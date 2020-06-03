Iberdrola : to Invest Up to $4.5 Billion in Renewables in France

By Maitane Sardon

Iberdrola SA said Wednesday that it plans to invest between 3 billion and 4 billion euros ($3.35 billion-4.46 billion) in onshore and offshore wind and solar energy in France over the next four years.

The Spanish utility company said it is already investing EUR2.4 billion in the development of an offshore wind farm in Saint-Brieuc, in northwestern France. It said the project will create more than 1,000 jobs.

The company also said it will participate in offshore wind capacity auctions held in the country in the future.

