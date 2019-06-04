Iberdrola : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback programme between 28 May and 3 June 2019
06/04/2019 | 04:30am EDT
Julián Martínez-Simancas
Secretary of the Board of Directors
Bilbao, 4 June 2019
To the National Securities Market Commission
Subject: Periodic information about the sharebuy-backprogramme of Iberdrola, S.A.
Dear Sirs,
Reference is made to our notice of significant event (comunicación de hecho relevante) of 19 February 2019 (official registry number 274,908), relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 April 2018 under item twelve of its agenda (the "Buy-backProgramme").
Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 28 May and 3 June of 2019, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy-back Programme:
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading venue
Number of securities
Price (€)
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
1,959,452
8.488
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
902,511
8.508
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
833,633
8.514
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
318,176
8.509
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
AQXE
71,177
8.498
29/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
1,149,224
8.41
29/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
571,598
8.406
29/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
762,270
8.408
29/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
170,507
8.416
30/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,689,162
8.428
30/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
29,963
8.422
30/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
55,435
8.422
31/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
3,150,000
8.333
31/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
905,700
8.326
31/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,176,052
8.325
31/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
254,803
8.299
03/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
329,280
8.367
03/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
824,914
8.346
03/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
395,023
8.354
03/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
39,150
8.398
Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as annex. This information is provided to you for the appropriate purposes.
Yours faithfully,
Secretary of the Board of Directors
ANNEX
Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back
programme of Iberdrola, S.A. between 28 May and 3 June 2019
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Number of
Price (€)
Broker
venue
securities
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
39,339
8.484
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
11,840
8.496
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
45,598
8.492
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
22,303
8.474
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
8,440
8.462
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
36,235
8.468
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
1,048,565
8.476
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
9,726
8.470
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
33,432
8.480
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
58,252
8.494
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
24,387
8.508
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
8,121
8.536
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
22,238
8.538
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
42,410
8.518
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
10,402
8.522
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
53,931
8.520
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
13,392
8.512
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
29,092
8.498
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
20,291
8.488
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
24,838
8.490
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
32,285
8.486
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
37,264
8.482
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
20,822
8.500
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
10,575
8.460
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
14,315
8.466
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
26,137
8.478
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
5,590
8.514
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,279
8.516
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
21,221
8.510
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
29,091
8.540
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
21,816
8.544
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
23,871
8.542
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,987
8.546
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
4,300
8.548
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
50,530
8.526
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
31,694
8.524
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,179
8.502
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
10,607
8.472
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,392
8.464
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
15,554
8.506
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,295
8.504
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
5,559
8.458
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
491
8.530
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,766
8.550
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
56,987
8.484
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
7,424
8.496
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
15,643
8.492
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
11,727
8.474
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
8,349
8.462
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
16,856
8.468
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
20,713
8.476
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
3,887
8.470
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
11,168
8.480
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
23,823
8.494
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
7,662
8.508
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
5,747
8.538
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
182,959
8.518
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
21,245
8.522
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
228,037
8.520
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
11,426
8.512
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
20,229
8.498
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
8,361
8.488
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
13,596
8.490
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
10,183
8.486
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
18,330
8.482
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
13,077
8.500
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
4,152
8.460
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
20,304
8.466
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
3,958
8.478
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
10,541
8.514
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
28,736
8.516
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
11,619
8.510
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
5,661
8.540
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
4,777
8.544
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
3,481
8.542
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
3,280
8.546
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
1,882
8.548
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
23,837
8.526
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
50,882
8.524
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
3,774
8.472
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
8,198
8.464
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
28,781
8.484
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
2,321
8.496
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
9,948
8.492
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
4,316
8.474
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
3,361
8.462
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
3,504
8.468
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
7,851
8.476
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
5,034
8.470
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
10,622
8.480
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
10,889
8.494
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
4,217
8.508
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
2,609
8.536
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
9,136
8.538
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
372,626
8.518
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
18,649
8.522
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
176,188
8.520
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
10,767
8.512
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
6,795
8.498
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
3,703
8.488
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
5,984
8.490
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
4,054
8.486
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
6,165
8.482
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
637
8.500
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,796
8.460
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
3,172
8.466
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
4,828
8.478
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
19,764
8.514
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
49,243
8.516
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,890
8.510
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
3,356
8.540
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,250
8.534
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
3,819
8.544
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
2,019
8.542
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
6,020
8.546
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,907
8.548
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
9,034
8.526
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
16,678
8.524
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
700
8.502
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
13,885
8.484
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
5,878
8.492
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
1,919
8.474
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
2,188
8.462
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
5,540
8.468
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
28/05/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
6,323
8.476
Morgan Stanley Europe SE
