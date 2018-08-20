Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  IBI Group Inc    IBG   CA44925L1031

IBI GROUP INC (IBG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IBI Group Inc. Announces Redemption of 7.0% Convertible Unsecured Subordinated Debentures, Series 2 Due June 30, 2019 and Having a Conversion Price of $19.17 Per Common Share

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2018 | 11:01pm CEST

TORONTO, Aug. 20, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") (TSX:IBG) today announced that the Company has sent a notice to CIBC Mellon Trust Company, as trustee under the trust indenture dated as of September 30, 2009 between the Company and CIBC Mellon Trust Company, that IBI will redeem the entire aggregate principal amount of $14,755,000 of its outstanding 7.0% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2019 and having a conversion price of $19.17 per common share, which are listed for trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol IBG.DB (the "Debentures") in accordance with the terms of the Debentures.

The Debentures will be redeemed on September 26, 2018. The total redemption amount payable for each $1,000 principal amount of the Debentures will equal a redemption price of $1,000 plus all accrued and unpaid interest up to but excluding the redemption date.

IBI will satisfy its obligation to pay to the holders of Debentures the Redemption Price in cash through available funds.

Beneficial holders of debentures should contact their investment dealer if they have any questions about the redemption. The interest upon the principal amount of debentures called for redemption will cease to be payable from and after the redemption date.

A full description of the redemption process is set out in IBI's final short-form prospectus dated September 24, 2009. Holders of debentures may also refer to the Trust Indenture dated as of September 30, 2009 and the Fourth Supplemental Indenture dated as of July 18, 2014. All of the foregoing documents are available under IBI's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Statements in this news release that describe the Company's or management's expectations, forecasts, guidance or estimates may constitute "forward-looking" statements, and such statements use words such as "may", "will", "expect", "believe", "plan" and other similar terminology. Forward-looking statements also include statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations regarding future events and operating performance and speak only as of the date of this news release. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company, IBI Group, or the industry in which they operate, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including those related to: (i) the impact of general economic conditions; (ii) industry conditions; and (iii) stock market volatility, many of which are beyond the Company's control. For an augmented discussion of the risk factors and uncertainties that affect or may affect the Company, the reader is directed to the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2015. New risk factors may arise from time to time and it is not possible for management of the Company to predict all of those risk factors or the extent to which any factor or combination of factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those contained in forward-looking statements. Given these risks and uncertainties, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,500 professionals around the world. For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch.

SOURCE: IBI Group Inc.

For further information:

IBI Group Inc.
Stephen Taylor, CFO
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON M4V 2Y7
Tel: 416-596-1930

Media:
Riyaz Lalani
Bayfield Strategy, Inc.
416-907-9365
rlalani@bayfieldstrategy.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on IBI GROUP INC
11:01pIBI Group Inc. Announces Redemption of 7.0% Convertible Unsecured Subordinate..
GL
08/14IBI GROUP INC. : Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
AQ
08/10IBI GROUP INC : IBI Group Inc. to Host Earnings Call
AC
08/09IBI Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results
GL
08/01Today's Research Reports on WestJet Airlines, IBI Group, Diversified Royalty ..
AC
07/19IBI GROUP INC. : Second Quarter Earnings Release Scheduled for August 9, 2018
AQ
07/02Today's Research Reports on IBI Group, TFI International, Cargojet and Divers..
AC
06/26Introducing InForm by IBI Group, a cloud-based solution to intelligently mana..
GL
05/19IBI : Announces Acquisition of GreenOwl Mobile
AQ
05/18IBI : Announces Acquisition of GreenOwl Mobile
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/10IBI Group, Inc. (IBIBF) CEO Scott Stewart on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call .. 
08/09IBI reports Q2 results 
05/09IBI reports Q1 results 
03/08IBI reports Q4 results 
2017IBI reports Q2 results 
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 361 M
EBIT 2018 32,7 M
Net income 2018 16,9 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,85
P/E ratio 2019 9,85
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,49x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,47x
Capitalization 176 M
Chart IBI GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
IBI Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBI GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,88  CAD
Spread / Average Target 39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Earle Stewart Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Maxwell Thom President & Director
Dale E. Richmond Chairman
Stephen B. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Lorraine D. Bell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBI GROUP INC-30.31%136
WORLDPAY INC7.04%29 543
CINTAS CORPORATION36.55%22 614
UNITED RENTALS-12.45%12 454
BUREAU VERITAS-2.33%11 253
LG CORP--.--%11 123
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.