Iberdrola : begins construction on its first photovoltaic plant in Aragon

02/18/2020 | 06:10am EST

Up to 140 jobs will be created during construction and, once operational by the end of this year, enough clean energy will be generated to supply more than 24,000 homes per year

Iberdrola is moving forward with the process of leading the energy transition in Spain with the start of construction on its first photovoltaic plant in Aragon, with 50 MW of installed power, located in the municipality of Azaila, in Teruel province.

The photovoltaic plant, consisting of 142,740 monocrystalline silicon cell photovoltaic modules with a fixed support structure, will generate up to 140 jobs during the peak of the construction phase. Once operational, it will produce enough clean energy for a population equivalent to 24,290 homes/year, in addition to avoiding the emission of some 19,000 tons of CO2 per year. It is scheduled to be become operational by the end of 2020.

With this new project, the company is reinforcing its commitment to Aragon, where it has just brought the El Pradillo wind farm (23 MW) on line. It is also building the Puylobo wind farm (48.5 MW) and already operates more than 360 MW of wind and hydro power in the region. 

Renewable investment strategy in Spain

Iberdrola is implementing the most ambitious renewable investment plan in Spain, which provides for the installation of 3,000 MW of wind and photovoltaic energy by 2022 and up to 10,000 MW by 2030. The plan will create jobs for 20,000 people in Spain.

In Spain, Iberdrola is the leading wind energy producer-with an installed capacity of more than 5,800 megawatts (MW)-and it is the renewable energy leader, with 16,000 MW installed (over 30,300 MW worldwide), making its generation fleet one of the cleanest in the energy sector.

Iberdrola's choice of a decarbonised economic model has entailed investments of almost €10bn euros a year around the world, it has allocated almost €100bn in this area since 2001. Of this, 25bn have been invested in Spain.

For further details: How do photovoltaic power plants work??

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 18 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 February 2020 11:09:11 UTC
