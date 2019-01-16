Iberdrola : is once again the only Spanish electricity company included in the 'Bloomberg Gender Equality Index'

Iberdrola has been included for the second consecutive year in the 'Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), prepared by Bloomberg. The company is thus, once again, the only Spanish electricity company present in this report, which honours companies committed to transparency in information on gender issues and progress in equality between women and men.

The GEI has doubled in size in this second year and includes 230 companies from 36 countries and 10 sectors, with a combined market capitalisation of USD 9 billion and more than 15 million employees around the world, seven million of whom are women.

Iberdrola's inclusion in the 2019 GEI is the result of an evaluation of the company's performance in four major areas: gender statistics, policies, community engagement and products.

Within these categories, Bloomberg analyses aspects such as the presence of women on the Board of Directors (Iberdrola is one of the Ibex 35 companies with the highest percentage of female directors), family care (the group has more than 70 measures that promote work-life balance), awareness-raising programmes (the company has recently developed a campaign against gender violence with the Spanish Government's Ministry of the Interior) and products that encourage support for women.

The company's commitment to gender equality has also earned it the 'Best in Class' rating in 30 GEI sections, including:

Number of women on the Board of Directors.

Percentage of women on the Board of Directors.

Minimum paid period for maternity leave.

Return to work programme.

Assistance for care.

Other assistance for family care.

Flexible working hours.

Presence of women on different programmes.

Female recruitment strategy.

Gender diversity requirement for candidates for management positions.

Goals for senior managers.

Health education programmes for women.

Lobbying for gender equality.

Membership of gender equality organisations.

Donations to gender equality organisations.

Recruitment of women returning to working life.

Among the conclusions of the 'Gender Equality Index', under the heading 'Breaking the glass ceiling', the following stand out: the percentage of female executives has increased by 40% between 2014 and 2017 and the global average for women on Boards has doubled. The report also notes that, within the companies surveyed, 43% of promotions made in 2017 were women.

In the case of Iberdrola, the percentage of women in executive positions is widening. The group also has a non-executive vice-president, Inés Macho Stadler, and more than 200 female directors in charge of strategic areas such as the renewable business, global taxation, European affairs, internal audit and compliance, among others.

Iberdrola is, thus continuing to contribute to the fulfilment of the UN Agenda 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which it has integrated into its strategy. While the company is focused on Goals 7 and 13 (affordable and clean energy and climate action) this type of practice allows it to also move towards number 5, gender equality.

