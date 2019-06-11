Iberdrola : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback programme between 4 and 10 June 2019
0
06/11/2019 | 05:18am EDT
Julián Martínez-Simancas
Secretary of the Board of Directors
Bilbao, 11 June 2019
To the National Securities Market Commission
Subject: Periodic information about the sharebuy-backprogramme of Iberdrola, S.A.
Dear Sirs,
Reference is made to our notice of significant event (comunicación de hecho relevante) of 19 February 2019 (official registry number 274,908), relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 April 2018 under item twelve of its agenda (the "Buy-backProgramme").
Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 4 and 10 June of 2019, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy- back Programme:
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading venue
Number of securities
Price (€)
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
377,718
8.432
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
717,768
8.445
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
398,079
8.429
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
6,435
8.474
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,500,000
8.534
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
400,000
8.564
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
350,000
8.564
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
250,000
8.564
06/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
3,250,000
8.729
07/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,246,601
8.832
07/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
320,463
8.849
07/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
209,831
8.859
07/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
81,040
8.869
10/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
3,450,000
8.817
10/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
279,027
8.821
10/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
462,968
8.827
10/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
63,896
8.815
10/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
AQXE
123,805
8.818
NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.
www.iberdrola.com
Take care of the environment.
Printed in black and white and only if necessary
1
Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as annex. This information is provided to you for the appropriate purposes.
Yours faithfully,
Secretary of the Board of Directors
NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.
www.iberdrola.com
Take care of the environment.
Printed in black and white and only if necessary
2
ANNEX
Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back
programme of Iberdrola, S.A. between 4 and 10 June 2019
Date
Security
Transaction
Trading
Number of
Price (€)
Broker
venue
securities
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
33,084
8.450
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
192
8.478
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
9,098
8.430
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
1,500
8.482
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
5,603
8.428
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
11,098
8.426
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
55,995
8.398
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
585
8.438
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
1,869
8.476
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
25,000
8.394
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
1,500
8.466
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
24,834
8.462
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
1,181
8.440
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
28,351
8.432
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
21,057
8.448
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
4,297
8.446
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
1,500
8.456
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,210
8.480
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
1,664
8.464
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,013
8.434
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
60,749
8.416
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
4,214
8.444
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,084
8.436
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
18,365
8.470
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
25,408
8.454
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
30,267
8.442
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
44,411
8.450
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
28,218
8.478
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
25,525
8.430
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
43,135
8.482
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
7,040
8.428
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
1,182
8.426
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
23,884
8.398
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
26,783
8.476
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
39,897
8.466
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
25,665
8.462
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
28,863
8.440
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.
www.iberdrola.com
Take care of the environment.
Printed in black and white and only if necessary
3
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
35,611
8.460
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
15,364
8.458
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
2,812
8.448
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
21,431
8.456
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
6,450
8.480
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
29,433
8.392
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
24,123
8.484
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
17,105
8.472
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
13,092
8.468
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
16,860
8.452
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
24,469
8.424
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
24,387
8.494
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
24,731
8.454
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
25,021
8.408
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
54,912
8.400
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
26,472
8.442
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
29,948
8.414
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
CHIX
30,944
8.404
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
2,658
8.450
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,999
8.478
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
262
8.430
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
518
8.482
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
407
8.428
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
49,133
8.426
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
27,699
8.398
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,275
8.438
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
29,634
8.418
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
11,585
8.476
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
27,956
8.394
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,620
8.466
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
52,776
8.458
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
1,598
8.480
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
15,640
8.470
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
23,757
8.486
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
24,258
8.424
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
28,496
8.454
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
27,893
8.396
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
BATE
68,915
8.402
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
2,435
8.478
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
1,500
8.482
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
04/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
TRQX
2,500
8.466
Santander Securities Services S.A.U.
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
13,246
8.510
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
17,149
8.506
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
11,793
8.504
UBS Limited
NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.
www.iberdrola.com
Take care of the environment.
Printed in black and white and only if necessary
4
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
11,674
8.502
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,864
8.500
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
21,751
8.508
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
6,580
8.512
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
10,613
8.514
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
8,890
8.516
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
23,301
8.518
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
9,238
8.520
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
8,406
8.526
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
27,056
8.528
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
24,621
8.530
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
11,507
8.532
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
8,057
8.534
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
35,929
8.536
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
8,233
8.538
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
7,433
8.524
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,959
8.540
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,662
8.544
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
11,254
8.546
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
16,727
8.548
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,918
8.550
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
20,552
8.554
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
7,978
8.560
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
35,317
8.562
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
37,722
8.564
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
51,594
8.566
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
35,584
8.570
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
25,888
8.568
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
19,269
8.574
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
5,970
8.572
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
17,911
8.556
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
5,194
8.552
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
8,481
8.558
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
8,503
8.576
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
2,636
8.578
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
21,783
8.580
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
30,369
8.582
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
19,156
8.584
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
17,784
8.586
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
34,380
8.588
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
40,438
8.590
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
49,854
8.592
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
70,080
8.594
UBS Limited
05/06/2019
IBE.MC
Acquisition
XMAD
45,689
8.596
UBS Limited
NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.
www.iberdrola.com
Take care of the environment.
Printed in black and white and only if necessary
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.