IBI Group Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Results and Host Conference Call

0
03/01/2019 | 06:33pm EST

TORONTO, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IBI Group Inc. (“IBI” or the “Company”) intends to release its financial and operating results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2018 after markets close on Thursday, March 7, 2019.

Please note the press release dated February 22, 2019 had incorrect dial-in information. The revised conference call details are as set out below.

Following the release, the Company will host a conference call on Friday, March 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. ET.  IBI’s Chief Executive Officer, Scott Stewart, and Chief Financial Officer, Stephen Taylor, will present the Company’s financial and operating results followed by a question and answer session.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Friday, March 8, 2019
Time: 8:30 a.m. ET
Dial In: North America: 1-888-227-5884
Replay: North America: 1-800-558-5253
Replay Passcode: 21915386

A recording of the conference call will be available within 24 hours following the call at the Company’s website. The conference call replay will be available until March 22, 2019.

About IBI Group Inc.

IBI Group Inc. is a globally integrated architecture, planning, engineering, and technology firm with over 2,500 professionals around the world.  For more than 40 years, its dedicated professionals have helped clients create livable, sustainable, and advanced urban environments.  IBI Group believes that cities must be designed with intelligent systems, sustainable buildings, efficient infrastructure, and a human touch.  IBI Group is a lead partner of the Smart Cities Counsel North America.  Follow on Twitter @ibigroup and Instagram @ibi_group.

For additional information, please contact:

Stephen Taylor, CFO
IBI Group Inc.
55 St. Clair Avenue West
Toronto, ON  M5V 2Y7                                              
Tel:  416-596-1930
www.ibigroup.com

IBIGroup.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2018 362 M
EBIT 2018 39,5 M
Net income 2018 19,0 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 9,01
P/E ratio 2019 9,01
Capi. / Sales 2018 0,40x
Capi. / Sales 2019 0,39x
Capitalization 145 M
Chart IBI GROUP INC
Duration : Period :
IBI Group Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IBI GROUP INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 7,00  CAD
Spread / Average Target 51%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Scott Earle Stewart Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Maxwell Thom President & Director
Dale E. Richmond Chairman
Stephen B. Taylor Chief Financial Officer
Lorraine D. Bell Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IBI GROUP INC6.42%110
WORLDPAY INC25.34%29 766
CINTAS CORPORATION22.02%21 599
LG CORP--.--%11 647
INTERTEK GROUP5.96%10 879
UNITED RENTALS32.31%10 712
