Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Iberdrola    0HIT   ES0144580Y14

IBERDROLA

(0HIT)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Iberdrola Sells Stake in UK Wind Farm to Macquarie in Deal Worth Almost $2 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/12/2019 | 02:04am EDT

By Cristina Roca

Spain's Iberdrola said Monday that it has agreed to sell 40% in a U.K. offshore wind farm project to a Macquarie Group company for a consideration of 1.63 billion pounds ($1.96 billion).

The Iberian energy company said its Scottish renewables subsidiary, ScottishPower Renewables (UK) Ltd., or SPRUK, will sell a 40% stake in East Anglia One, the owner of the project, to Bilbao Offshore Holding Ltd., which belongs to the Macquarie Group.

The project will be the largest offshore wind farm in the world once it starts running in 2020, said Santander CIB, Banco Santander's SA (SAN.MC) investment banking unit, which acted as Iberdrola's advisor.

The deal values East Anglia One at around GBP4.1 billion, Iberdrola said. Iberdrola said its SPRUK subsidiary will maintain control of the company and will keep providing the necessary services to construct and keep the project runing as needed.

Write to Cristina Roca at cristina.roca@dowjones.com; @_cristinaroca

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANCO SANTANDER, SA -2.18% 3.6145 End-of-day quote.-9.02%
IBERDROLA 0.16% 8.818 End-of-day quote.25.65%
IBERDROLA -0.25% 8.676 Delayed Quote.23.68%
MACQUARIE GROUP LTD -0.67% 122.37 End-of-day quote.13.01%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IBERDROLA
02:41aIBERDROLA : Sale of a minority stake in the share capital of the owner company o..
PU
02:04aIberdrola Sells Stake in UK Wind Farm to Macquarie in Deal Worth Almost $2 Bi..
DJ
08/11IBERDROLA : to sell stake in East Anglia wind farm - FT
RE
08/08IBERDROLA : is entering the solar market in Portugal by building 149 megawatts
PU
08/07UK winter energy bills to fall as regulator lowers price cap
RE
08/07E.ON still sees value in Britain despite profit drop
RE
08/07UK Energy Regulator to Cut Price Cap This Winter
DJ
08/06IBERDROLA : Consummation of the assignment of the right of use over the spare ca..
PU
08/01AVANGRID : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resul..
AQ
08/01Iberdrola, Endesa Make Non-Binding Offers for EDP Assets -Sources
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 37 317 M
EBIT 2019 5 988 M
Net income 2019 3 336 M
Debt 2019 36 348 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 2,48x
EV / Sales2020 2,37x
Capitalization 56 094 M
Chart IBERDROLA
Duration : Period :
Iberdrola Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERDROLA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 8,82  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
José Ignacio Sánchez Galán Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
José Sáinz Armada Chief Financial & Resources Officer
Íñigo Víctor de Oriol Ibarra External Director
Samantha Catherine Barber Independent Director
Inés Macho-Stadler Vice Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERDROLA23.68%62 921
NEXTERA ENERGY INC24.54%103 716
ENEL21.73%68 835
DUKE ENERGY CORP4.00%65 392
IBERDROLA25.65%62 921
SOUTHERN COMPANY32.81%60 955
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group