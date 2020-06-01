Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Iberdrola    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Iberdrola : commissions Ibermática to provide technical support for its information technology infrastructure

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/01/2020 | 11:36am EDT

Iberdrola continues to focus on local suppliers and, this week, has awarded Ibermática a new contract for IT infrastructure technical support services.

The Basque company will provide these services on architectural environments, infrastructure and application technologies, related to managing the active directory, the administration and management of servers and the mainframe, the management and optimisation of storage and databases, etc.

This new contract, valued at over 12 million euros, adds to the one already held by Iberdrola with the company, which is now expanding its operations since, in addition to incorporating more services in Spain and the United States, it is expanding its geographical scope to a new market, the United Kingdom. The services will be extended until December 2021 and the total amount of the contracts, following this new award, amounts to 60.5 million euros.

Iberdrola is retaining Ibermática as its main supplier in other contracts for Big Data development services and digital development with Agile methodologies for projects related to customers and distribution networks. 

Digital transformation to respond to a new energy model

Iberdrola is working to respond to the transformation process in the energy sector, based on the electrification of the economy; technological advances and digitalisation and greater consumer connectivity.

By digitising its activities the company will be able to maximise the management of its renewable assets and make its operations more efficient, while increasing the deployment of smart networks and developing innovative customer-oriented solutions and customising services (smart solutions in the home, self-consumption, sustainable mobility, etc.).

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 01 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 June 2020 15:35:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IBERDROLA
11:36aIBERDROLA : commissions Ibermática to provide technical support for its informat..
PU
05/28IBERDROLA : reaction to the 'EU Recovery Package' presented today in the Europea..
AQ
05/28IBERDROLA SA : Berenberg reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
05/28IBERDROLA : and Mazda have signed a collaboration agreement to encourage electri..
PU
05/27IBERDROLA : S.A. - Green recovery for the new prosperity
AQ
05/27IBERDROLA : assigns a new contract to Ingeteam and moves forward with its plan t..
PU
05/26IBERDROLA SA : Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs
MD
05/25IBERDROLA : S.A. - Iberdrola supports people in need by giving out 90,000 meals ..
AQ
05/19IBERDROLA : S.A. - Iberdrola's direct tax contribution in the world amounted to ..
AQ
05/19IBERDROLA : says to enter £6.5 billion wind project in British subsidy auction
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 38 048 M 42 254 M 42 254 M
Net income 2020 3 661 M 4 066 M 4 066 M
Net Debt 2020 40 475 M 44 949 M 44 949 M
P/E ratio 2020 16,5x
Yield 2020 4,38%
Capitalization 62 286 M 69 245 M 69 171 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,70x
Nbr of Employees 35 107
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,80 €
Last Close Price 9,69 €
Spread / Highest target 26,3%
Spread / Average Target 1,13%
Spread / Lowest Target -27,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA5.53%69 245
NEXTERA ENERGY5.53%125 084
ENEL S.P.A.-2.42%77 987
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.64%71 345
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-6.12%62 925
SOUTHERN COMPANY-10.41%60 263
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group