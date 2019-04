Iberdrola : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback programme between 1 and 8 April 2019

Julián Martínez-Simancas

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Bilbao, 9 April 2019

To the National Securities Market Commission

Subject: Periodic information about the share buy-backprogramme of Iberdrola, S.A.

Dear Sirs,

Reference is made to our notice of significant event (comunicación de hecho relevante) of 19 February 2019 (official registry number 274,908), relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 April 2018 under item twelve of its agenda (the "Buy-backProgramme").

Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 1 and 8 April of 2019, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy- back Programme:

Date Security Transaction Trading venue Number of securities Price (€) 01/04/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 3,325,865 7.773 01/04/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 180,000 7.771 01/04/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 90,000 7.771 01/04/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition TRQX 90,000 7.771 02/04/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 2,964 7.772 03/04/2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 04/04/2019 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 05/04/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 2,450,000 7.922 08/04/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 1,715,928 7.909

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as annex. This information is provided to you for the appropriate purposes.

Yours faithfully,

Secretary of the Board of Directors

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

