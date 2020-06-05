Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Iberdrola    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA

(IBE)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Iberdrola : is backing the 'Race to Zero', a global alliance to join forces towards a carbon-neutral economy by 2050

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/05/2020 | 05:41am EDT

The launch coincides with World Environment Day and is an initiative of the UN, the Climate Summit (COP26) presidency and the 'climate champions'

Iberdrola, as a benchmark company in the fight against climate change and in support of the global climate agenda, has joined the global 'Race to Zero' alliance driven by the United Nations, the COP26 presidency and the climate champions1 of this COP and of the COP 25 held in Madrid, Nigel Topping and Gonzalo Muñoz, respectively.

The aim of 'Race to Zero' is to mobilise and unite efforts by cities, regions, businesses and investors to build a carbon-neutral, healthier and more resilient recovery. The ultimate goal of this initiative is to achieve an emissions-neutral economyby 2050. This will reduce future threats from the repercussions of climate change and contribute towards the creation of quality employment and a strong path for sustainable and inclusive growth.

The organisations behind this initiative as well as its supporters, like Iberdrola, are of the opinion that after the COVID-19 health crisis there is an undeniable need to prioritise steps for economic recovery that allow for advancement towards an emissions-neutral economy, with all the changes that implies (fundamentally renewable energy, electrification of transport, etc.).

On the same lines, the 'Race to Zero' considers that 'we have the opportunity to emerge from this emergency by resetting the world economy'. Iberdrola is backing the stance of this initiative with the conviction that 'ensuring the health and prosperity of people and the planet is possible if we take brave decisions today so that future generations can live and flourish in a better world'.

Based on these principles 'Race to Zero' has been launched today by some of the leading voices and authorities in climate matters and world health: the president of COP26, Alok Sharma; the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, Patricia Espinosa; the president of COP25, Carolina Schmidt, and the WHO's director of Public Health, María Neira, among others.

During the presentation it was made clear that, once the health crisis is over, we must plan the rebuilding of the economy, paying attention to governments' stimulus packages. According to 'Race to Zero', the size and planning of these support measures - between US$10 trillion and US$20 trillion - will shape our economy for the coming decades. 

Iberdrola - a presence in the main climate discussions and alliances

Iberdrola has supported international negotiations on climate change by taking part in all the Climate Summits and global climate agenda milestones with special emphasis since the Paris COP 21. Its Chairman and CEO, Ignacio Galán, supported the Paris Agreement with his presence at the signing ceremony held at the United Nations Headquarters in April 2016.

The company forms part of the main global climate alliances such as We Mean Business, the World Business Council For Sustainable Development, and the Climate Ambition Alliance and Business Ambition for 1.5°C, both present at the birth of 'Race to Zero'.

Galán was also one of the first business leaders to support the objective of reaching zero net emissions by 2050, both in the global context and at European level, positioning himself at the very head of the most ambitious climate policies.

The Chairman and CEO of the group also backs climate change aims before the governments and organisations that meet at the UN General Assembly held every year in September, and in which he took part in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Ignacio Galán is also one of the group of CEOs who have led the support for a solid risk reporting and management framework regarding climate change, based on the recommendations of the Financial Stability Board's Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TFCD).

1Powerful figures in the promotion of action on climate change and public participation in the global climate agenda initiatives.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2020 09:40:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on IBERDROLA
05:41aIBERDROLA : is backing the 'Race to Zero', a global alliance to join forces towa..
PU
04:17aIBERDROLA SA : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
03:51aIBERDROLA : advances green recovery by commissioning first major wind complex in..
PU
03:51aIBERDROLA : is the first multinational listed in the Ibex 35 to gain AENOR certi..
PU
06/04IBERDROLA : delivers the first 1000 face masks made by volunteers for people wit..
AQ
06/03IBERDROLA : Galán announces that Iberdrola will invest between 3 and 4 billion e..
PU
06/03EXPLAINER : Mexico's electricity spat pits investors against more state control
RE
06/03IBERDROLA : to Invest Up to $4.5 Billion in Renewables in France
DJ
06/03IBERDROLA : to invest up to 4 billion euros in French renewable energy
RE
06/01IBERDROLA : commissions Ibermática to provide technical support for its informat..
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 37 988 M 43 189 M 43 189 M
Net income 2020 3 674 M 4 178 M 4 178 M
Net Debt 2020 40 398 M 45 928 M 45 928 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 4,26%
Capitalization 64 022 M 72 522 M 72 787 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,75x
Nbr of Employees 35 107
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,82 €
Last Close Price 9,96 €
Spread / Highest target 22,8%
Spread / Average Target -1,34%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA8.47%72 522
NEXTERA ENERGY4.02%123 288
ENEL S.P.A.5.84%86 187
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.2.58%71 303
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.04%64 990
SOUTHERN COMPANY-7.83%61 193
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group