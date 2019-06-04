Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Iberdrola    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA

(IBE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Iberdrola : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback programme between 28 May and 3 June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/04/2019 | 04:30am EDT

Julián Martínez-Simancas

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Bilbao, 4 June 2019

To the National Securities Market Commission

Subject: Periodic information about the share buy-backprogramme of Iberdrola, S.A.

Dear Sirs,

Reference is made to our notice of significant event (comunicación de hecho relevante) of 19 February 2019 (official registry number 274,908), relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 April 2018 under item twelve of its agenda (the "Buy-backProgramme").

Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 28 May and 3 June of 2019, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy-back Programme:

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Number of securities

Price (€)

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

1,959,452

8.488

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

902,511

8.508

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

833,633

8.514

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

318,176

8.509

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

AQXE

71,177

8.498

29/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

1,149,224

8.41

29/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

571,598

8.406

29/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

762,270

8.408

29/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

170,507

8.416

30/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,689,162

8.428

30/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

29,963

8.422

30/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

55,435

8.422

31/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

3,150,000

8.333

31/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

905,700

8.326

31/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,176,052

8.325

31/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

254,803

8.299

03/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

329,280

8.367

03/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

824,914

8.346

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

www.iberdrola.com

Take care of the environment.

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

1

03/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

395,023

8.354

03/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

39,150

8.398

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as annex. This information is provided to you for the appropriate purposes.

Yours faithfully,

Secretary of the Board of Directors

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

www.iberdrola.com

Take care of the environment.

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

2

ANNEX

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back

programme of Iberdrola, S.A. between 28 May and 3 June 2019

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number of

Price (€)

Broker

venue

securities

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

39,339

8.484

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,840

8.496

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

45,598

8.492

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

22,303

8.474

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

8,440

8.462

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

36,235

8.468

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

1,048,565

8.476

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

9,726

8.470

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

33,432

8.480

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

58,252

8.494

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

24,387

8.508

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

8,121

8.536

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

22,238

8.538

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

42,410

8.518

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

10,402

8.522

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

53,931

8.520

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

13,392

8.512

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

29,092

8.498

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

20,291

8.488

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

24,838

8.490

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

32,285

8.486

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

37,264

8.482

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

20,822

8.500

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

10,575

8.460

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

14,315

8.466

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

26,137

8.478

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

5,590

8.514

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,279

8.516

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

21,221

8.510

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

29,091

8.540

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

21,816

8.544

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

23,871

8.542

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,987

8.546

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

4,300

8.548

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

50,530

8.526

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

31,694

8.524

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,179

8.502

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

www.iberdrola.com

Take care of the environment.

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

3

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

10,607

8.472

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,392

8.464

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

15,554

8.506

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,295

8.504

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

5,559

8.458

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

491

8.530

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,766

8.550

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

56,987

8.484

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

7,424

8.496

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

15,643

8.492

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

11,727

8.474

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

8,349

8.462

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

16,856

8.468

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

20,713

8.476

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

3,887

8.470

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

11,168

8.480

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

23,823

8.494

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

7,662

8.508

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

5,747

8.538

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

182,959

8.518

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

21,245

8.522

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

228,037

8.520

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

11,426

8.512

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

20,229

8.498

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

8,361

8.488

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

13,596

8.490

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

10,183

8.486

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

18,330

8.482

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

13,077

8.500

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

4,152

8.460

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

20,304

8.466

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

3,958

8.478

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

10,541

8.514

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

28,736

8.516

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

11,619

8.510

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

5,661

8.540

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

4,777

8.544

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

3,481

8.542

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

3,280

8.546

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

1,882

8.548

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

23,837

8.526

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

50,882

8.524

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

3,774

8.472

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

8,198

8.464

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

www.iberdrola.com

Take care of the environment.

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

4

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

28,781

8.484

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

2,321

8.496

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

9,948

8.492

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

4,316

8.474

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

3,361

8.462

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

3,504

8.468

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

7,851

8.476

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

5,034

8.470

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

10,622

8.480

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

10,889

8.494

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

4,217

8.508

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

2,609

8.536

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

9,136

8.538

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

372,626

8.518

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

18,649

8.522

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

176,188

8.520

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

10,767

8.512

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

6,795

8.498

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

3,703

8.488

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

5,984

8.490

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

4,054

8.486

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

6,165

8.482

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

637

8.500

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,796

8.460

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

3,172

8.466

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

4,828

8.478

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

19,764

8.514

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

49,243

8.516

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,890

8.510

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

3,356

8.540

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,250

8.534

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

3,819

8.544

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

2,019

8.542

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

6,020

8.546

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,907

8.548

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

9,034

8.526

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

16,678

8.524

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

700

8.502

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

13,885

8.484

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

5,878

8.492

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

1,919

8.474

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

2,188

8.462

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

5,540

8.468

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

28/05/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

6,323

8.476

Morgan Stanley Europe SE

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

www.iberdrola.com

Take care of the environment.

Printed in black and white and only if necessary

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 04 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2019 08:29:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IBERDROLA
04:30aIBERDROLA : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback ..
PU
06/01IBERDROLA : receives green loan to finance 1,158-MW Tamega scheme in Portugal
AQ
06/01IBERDROLA : secures 353m loan for 1.15GW Tmega pumped hydro power
AQ
05/31Iberdrola receives the biggest ever green loan granted by the ICO, worth EUR4..
AQ
05/30IBERDROLA : receives the biggest ever green loan granted by the ICO, worth 400 ..
PU
05/29IBERDROLA : Signs PPA For 52 MW Wind Power in USA
AQ
05/28IBERDROLA : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback ..
PU
05/28IBERDROLA : opens 350MW Baixo Iguau hydroelectric power plant in Brazil
AQ
05/27IBERDROLA : i-DE, Iberdrola's new electricity distribution brand
PU
05/24Britons set for £6 billion energy windfall from network curbs
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 37 157 M
EBIT 2019 5 810 M
Net income 2019 3 203 M
Debt 2019 36 367 M
Yield 2019 4,31%
P/E ratio 2019 16,57
P/E ratio 2020 15,31
EV / Sales 2019 2,46x
EV / Sales 2020 2,36x
Capitalization 54 941 M
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 8,09 €
Spread / Average Target -4,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Inés Macho-Stadler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA20.06%61 823
NEXTERA ENERGY INC14.82%94 930
ENEL11.30%63 246
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.32%62 328
DOMINION ENERGY INC.5.21%60 322
SOUTHERN COMPANY23.32%55 656
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About