

8.153

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

2,762

8.159

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

3,925

8.156

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

4,419

8.160

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

5,039

8.162

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

456

8.166

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

10,436

8.168

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,425

8.169

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

714

8.113

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

3,973

8.114

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

16,005

8.106

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

2,108

8.108

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

7,514

8.110

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

6,518

8.112

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

2,573

8.153

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

1,381

8.159

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

3,531

8.160

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

3,700

8.162

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

1,672

8.166

UBS Limited

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

www.iberdrola.com

Take care of the environment.

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

3

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

6,462

8.168

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

3,390

8.124

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

3,816

8.116

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

3,383

8.120

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

10,253

8.104

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

4,541

8.152

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

3,567

8.170

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

3,722

8.110

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

4,142

8.162

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

3,355

8.166

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

3,509

8.124

UBS Limited

21/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

2,091

8.152

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

12,646

8.170

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

21,162

8.172

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

24,097

8.168

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,795

8.176

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

5,809

8.164

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

29,017

8.160

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,458

8.162

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

8,157

8.180

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

4,014

8.190

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

604

8.196

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

3,136

8.206

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

17,487

8.210

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

8,124

8.208

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,170

8.198

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,468

8.202

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,665

8.212

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

209

8.214

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,033

8.216

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

537

8.218

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

20,744

8.236

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

65,587

8.240

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,562

8.254

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

18,137

8.252

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

41,942

8.250

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

29,846

8.238

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

10,908

8.246

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

36,584

8.244

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

18,083

8.242

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

20,736

8.248

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

7,171

8.258

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

19,509

8.260

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

14,955

8.256

UBS Limited

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

www.iberdrola.com

Take care of the environment.

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

4

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

5,260

8.266

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,443

8.264

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

13,604

8.234

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

20,525

8.230

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

7,012

8.228

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,177

8.226

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

4,653

8.224

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,057

8.222

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,363

8.232

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,330

8.262

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,086

8.268

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

3,748

8.270

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

7,671

8.274

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

19,624

8.278

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

15,524

8.282

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,757

8.290

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

9,479

8.286

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

34,253

8.280

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

14,352

8.276

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

18,064

8.288

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

16,899

8.292

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

7,487

8.294

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,747

8.184

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

1,288

8.194

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

4,878

8.200

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

26,251

8.300

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,304

8.304

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

7,595

8.302

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

7,224

8.298

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

22,284

8.158

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

1,905

8.192

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

7,996

8.220

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

4,069

8.170

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

13,068

8.172

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

6,629

8.168

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

15,200

8.166

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

3,799

8.176

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

4,099

8.174

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

5,050

8.164

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

14,790

8.160

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

12,098

8.162

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,315

8.163

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,708

8.178

UBS Limited

22/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

5,896

8.180

UBS Limited

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

www.iberdrola.com

Take care of the environment.

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 28 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2019 12:08:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IBERDROLA
08:09aIBERDROLA : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback ..
PU
06:39aIBERDROLA : opens 350MW Baixo Iguau hydroelectric power plant in Brazil
AQ
05/27IBERDROLA : i-DE, Iberdrola's new electricity distribution brand
PU
05/24Britons set for £6 billion energy windfall from network curbs
RE
05/24IBERDROLA : to install super-fast car charging at Ballenoil service stations
PU
05/21IBERDROLA : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback ..
PU
05/20IBERDROLA : is launching the call for funding applications to its 2020 Social Pr..
PU
05/16AVANGRID, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/15IBERDROLA : Mexico hails Iberdrola's $5 bn investment plan
AQ
05/15UK energy network firms rattled by Labour state ownership plan
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 37 101 M
EBIT 2019 5 810 M
Net income 2019 3 203 M
Debt 2019 36 383 M
Yield 2019 4,30%
P/E ratio 2019 16,74
P/E ratio 2020 15,47
EV / Sales 2019 2,47x
EV / Sales 2020 2,37x
Capitalization 55 398 M
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 8,06 €
Spread / Average Target -5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Inés Macho-Stadler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA21.06%61 963
NEXTERA ENERGY INC17.00%97 401
ENEL14.41%65 625
DUKE ENERGY CORP2.91%64 658
DOMINION ENERGY INC.8.76%62 360
SOUTHERN COMPANY23.75%56 540
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About