IBEX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

FISCAL 2019

SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2019

As at March 21, 2019

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2019

March 21, 2019

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. PREAMBLE

2. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

3. INTRODUCTION TO IBEX 3.1. Enzymes 3.2. Arthritis Assays



4. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS: Q2 FISCAL 2019 4.1. Summary of Quarterly Results 4.2. Foreign Exchange 4.3. Revenues for the Quarter 4.4. Total Expenses for the Quarter 4.4.1. Cost of Sales 4.4.2. Research and Development Expenses 4.4.3. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

5. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS: SIX MONTHS ENDED JANUARY 31, 2019 5.1. Summary of Results 5.2. Foreign Exchange 5.3. Revenues 5.4. Total Expenses 5.4.1. Cost of Sales 5.4.2. Research and Development Expenses 5.4.3. Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

6. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL RESOURCES

7. LOOKING FORWARD

8. RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

9. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS

10. CRITICAL ACCOUNTING ESTIMATES

11. ACCOUNTING STANDARDS AND AMENDMENTS

12. OUTSTANDING SHARE DATA 12.1. Common Shares 12.2. Stock Options

13. SUBSEQUENT EVENT

March 21, 2019

1

PREAMBLE

The following Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") and unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements ("interim financial statements")of IBEX Technologies Inc.("Company")were approved by the Audit Committee and the Board of Directors on March 21, 2019. The MD&A provides a review of the developments and results of operations of the Company during the second quarter ended January 31, 2019 compared with the second quarter ended January 31, 2018.

The MD&A should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financialstatements and notes thereto for the years ended July 31, 2018 and 2017.

The Company's interim financial statements are prepared in accordance withInternationalFinancial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Additional information relating to the Company, including the Company's Proxy Circular, can be found on SEDAR atwww.sedar.com.

Where "IBEX" or "the Company" is used, it refers to IBEX Technologies Inc. and it's wholly ownedsubsidiaries, unless otherwise indicated. All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

2

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This document contains forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's currentexpectations regarding future events. Any such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in these forward-lookingstatements. For more information on the Company's risks and uncertainties relating to these forward-looking statements, please refer to the risks and uncertainties section of the MD&A.

3 3.1

INTRODUCTION TO IBEX

Enzymes

The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, IBEX Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Bio-Research Products Inc. ("BRP"), manufactures and markets enzymes for biomedical use.

These enzymes are sold directly by the Company to manufacturers of medical devices, quality control labs and academic research institutions.

Heparinase I is the most important of the IBEX enzymes. Its potential lies in its ability to cleave heparin and low molecular weight heparins and thereby neutralize the effects of heparin and heparinoids which are drugs commonly used in hospitals and which interfere with haemostasis tests. Heparinase I recognizes and cleaves a pentasaccharide sequence which occurs in both unfractionated heparin and the low molecular weight heparins, thereby neutralizing their anticoagulant activity and thus facilitating the accurate measurement of haemostasis.

IBEX heparinase I is made via a proprietary process and is the only heparinase I approved for use in clinical diagnostics in North America and Europe.

IBEX produces its enzymes at its sites in Montréal, Québec and in North Liberty, Iowa, as well as at third party manufacturing facilities monitored by IBEX personnel.

In addition to making and selling enzymes, IBEX also provides lyophilization services for the making of disposable medical devices components used in the hemostasis point-of-care market.

3.2

Arthritis Assays

IBEX develops, manufactures and sells arthritis assay kits which enable the study of both the synthesis and degradation of cartilage components. These assays are powerful tools in the study of osteo and rheumatoid arthritis. These assays are a result of both internal research and development, and the in-licensing of technology from academic research institutions.

IBEX arthritis diagnostic kits and services are marketed and sold for research use only ("RUO")to pharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations and academic institutions. These diagnostic kits are marketed through distributors in Europe and Japan, and directly by IBEX in North American and the rest of the world. The kits are produced in IBEX facilities.

4 4.1

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS: Q2 FISCAL 2019

Summary of Quarterly Results

The following table is a summary of selected quarterly consolidated financial information of the Company for each of the eight most recently completed quarters.

(in thousands of dollars,excluding per share amounts) January 31 October 31 July 31 April 30 4 Quarters 2019$ 2018$ 2018$ 2017$ 2018$ 2017$ 2018$ 2017$ 2019$ 2018$ - Revenues 1,433 893 1,039 1,183 1,265 1,460 1,389 1,115 5,126 4,651 - Net earnings (loss) 43 (416) (209) 130 (19) 2,359 210 1 25 2,074 - Earnings (loss) per common share - (0.02) (0.01) 0.01 - 0.09 0.01 - - 0.08 -Comprehensive income (loss) 44 (447) (202) 151 (8) 2,289 238 49 72 2,042

Net earnings for the Quarter

The Company recorded a net earnings of $42,798 during the second quarter ended January 31, 2019 compared to a net loss of $415,596 for the same period a year ago. This positive change of $458,394 is related mainly to an increase in revenues of $539,858 (see section 4.3), partially offset by an increase in expenses of $81,464 (see section 4.4).

4.2

Foreign Exchange

The tables below show the fluctuation in the Canadian/US dollar exchange rates which can have a significant impact onCompany'sresults. Average rates are used to translate revenues and expenses for the period mentioned; closing rates are used to translate assets and liabilities of foreign operations, as well as monetary assets and liabilities at the end of the reporting period.

Consolidated foreign exchange (gain) loss Quarter ended January 31, 2019 January 31, 2018 Balance sheet revaluation US cash $9,026 ($66,902) US Trade receivables $7,676 ($31,213) Other US accounts ($7,700) $198,890 Total gain on revaluation $9,002 $100,775