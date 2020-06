By Mauro Orru

Iberdrola SA said Tuesday that it has waived initially imposed conditions for the total acquisition of renewable-energy provider Infigen Energy.

The Spanish utility company said it is still committed to acquiring a stake of more than 50% in the company.

Iberdrola said on Monday that it had decided to increase its offer to 89 Australian cents (US$0.61) per security in cash, from AUD0.86 previously.

