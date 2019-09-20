Ibersol : Qualified Holding Norges Bank – 19/09/2019 (download PDF)

IBERSOL, SGPS, S.A.

Publicly Listed Company

Registered Office : Praça Bom Sucesso, 105 a 159, 9º andar, 4150-146 Porto Share Capital : 36.000.000 Euros Matriculada na C.R.C. Porto sob o nº 51.117

Commercial Registry and Fiscal Number 501 669 477

ANNOUNCEMENT

Qualified Shareholding

For the purposes of Articles 16 e 17 of Portuguese Securities Code (Código de Valores Mobiliários) IBERSOL SGPS, S.A., as notification attached of NORGES BANK, informs that on 16 September 2019 crossed under the 2% of voting rights and holds directly 700,940 shares corresponding to 1.95% of share capital of Ibersol.

Also informs an additional position of 0.03% of voting rights through financial instruments.

Porto, 19 September 2019

The Board of Directors,