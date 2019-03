Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

Management's Statement ofResponsibility for Financial Information

The condensed interim consolidated financial statements are the responsibility of management and have been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards. Where necessary, management has made judgments and estimates of the outcome of events and transactions, with due consideration given to materiality. Management is also responsible for all other information in these condensed interim consolidated financial statements and for ensuring that this information is consistent, where appropriate, with the information and data included in the condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

The Company maintains a system of internal controls to provide reasonable assurance as to the reliability of the financial records and safeguarding of its assets. The condensed interim consolidated financial statements have notbeen audited by the Company's independent auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing management in the performance of its responsibilities for financial reporting. The Board exercises its responsibilities through the Audit Committee which comprises three independent directors. The Audit Committee meets from time to time with management and theCompany's independent auditor to review the financial statements and matters relating to the audit. The Company's independentauditor has full and free access to the Audit Committee. These condensed interim consolidated financial statements have been reviewed by the Audit Committee, who recommended their approval by the Board of Directors.

Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements Second Quarter ended January 31, 2019 and July 31, 2018

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

In Canadian dollars

January 31, July 31, Notes 2019 2018 $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 3,327,402 3,140,372 Trade and other receivables 4 568,753 718,030 Inventories 5 175,986 344,968 Prepaid expenses 69,410 90,086 Total current assets 4,141,551 4,293,456 Non-current assets Property, plant, equipment and intangible assets 6 2,674,514 2,771,042 Deferred income tax assets 2,382,125 2,382,125 Total assets 9,198,190 9,446,623 Liabilities Current liabilities Trade and other payables 530,479 621,213 Current portion of long-term debt 7 54,456 52,787 Total current liabilities 584,935 674,000 Non-current liabilities Long-term debt 7 965,119 982,870 Total non-current liabilities 965,119 982,870 Total liabilities 1,550,054 1,656,870 Equity Share capital 11 52,672,258 52,672,258 Contributed surplus 691,816 674,840 Deficit (46,210,769) (46,044,826) Accumulated other comprehensive income 494,831 487,481 7,648,136 7,789,753 Total liabilities and equity 9,198,190 9,446,623

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

In Canadian dollars

Accumulated other

Share Contributed comprehensive capital surplus Deficit income Total Notes $ $ $ $ $ As at July 31, 2018 52,672,258 674,840 (46,044,826) 487,481 7,789,753 Net loss - - (165,943) - (165,973) Share-based 11 - 16,976 - - 16,976 compensation Cumulative translation adjustments - - - 7,350 7,350 As at January 31, 2019 52,672,258 691,816 (46,210,769) 494,831 7,648,136 As at July 31, 2017 52,660,078 585,159 (45,949,637) 458,069 7,753,669 - - (285,737) - (285,737) Net loss Share-based 11 - 78,734 - - 78,734 compensation Cumulative translation adjustments - - - (9,490) (9,490) As at January 31, 2018 52,660,078 663,893 (46,235,374) 448,579 7,537,176

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Earnings and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

In Canadian dollars

For the three-month period ended January 31

For the six-month period ended January 31

RevenuesNotes

2019 $

1,432,632

2018 $ 892,774

2019 $

2,472,105

2018 $

2,075,787

Cost of sales

Research and development expenses Selling, general and administrative expenses Operating (loss) earnings

8 8 8

834,155 114,400 428,321

671,6901,579,733

1,392,203

55,756

53,890 488,241 (321,047)

173,148100,955

900,170860,867

(180,946)

(278,238)

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

Finance expenses - net Other gains

(Loss) earnings before income taxes Provision for income taxes

Net (loss) earnings

Other comprehensive loss

Foreign currency translation adjustments-gain (loss)

8 8 8

9,002100,775(14,005)18,677 3,956 - 42,798 -

8,7749,00218,822

(15,000) (415,596)

-

(10,000) (165,943)

-

(30,000) (285,737)

-

42,798

(415,596)(165,943)(285,737)

966

(30,992)7,350(9,490)

Comprehensive (loss) income

Basic and diluted net (loss) earnings per share

43,764 0.00

(446,588)

(0.02)

(158,593)

(295,227)

(0.01)

(0.01)