Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Iberdrola    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA (IBE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Iberdrola : named as one of the world's 100 most sustainable companies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/22/2019 | 07:34pm EST

According to the 15th edition of the 'Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World', published annually by Corporate Knights

Iberdrola has been named as one of the world's 100 most sustainable companies according to the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World index published annually by Corporate Knights. The results of this 15th edition were announced this morning in Davos, as part of the World Economic Forum meeting which is held annually in this Swiss locality.

The main conclusion of this ranking is that 'committing to a sustainable model produces the same or better returns for investors and improved longevity for companies' according to Corporate Knights. Proof of this is that in profitability terms the Global 100 Index performed better throughout 2018 than other indices such as the Ibex 35 or the Eurostoxx 50.

On this subject, Iberdrola's director of Innovation, Sustainability and Quality, Agustín Delgado, has recalled how the model followed by the company is proof of the good results derived from commitment to long-term sustainable growth : 'Following our commitment in 2001 to clean energy, smart grids and storage, we have gone from occupying the 20th place in the world ranking of electricity companies by market capitalisation to today becoming the 4th, and the 1st totally private one in Europe. Likewise, we have multiplied our asset base sixfold and tripled our net profit, which has allowed us to progressively increase our dividends, in line with results.'

The Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World ranking starts with an analysis of 7,500 companies with revenue in excess of one billion dollars, and is finally whittled down to 100 companies from 21 countries - mainly North American and Western European - in 30 areas of activity.

To produce the list, the organisation assesses aspects such as the relationship between revenue and tonnes of CO2 emitted and the percentage of women on the Board - 36% in Iberdrola's case.

Also important is the 'clean revenue' aspect, introduced into the methodology last year which makes up 50% of the company score. This concept measures the percentage of revenue from products and services that have clearly-defined environmental or social benefits.

The inclusion in the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World once more demonstrates the commitment of Iberdrola to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of the UN Agenda 2030.

The company focusses its efforts on the supply of affordable and clean energy (Goal 7) and on climate action (Goal 13) whilst also contributing directly to ensuring clean water and sanitation (Goal 6), increasing its investment in R&D&I activities (Goal 9), promoting respect for the life of terrestrial ecosystems (Goal 15) and working to establish partnerships to achieve the goals (Goal 17).

In addition to the Global 100 Index, Iberdrola is also part of other important sustainability indexes, such as the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI), the FTSE4 Good and the MSCI Global Sustainability Index Series. 

About Iberdrola

Iberdrola is a global energy leader, the number one producer of wind power, and one of the world's biggest electricity utilities by market capitalisation. The group is present in numerous countries and supplies energy to over 100 million people mainly in Spain, the United Kingdom (Scottish Power), the USA (AVANGRID), Brazil (Neoenergia) and Mexico. With a workforce of 34,000 and assets in excess of €110 billion, it posted revenues of over €31.263 billion and a net profit of €2.804 billion in 2017.

Iberdrola is leading the transition towards a sustainable energy model through investments in renewable energy, smart grids, large-scale energy storage and digital transformation, offering the most advanced products and services to its customers. Thanks to its commitment to clean energy, Iberdrola is one of the companies with the lowest emissions and an international benchmark for its contribution to the fight against climate change and for sustainability.

Disclaimer

Iberdrola SA published this content on 22 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 00:33:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IBERDROLA
07:34pIBERDROLA : named as one of the world's 100 most sustainable companies
PU
12:33pEU regulators to rule on RWE's Innogy breakup deal by Feb. 26
RE
01/21Record number of British energy customers switched supplier in 2018 - data
RE
01/18IBERDROLA : Spains Iberdrola turns for blockchain for renewable energy
AQ
01/17IBERDROLA : uses blockchain technology to guarantee renewable energy supply
AQ
01/16IBERDROLA : is once again the only Spanish electricity company included in the '..
PU
01/15IBERDROLA : Europe's major Green Bond Issuers launch the Corporate Forum on Sust..
PU
01/14IBERDROLA : uses blockchain to guarantee that the energy it supplies to consumer..
PU
01/11Britain's Ovo takes on customers after Economy Energy folds
RE
01/10IBERDROLA : Enstor Acquires Colorado Natural Gas Storage Facility
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 35 603 M
EBIT 2018 5 295 M
Net income 2018 2 977 M
Debt 2018 34 250 M
Yield 2018 4,55%
P/E ratio 2018 15,37
P/E ratio 2019 14,47
EV / Sales 2018 2,26x
EV / Sales 2019 2,20x
Capitalization 46 197 M
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 7,17 €
Spread / Average Target 1,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Inés Macho-Stadler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA-0.11%52 455
DUKE ENERGY CORP-0.81%61 051
DOMINION ENERGY-3.76%51 849
SOUTHERN COMPANY7.51%48 584
EXELON CORPORATION2.17%44 560
AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER1.81%37 521
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.