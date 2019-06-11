Iberdrola : Transactions carried out by Iberdrola, S.A. under its share buyback programme between 4 and 10 June 2019

Julián Martínez-Simancas

Secretary of the Board of Directors

Bilbao, 11 June 2019

To the National Securities Market Commission

Subject: Periodic information about the share buy-backprogramme of Iberdrola, S.A.

Dear Sirs,

Reference is made to our notice of significant event (comunicación de hecho relevante) of 19 February 2019 (official registry number 274,908), relating to the buy-back programme of own shares approved by the Board of Directors of Iberdrola, S.A. (the "Company") in accordance with the authorisation granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting held on 13 April 2018 under item twelve of its agenda (the "Buy-backProgramme").

Pursuant to article 227 of the restated text of the Securities Market Law approved by the Royal Legislative Decree 4/2015, of 23 October (texto refundido de la Ley del Mercado de Valores aprobado por el Real Decreto Legislativo 4/2015, de 23 de octubre) and related provisions, and in accordance with the provisions of articles 2.2 and 2.3 of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, of 8 March 2016, supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, we hereby inform you that between 4 and 10 June of 2019, the Company has carried out the following transactions over its own shares under the Buy- back Programme:

Date Security Transaction Trading venue Number of securities Price (€) 04/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 377,718 8.432 04/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 717,768 8.445 04/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 398,079 8.429 04/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition TRQX 6,435 8.474 05/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 2,500,000 8.534 05/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 400,000 8.564 05/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 350,000 8.564 05/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition TRQX 250,000 8.564 06/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 3,250,000 8.729 07/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 2,246,601 8.832 07/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 320,463 8.849 07/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 209,831 8.859 07/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition TRQX 81,040 8.869 10/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition XMAD 3,450,000 8.817 10/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition CHIX 279,027 8.821 10/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition BATE 462,968 8.827 10/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition TRQX 63,896 8.815 10/06/2019 IBE.MC Acquisition AQXE 123,805 8.818

1