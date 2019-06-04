Iberdrola : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback programme between 28 May and 3 June 2019

Julián Martínez-Simancas

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Bilbao, 4 June 2019

To the National Securities Market Commission

Subject: Periodic information about the share buy-backprogramme of Iberdrola, S.A.

Dear Sirs,

Reference is made to our notice of significant event (comunicación de hecho relevante) of 19 February 2019 (official registry number 274,908), relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 April 2018 under item twelve of its agenda (the "Buy-backProgramme").

Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 28 May and 3 June of 2019, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy-back Programme:

Date Security Transaction Trading venue Number of securities Price (€) 28/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 1,959,452 8.488 28/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 902,511 8.508 28/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 833,633 8.514 28/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition TRQX 318,176 8.509 28/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition AQXE 71,177 8.498 29/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 1,149,224 8.41 29/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 571,598 8.406 29/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 762,270 8.408 29/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition TRQX 170,507 8.416 30/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 2,689,162 8.428 30/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 29,963 8.422 30/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 55,435 8.422 31/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 3,150,000 8.333 31/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 905,700 8.326 31/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 1,176,052 8.325 31/05/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition TRQX 254,803 8.299 03/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 329,280 8.367 03/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 824,914 8.346

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

