IBI Group Inc. Invites Shareholders to Its Annual Meeting Webcast and Announces First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

TORONTO, April 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (“IBI” or the “Company”) invites shareholders and guests to virtually attend its Annual Meeting (the “Meeting”) webcast on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 10:00 am ET. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, IBI has taken steps to proactively mitigate risks to the health and safety of its communities, shareholders, employees and other stakeholders and is encouraging attendance at the Meeting via webcast.



In considering whether to attend the Meeting in person at the Company’s headquarters at 55 St. Clair Avenue West, Toronto, ON, registered shareholders are encouraged to follow the instructions of the Public Health Agency of Canada . As the live webcast does not feature the ability to vote virtually at the Meeting, IBI reminds shareholders to conduct their voting in advance. Please refer to the Company’s Information Circular available on IBI’s website and filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for voting instructions and timelines.

To listen to the live webcast of the Meeting, please enter the following URL into a web browser: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1298743&tp_key=46611f72aa

First Quarter 2020 Earnings Release Date

The Company also confirms it will announce first quarter 2020 operating and financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020 after markets close on Thursday, May 7, 2020.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss the first quarter results. IBI’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Stewart, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor, will present IBI’s financial and operating results followed by a question and answer session.

To listen to the live webcast of the conference call, please enter the following URL into your web browser: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1305370&tp_key=7d91108ce4

Q1 2020 Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, May 8, 2020

Time: 8:30 a.m. ET

Dial In: North America: 1-888-390-0546

Dial In: Toronto Local / International: 1-416-764-8688



Replay: North America: 1-888-390-0541

Replay: Toronto Local / International: 1-416-764-8677

Replay Passcode: 706323#

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company’s website . The conference call replay will be available until May 22, 2020.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. (TSX:IBG) is a global architecture, engineering, planning, and technology firm with over 60 offices and 2,700 professionals around the world. For nearly 50 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments. As a technology-driven design firm, IBI Group believes that cities thrive when designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch. Follow IBI Group on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO

IBI Group Inc.

55 St. Clair Avenue West

Toronto, ON M5V 2Y7

Tel: 1-416-596-1930

www.ibigroup.com