Ibersol : Qualified Holding Norges Bank – 19/09/2019 (download PDF)

IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.
Publicly Listed Company
Registered Office: Praça Bom Sucesso, 105 a 159, 9º andar,4150-146PortoShare Capital: 36.000.000 Euros Matriculada na C.R.C. Porto sob o nº 51.117
Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number501 669 477
ANNOUNCEMENT
Qualified Shareholding
For the purposes of Articles 16 e 17 of Portuguese Securities Code (Código de Valores Mobiliários) IBERSOL SGPS, S.A., as notification attached of NORGES BANK, informs that on 16 September 2019 crossed under the 2% of voting rights and holds directly 700,940 shares corresponding to 1.95% of share capital of Ibersol.
Also informs an additional position of 0.03% of voting rights through financial instruments.
Porto, 19 September 2019
The Board of Directors,
