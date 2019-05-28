Iberdrola : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback program between 21 and 27 May 2019
05/28/2019 | 08:09am EDT
Julián Martínez-Simancas
Secretary of the Board of Directors
Bilbao, 28 May 2019
To the National Securities Market Commission
Subject: Periodic information about the sharebuy-backprogramme of Iberdrola, S.A.
Dear Sirs,
Reference is made to our notice of significant event (comunicación de hecho relevante) of 19 February 2019 (official registry number 274,908), relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 April 2018 under item twelve of its agenda (the "Buy-backProgramme").
Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 21 and 27 May of 2019, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy- back Programme:
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading venue
Number of securities
Price (€)
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
288,952
8.123
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
84,387
8.127
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
47,940
8.143
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
16,819
8.142
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
824,192
8.237
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
1,080,888
8.246
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
589,561
8.241
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
552,643
8.247
23/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,800,000
8.256
23/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
770,000
8.271
23/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
350,000
8.271
23/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
280,000
8.271
24/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
1,395,977
8.377
24/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
1,050,034
8.349
24/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,074,458
8.392
24/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
16,218
8.396
27/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
3,273,227
8.499
27/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
1,131,765
8.521
NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.
27/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
772,163
8.507
27/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
285,160
8.521
27/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
AQXE
81,333
8.512
27/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRSI
25,000
8.514
27/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
SICS
29,539
8.528
Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as annex. This information is provided to you for the appropriate purposes.
Yours faithfully,
Secretary of the Board of Directors
NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.
ANNEX
Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back
programme of Iberdrola, S.A. between 21 and 27 May 2019
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Number of
Price (€)
Broker
venue
securities
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,042
8.114
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
45,000
8.106
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
25,560
8.110
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
4,130
8.112
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
57,440
8.160
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
12,441
8.162
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
15,453
8.168
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
430
8.124
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
5,530
8.120
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
96,420
8.104
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,760
8.132
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
14,295
8.102
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
3,451
8.118
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
5,758
8.114
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
3,598
8.106
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,500
8.108
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
4,972
8.110
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,650
8.112
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,286
8.153
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
2,762
8.159
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
3,925
8.156
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
4,419
8.160
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
5,039
8.162
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
456
8.166
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
10,436
8.168
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,425
8.169
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
714
8.113
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
3,973
8.114
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
16,005
8.106
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
2,108
8.108
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
7,514
8.110
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
6,518
8.112
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
2,573
8.153
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
1,381
8.159
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
3,531
8.160
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
3,700
8.162
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
1,672
8.166
UBS Limited
NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
6,462
8.168
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
3,390
8.124
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
3,816
8.116
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
3,383
8.120
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
10,253
8.104
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
4,541
8.152
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
3,567
8.170
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
3,722
8.110
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
4,142
8.162
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
3,355
8.166
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
3,509
8.124
UBS Limited
21/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
2,091
8.152
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
12,646
8.170
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
21,162
8.172
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
24,097
8.168
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
11,795
8.176
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
5,809
8.164
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
29,017
8.160
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,458
8.162
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
8,157
8.180
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
4,014
8.190
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
604
8.196
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
3,136
8.206
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
17,487
8.210
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
8,124
8.208
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,170
8.198
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,468
8.202
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,665
8.212
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
209
8.214
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,033
8.216
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
537
8.218
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
20,744
8.236
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
65,587
8.240
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
11,562
8.254
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
18,137
8.252
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
41,942
8.250
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
29,846
8.238
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
10,908
8.246
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
36,584
8.244
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
18,083
8.242
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
20,736
8.248
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
7,171
8.258
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
19,509
8.260
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
14,955
8.256
UBS Limited
NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
5,260
8.266
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,443
8.264
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
13,604
8.234
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
20,525
8.230
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
7,012
8.228
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
11,177
8.226
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
4,653
8.224
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
11,057
8.222
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
11,363
8.232
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,330
8.262
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,086
8.268
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
3,748
8.270
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
7,671
8.274
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
19,624
8.278
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
15,524
8.282
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,757
8.290
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
9,479
8.286
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
34,253
8.280
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
14,352
8.276
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
18,064
8.288
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
16,899
8.292
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
7,487
8.294
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,747
8.184
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
1,288
8.194
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
4,878
8.200
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
26,251
8.300
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,304
8.304
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
7,595
8.302
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
7,224
8.298
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
22,284
8.158
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
1,905
8.192
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
7,996
8.220
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
4,069
8.170
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
13,068
8.172
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
6,629
8.168
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
15,200
8.166
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
3,799
8.176
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
4,099
8.174
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
5,050
8.164
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
14,790
8.160
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
12,098
8.162
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,315
8.163
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,708
8.178
UBS Limited
22/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
5,896
8.180
UBS Limited
NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.
