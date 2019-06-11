Log in
IBERDROLA

(IBE)
  Report  
Iberdrola : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback programme between 4 and 10 June 2019

06/11/2019 | 05:18am EDT

Julián Martínez-Simancas

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Bilbao, 11 June 2019

To the National Securities Market Commission

Subject: Periodic information about the share buy-backprogramme of Iberdrola, S.A.

Dear Sirs,

Reference is made to our notice of significant event (comunicación de hecho relevante) of 19 February 2019 (official registry number 274,908), relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 April 2018 under item twelve of its agenda (the "Buy-backProgramme").

Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 4 and 10 June of 2019, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy- back Programme:

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading venue

Number of securities

Price (€)

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

377,718

8.432

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

717,768

8.445

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

398,079

8.429

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

6,435

8.474

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,500,000

8.534

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

400,000

8.564

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

350,000

8.564

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

250,000

8.564

06/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

3,250,000

8.729

07/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,246,601

8.832

07/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

320,463

8.849

07/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

209,831

8.859

07/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

81,040

8.869

10/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

3,450,000

8.817

10/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

279,027

8.821

10/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

462,968

8.827

10/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

63,896

8.815

10/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

AQXE

123,805

8.818

NOTICE: This document is a translation of a duly approved Spanish-language document, and is provided for informational purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between the text of this translation and the text of the original Spanish-language document which this translation is intended to reflect, the text of the original Spanish-language document shall prevail.

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the referred period is attached as annex. This information is provided to you for the appropriate purposes.

Yours faithfully,

Secretary of the Board of Directors

ANNEX

Detailed information of all the transactions carried out within the context of the share buy-back

programme of Iberdrola, S.A. between 4 and 10 June 2019

Date

Security

Transaction

Trading

Number of

Price (€)

Broker

venue

securities

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

33,084

8.450

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

192

8.478

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

9,098

8.430

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

1,500

8.482

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

5,603

8.428

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,098

8.426

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

55,995

8.398

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

585

8.438

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

1,869

8.476

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

25,000

8.394

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

1,500

8.466

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

24,834

8.462

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

1,181

8.440

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

28,351

8.432

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

21,057

8.448

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

4,297

8.446

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

1,500

8.456

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,210

8.480

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

1,664

8.464

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,013

8.434

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

60,749

8.416

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

4,214

8.444

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,084

8.436

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

18,365

8.470

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

25,408

8.454

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

30,267

8.442

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

44,411

8.450

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

28,218

8.478

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

25,525

8.430

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

43,135

8.482

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

7,040

8.428

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

1,182

8.426

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

23,884

8.398

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

26,783

8.476

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

39,897

8.466

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

25,665

8.462

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

28,863

8.440

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

35,611

8.460

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

15,364

8.458

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

2,812

8.448

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

21,431

8.456

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

6,450

8.480

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

29,433

8.392

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

24,123

8.484

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

17,105

8.472

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

13,092

8.468

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

16,860

8.452

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

24,469

8.424

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

24,387

8.494

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

24,731

8.454

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

25,021

8.408

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

54,912

8.400

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

26,472

8.442

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

29,948

8.414

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

CHIX

30,944

8.404

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

2,658

8.450

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,999

8.478

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

262

8.430

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

518

8.482

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

407

8.428

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

49,133

8.426

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

27,699

8.398

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,275

8.438

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

29,634

8.418

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

11,585

8.476

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

27,956

8.394

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,620

8.466

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

52,776

8.458

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

1,598

8.480

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

15,640

8.470

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

23,757

8.486

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

24,258

8.424

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

28,496

8.454

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

27,893

8.396

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

BATE

68,915

8.402

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

2,435

8.478

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

1,500

8.482

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

04/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

TRQX

2,500

8.466

Santander Securities Services S.A.U.

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

13,246

8.510

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

17,149

8.506

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,793

8.504

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,674

8.502

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,864

8.500

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

21,751

8.508

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

6,580

8.512

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

10,613

8.514

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

8,890

8.516

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

23,301

8.518

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

9,238

8.520

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

8,406

8.526

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

27,056

8.528

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

24,621

8.530

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,507

8.532

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

8,057

8.534

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

35,929

8.536

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

8,233

8.538

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

7,433

8.524

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,959

8.540

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,662

8.544

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

11,254

8.546

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

16,727

8.548

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,918

8.550

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

20,552

8.554

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

7,978

8.560

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

35,317

8.562

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

37,722

8.564

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

51,594

8.566

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

35,584

8.570

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

25,888

8.568

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

19,269

8.574

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

5,970

8.572

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

17,911

8.556

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

5,194

8.552

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

8,481

8.558

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

8,503

8.576

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

2,636

8.578

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

21,783

8.580

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

30,369

8.582

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

19,156

8.584

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

17,784

8.586

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

34,380

8.588

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

40,438

8.590

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

49,854

8.592

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

70,080

8.594

UBS Limited

05/06/2019

IBE.MC

Acquisition

XMAD

45,689

8.596

UBS Limited

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein.
