Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Lisbonne  >  Ibersol    IBS   PTIBS0AM0008

IBERSOL

(IBS)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Euronext Lisbonne - 09/20 04:33:26 am
8.08 EUR   --.--%
05:27aIBERSOL : Qualified Holding Norges Bank – 19/09/2019 (download PDF)
PU
05/31IBERSOL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018IBERSOL SGPS SA : half-yearly earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Ibersol : Qualified Holding Norges Bank – 19/09/2019 (download PDF)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/20/2019 | 05:27am EDT
IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.
Publicly Listed Company
Registered Office: Praça Bom Sucesso, 105 a 159, 9º andar,4150-146PortoShare Capital: 36.000.000 Euros Matriculada na C.R.C. Porto sob o nº 51.117
Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number501 669 477
ANNOUNCEMENT
Qualified Shareholding

For the purposes of Articles 16 e 17 of Portuguese Securities Code (Código de Valores Mobiliários) IBERSOL SGPS, S.A., as notification attached of NORGES BANK, informs that on 16 September 2019 crossed under the 2% of voting rights and holds directly 700,940 shares corresponding to 1.95% of share capital of Ibersol.

Also informs an additional position of 0.03% of voting rights through financial instruments.

Porto, 19 September 2019

The Board of Directors,

Disclaimer

Ibersol SGPS SA published this content on 20 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 September 2019 09:26:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IBERSOL
05:27aIBERSOL : Qualified Holding Norges Bank – 19/09/2019 (download PDF)
PU
05/31IBERSOL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018IBERSOL SGPS SA : half-yearly earnings release
2018IBERSOL : BONUS ISSUE: 1 new share for 5 existing shares
FA
2018IBERSOL : Half-year report
CO
2018IBERSOL : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2018IBERSOL SGPS SA : quaterly earnings release
2018IBERSOL : Dividends
CO
2018IBERSOL : Press Release
CO
2018IBERSOL : Proxy Statments
CO
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 465 M
EBIT 2019 33,9 M
Net income 2019 31,1 M
Debt 2019 61,0 M
Yield 2019 1,53%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,69x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 262 M
Chart IBERSOL
Duration : Period :
Ibersol Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBERSOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 11,57  €
Last Close Price 8,08  €
Spread / Highest target 53,5%
Spread / Average Target 43,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 37,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Antonio Carlos Vaz Pinto de Sousa Chairman
Deolinda Couto Head-Finance
António Alberto Guerra Leal Teixeira Vice Chairman
Juan Carlos Vázquez-Dodero de Bonifaz Director
Ana Paula Faria Press Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBERSOL2.28%289
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION18.56%159 810
YUM BRANDS24.65%34 865
CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL INC.92.71%23 148
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC41.30%18 798
YUM CHINA HOLDINGS INC36.42%17 210
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group