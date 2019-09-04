Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Iberdrola    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA

(IBE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Iberdrola continues to move forward with its renewables strategy in Spain: with photovoltaic plants totalling 250 MW submitted for approval in Castilla-La Mancha

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/04/2019 | 02:12pm EDT

Four projects in the region in the pipeline, including the innovative Puertollano II plant, with an installed capacity of 100 MW

Iberdrola continues to move forward with its renewables strategy in Spain with four new photovoltaic projects, with an installed capacity of 250 megawatts (MW), already submitted for official approval in Castilla-La Mancha, as stated in the Official State Gazette (BOE) and the Official Journals of the Castilla-La Mancha regional government.

Two of the projects, Romeral and Olmedilla, each with a capacity of 50 MW, are located in Cuenca province, in the towns of Uclés and Valverdejo, respectively. In Toledo province, Iberdrola is planning the Barcience photovoltaic plant (50 MW) in Bargas; and in Ciudad Real province, it will develop a unique project in the municipality of Puertollano, with a capacity of 100 MW.

Puertollano II combines several innovative elements, both in the technology used and the storage capacity of this renewable project:

  • The installation will have bifacial panels, which will allow for greater production, as they have two light-sensitive surfaces, providing a longer service life;
  • The plant has been designed with daisy-chained inverters to improve performance and permit greater use of the surface area;
  • The project will have a storage system that will make the plant more manageable and optimise the control strategies. The battery system (with a power of 5 MW) will have a storage capacity of 20 MWh.

The start of the development of these projects increases the megawatts (MW) that Iberdrola has under construction and awaiting approval in Spain to more than 2,200: 75% of the capacity the company plans to install by 2022. 

Plan to relaunch clean energy in Spain

These actions are part of the company's commitment to strengthening its investment in clean energy generation in Spain, with the installation of 3,000 new MW up to 2022, 52% more than its current wind and solar capacity. Up to 2030, the forecasts point to the installation of 10,000 new megawatts (MW). The plan will create jobs for 20,000 people.

Iberdrola is committed to leading the transition towards a completely carbon-free economy by promoting renewable energies and speeding up its investment in Spain, where it intends to spend 8 billion euros between 2018 and 2022.

Iberdrola is the most prolific producer of wind power in Spain, with an installed capacity of 5,770 MW, while its total installed renewable capacity, including both wind and hydroelectric power, is 15,828 MW. The company operates renewables with a capacity of 2,229 MW in Castilla-La Mancha, mainly wind power, making it the autonomous region with the second highest total of 'green' megawatts installed by Iberdrola.

Worldwide, Iberdrola's installed renewable capacity is over 30,300 MW, making its generation capability one of the cleanest in the energy sector.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 18:11:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IBERDROLA
02:12pIBERDROLA CONTINUES TO MOVE FORWARD : with photovoltaic plants totalling 250 MW..
PU
09/03IBERDROLA : outstanding stock market performance has earned it a place in the ST..
PU
09/03GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Aramco, Huawei, Xiaomi
09/03Deutsche Boerse promoted to euro-zone blue-chip stocks index in reshuffle
RE
09/02IBERDROLA : and the Sustainable Excellence Club announce the 3rd International E..
PU
09/02IBERDROLA : Consummation of the sale of a minority stake in the share capital of..
PU
08/22SSE to cut energy prices by 6% from October 1, in line with UK price cap
RE
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/13NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/13IBERDROLA : sells 40% of East Anglia One to GIG the entire wind farm is valued a..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 37 224 M
EBIT 2019 5 987 M
Net income 2019 3 333 M
Debt 2019 36 217 M
Yield 2019 3,96%
P/E ratio 2019 18,0x
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,60x
EV / Sales2020 2,50x
Capitalization 60 598 M
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 8,82  €
Last Close Price 9,53  €
Spread / Highest target 6,53%
Spread / Average Target -7,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Inés Macho-Stadler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA35.74%66 445
NEXTERA ENERGY INC29.77%108 066
ENEL SPA32.45%74 478
DUKE ENERGY CORP8.54%68 248
DOMINION ENERGY INC.10.27%64 767
SOUTHERN COMPANY36.09%62 460
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group