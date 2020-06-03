Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Bolsa de Madrid  >  Iberdrola    IBE   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA

(IBE)
Iberdrola : to Invest Up to $4.5 Billion in Renewables in France

06/03/2020 | 07:19am EDT

By Maitane Sardon

Iberdrola SA said Wednesday that it plans to invest between 3 billion and 4 billion euros ($3.35 billion-4.46 billion) in onshore and offshore wind and solar energy in France over the next four years.

The Spanish utility company said it is already investing EUR2.4 billion in the development of an offshore wind farm in Saint-Brieuc, in northwestern France. It said the project will create more than 1,000 jobs.

The company also said it will participate in offshore wind capacity auctions held in the country in the future.

Write to Maitane Sardon at maitane.sardon@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
IBERDROLA 2.39% 9.932 End-of-day quote.8.19%
NORTHWESTERN CORPORATION -0.40% 60.21 Delayed Quote.-15.99%
Financials
Sales 2020 38 048 M 42 653 M 42 653 M
Net income 2020 3 661 M 4 104 M 4 104 M
Net Debt 2020 40 475 M 45 374 M 45 374 M
P/E ratio 2020 17,0x
Yield 2020 4,28%
Capitalization 63 855 M 71 426 M 71 583 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 2,74x
Nbr of Employees 35 107
Free-Float 97,1%
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 9,80 €
Last Close Price 9,93 €
Spread / Highest target 23,2%
Spread / Average Target -1,36%
Spread / Lowest Target -29,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Fernando Lucero Batalla Head-Information Technology & Finance
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA8.19%71 426
NEXTERA ENERGY5.96%125 593
ENEL S.P.A.1.65%81 742
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.4.12%72 369
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-3.88%64 425
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.42%61 245
