Ibiden : Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （PDF/566.4 KB） 0 05/20/2020 | 11:24am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders Date & Time: 10:00 a.m. (Japan Time), on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 Venue: IBIDEN Co., Ltd. Headquarters Conference Room (the 2nd floor), 2-1Kanda-cho,Ogaki-city, Gifu Pref. Agenda: Matters to be reported: Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the Consolidated Financial Statements, for the 167 th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Financial Statements for the 167 th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020) Matters to be resolved: Proposal: Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members Company's Website: https://www.ibiden.co.jp/ If there is any minor amendment to the "Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders," "Business Report," "Financial Report" and/or "Consolidated /Non-consolidated Financial Statements", such amendment will be posted on the Company's website indicated above. Additionally, pursuant to the Japanese laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's, "Items related to Corporate Director (6) Outside Corporate Director", "Company structure and Company Policy" of Business Report, "Consolidated Financial Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements of Change in Net Assets" of Consolidated Financial Statements, and "Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements" of Financial Statement will be posted on the website above, and thus not included in the documents accompanying the Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Moreover, these items will be audited by the Accounting Auditors, and Audit and Supervisory Committee. This document is an English translation of the Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders originally prepared in Japanese. This English translation is for general reference purposes only and is subject to errors and omissions. All information contained herein is deemed accurate, but is not guaranteed. ―1― Proposal Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members The terms of office of all seven (7) current Directors will expire at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, it is proposed that seven (7) Members of the Board of Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members be elected. The candidates for the Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follow: The brief personal information for respective candidates is referred to Page 3 through 6. Candidate Attendance at the Years of Name Positions and Responsibilities Board of Directors' Number Service Meeting in 2019 Chairman of the Board, Representative 1 Hiroki TAKENAKA Director, Chairman of the Board Meeting, 11/11 times 23 years Reassignment Administrator of Corporate Business (100%) Operation President & CEO, Representative Director, Administrator of Corporate 11/11 times 2 Reassignment Takeshi AOKI Business Operation, Corporate Executive 7 years (100%) Director of Ceramics Operation, R&D Operation and Internal Audit Division Executive Vice President, Representative Director, Corporate Executive Director of Quality Unit, Engineering Unit, Production 3 Kozo KODAMA Unit and System Promotion Unit, President 11/11 times 5 years Reassignment of Strategic Manufacturing Operation and (100%) MLB Operation, President of IBIDEN Electronics Beijing, Chairman of IBIDEN Electronics Malaysia Director & Senior Executive Officer, 4 Masahiko IKUTA President of Strategic Corporate Planning 11/11 times 2 years Reassignment Operation, Corporate Executive Director of (100%) PKG Operation and IR 5 Chiaki Candidate of Candidate of 11/11 times 6 years Reassignment Outside Independent YAMAGUCHI (100%) Director Director 6 Toshio MITA Candidate of Candidate of 11/11 times 3 years Reassignment Outside Independent (100%) Director Director 7 Noriko ASAI Candidate of Candidate of - - New Outside Independent Director Director ―2― Reassignment Numbers of the Company's Shares Owned 121,000 Including Numbers of the Company's Shares Granted on Stock Compensation Plan 27,400 Candidate Number Date of Birth: １ Hiroki TAKENAKA January 1, 1951 Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held April 1973 Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd. January 2015 Corporate Executive Director of June 1997 Director R&D Operation June 2001 Managing Director March 2016 Corporate Executive Director of June 2005 Director & Executive Affiliates and Subsidiaries Managing Officer June 2017 Chairman of the Board, April 2007 President & CEO, Representative Director (present) Representative Director, June 2018 Corporate Executive Director of Administrator of Corporate Electronics Operation Business Operation (present) Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate for Director of the Company Mr. Hiroki TAKENAKA has wide-range knowledge as a Corporate Manager and Director of the Company and abundant experience in business operation of the Company. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company. Candidate Number ２ Takeshi AOKI Date of Birth: February 4, 1958 Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held April 1981 Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd. April 2017 Administrator of Corporate April 2008 Corporate Officer Business Operation (present), June 2013 Director & Corporate Officer Corporate Executive Director of April 2014 Director & Managing Officer Ceramics Operation April 2014 Vice President of Ceramics June 2017 President & CEO, Operation Representative Director (present) Reassignment March 2016 Executive Vice President, June 2018 Corporate Executive Director of Numbers of the Representative Director R&D Operation (present) Company's Shares March 2016 President of Ceramics April 2019 Corporate Executive Director of Owned Operation Internal Audit Division (present) 58,700 Including Numbers of the Company's Shares Granted on Stock Compensation Plan 27,400 Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate for Director of the Company Mr. Takeshi AOKI has wide-range knowledge as a Representative Director of the Company and abundant experience in Ceramics Operation. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company. ―3― Candidate Number ３ Kozo KODAMA Date of Birth: March 23, 1963 Reassignment Numbers of the Company's Shares Owned 40,800 Including Numbers of the Company's Shares Granted on Stock Compensation Plan 18,900 Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held April 1986 Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd. April 2017 President of Corporate Strategic April 2012 Corporate Officer Manufacturing Operation (present), April 2012 Vice President of IBIDEN Corporate Executive Director of Philippines Inc. CSR Promotion Division and January 2015 Managing Officer Energy Control Division January 2015 Vice President of February Chairman of IBIDEN Electronics Operation 2018 Electronics Malaysia (present) June 2015 Director & Managing Officer June 2018 Corporate Executive Director of March 2016 Executive Vice President, Quality Unit, Engineering Unit & Representative Director Production Unit (present) (present) December President of MLB Operation 2018 (present), President of IBIDEN Electronics Beijing (present) April 2019 President of System Promotion Unit (present) Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate for Director of the Company Mr. Kozo KODAMA has wide-range knowledge as a Representative Director of the Company, deep knowledge in Technology and Production Operations and experience in affiliating overseas production companies. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company. Reassignment Numbers of the Company's Shares Owned 38,100 Including Numbers of the Company's Shares Granted on Stock Compensation Plan 13,500 Candidate Number Date of Birth: ４ Masahiko IKUTA August 19, 1962 Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held April 1985 Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd. March 2016 Director & Executive Managing April 2010 Corporate Officer Officer October Corporate Executive Director April 2017 Corporate Executive Director of 2013 of FGM Operation Affiliates and Subsidiaries October Corporate Executive Director June 2018 Director & Executive Managing 2013 of IR, President of Strategic Officer Corporate Planning April 2019 Corporate Executive Director of Operations (present) PKG Operation (present) June 2014 Director & Managing Officer April 2020 Director & Senior Executive Officer (present) Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate for Director of the Company Mr. Masahiko IKUTA has wide-range knowledge as a Director of the Company and adequate experience in Strategic Corporate Planning Operation. As the Company judge that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company. ―4― Reassignment Candidate of Outside Director Candidate of Independent Director Numbers of the Company's Shares Owned 11,900 Candidate Number Date of Birth: ５ Chiaki YAMAGUCHI December 25, 1949 Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held June 2003 Full-time Corporate Auditor of Toyota Motor Corporation (retired on June 2011) June 2011 Executive Managing Director of Toyota Industries Corporation June 2012 Representative Director & Senior Vice President of Toyota Industries Corporation (retired on June 2015) June 2014 Outside Director of IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (present) June 2015 President & Representative Director of Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. (retired on June, 2018) June 2015 Outside Director of Nakanihon Kogyo Co., Ltd. (retired on June 2019) June 2018 Outside Auditor of Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited (present) June 2018 Advisor of Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. (retired on June 2019) June 2019 Contract Officer for Special Duties of Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. as former President Representative Director (present)

Other Major Position Concurrently Held

Contract Officer for Special Duties of Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. as former President & Representative Director

Outside Auditor of Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited Relation between his Major Concurrent Duty and the Company The Company has no special interest with his concurrent duties. Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director of the Company The Company proposes that Mr. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI be elected as an Outside Director, in expectation of the advice and supervision, which he will be able to provide based on his abundant and wide-ranging experience and expertise, including those in relation to corporate management. Reassignment Candidate of Outside Director Candidate of Independent Director Numbers of the Company's Shares Owned 2,300 Candidate Number Toshio MITA Date of Birth: ６ November 2, 1946 Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held April 1969 Joined Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. June 2003 Managing Officer, Tokyo Office Manager of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. June 2005 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Sales Company of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. June 2006 President & CEO of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. June 2007 President &CEO, Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. June 2010 Chairman of the Board at Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. June 2015 Advisor of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (present) June 2015 Outside Auditor of NYK Line (retired on June 2019) June 2017 Outside Director of IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (present) June 2018 Outside Auditor of Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd. (present) June 2019 Outside Auditor of Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd.(present) Other Major Position Concurrently Held Advisor of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. Outside Auditor of Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd. Outside Auditor of Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd. Relation between his Major Concurrent Duty and the Company The Company has no special interest with his concurrent duties. Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director of the Company The Company proposes that Mr. Toshio MITA be elected as an Outside Director, in expectation of the advice and supervision, which he will be able to provide based on his abundant and wide-ranging experience and expertise, including those in relation to corporate management. ―5― New Candidate of Outside Director Candidate of Independent Director Numbers of the Company's Shares Owned nil Candidate Number Noriko ASAI Date of Birth: ７ July 25, 1964 Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held March 1997 Assistant Instructor at the School of Economics of Nagoya University March 1999 Nagoya University Ph.D. in Economics April 2003 Associate Professor at the School of Management of Chukyo University April 2007 Professor at the School of Management of Chukyo University June 2015 Outside Director of CKD Corporation (present) Other Major Position Concurrently Held Professor at the School of Management of Chukyo University Outside Director of CKD Corporation Relation between his Major Concurrent Duty and the Company The Company has no special interest with her concurrent duties. Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director of the Company The Company proposes that Ms. Noriko ASAI be elected as an Outside Director, in expectation of the advice and supervision, which she will be able to provide based on her abundant and wide- ranging academic knowledge, experience and expertise in business economics as an academic expert. (Annotation) The Company has no special interests with any of the candidates above. Liability limitation agreements with Outside Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members. Outline of contents of the liability limitation agreement as follows:

The Company has executed with Messrs. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI and Toshio MITA, Outside Directors, with an agreement for limitation of liability for damage as stipulated in Article 423.1 of the Companies Act. The Company will continue the liability limitation agreement with both of them if the proposal is resolved. Outline of contents of the liability limitation agreement as follows: Liability for damage incurred due to an outside director's failure to perform his/her duties as an Outside Director shall be up to the amount of 20 million yen or the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425.1 of the Companies Act, whichever is higher. The limitation of liability above applies only if an outside director has performed the duties that have caused his/her liability, without knowledge thereof and has not been grossly negligent in performing the same.

If this proposal is approved, an agreement with the same terms and conditions as those set forth above will also be renewed with Ms. Noriko ASAI, upon her assumption of office as Outside Director. Pursuant to the provisions prescribed by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and Nagoya Stock Exchange, Inc., Messrs. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI and Toshio MITA as Independent Directors, and Ms. Noriko ASAI as a candidate of Independent Director have been appointed and registered with both Stock Exchanges. Mr. Toshio MITA engaged in NYK Line as an Outside Director from June 2015. For the duration of the term, he corroborated his suspicion that some of former local management of NYK Car Carrier (China), one of its consolidated subsidiaries, accounted unjust expenditures though the investigation ended on March 2018.

Nippon Cargo Airlines Co., Ltd, one of NYK Line's subsidiaries, also received the administrative measures by the Minister of land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for the inappropriate operations of aircraft maintenance etc. and filed implement measures on July 2018. Mr. Toshio MITA had been unaware of the said cases until he was reported. He used to make statements from the point of view of legal compliance until then, and he continued delivering proposals on exhaustive investigations into the cause of them and recurrence preventions for them. ―6― CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS Account Millions of Yen (Assets) Current Assets 300,244 Cash and deposits 175,151 Notes and accounts receivable - 69,013 trade Merchandise and finished goods 12,416 Work in process 13,248 Raw materials and supplies 19,615 Other - current assets 10,934 Less - allowance for △136 doubtful accounts Noncurrent Assets 218,374 Property, plant and equipment 173,514 Buildings and Structures 56,249 Machinery, equipment and vehicles 43,322 Land 19,800 Lease assets 7 Construction in progress 48,731 Other - property, plant 5,403 and equipment Intangible assets 4,486 Investments and other assets 40,374 Investment securities 34,461 Long-term loans receivable 8 Deferred tax assets 4,463 Other - investments 1,684 and other assets Less - allowance for △244 doubtful accounts Total Assets 518,619 Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted. Account Millions of Yen (Liabilities) Current Liabilities 120,736 Notes and accounts payable - trade 45,555 Short-term loans payable 30,030 Accounts payable - other 18,188 Accrued income taxes 3,016 Provision for bonuses 3,906 Provision for directors' bonuses 132 Provision for loss on liquidation of 763 subsidiaries and affiliates Notes payable - facilities 7,721 Other - current liabilities 11,422 Non-Current Liabilities 123,948 Bonds payable 50,000 Long-term loans payable 70,000 Lease obligations 38 Deferred tax liabilities 68 for land revaluation Net defined benefit liability 827 Provision for share-based 250 compensation Deferred tax liabilities 1,644 Other - long-term liabilities 1,118 Total Liabilities 244,684 (Net Assets) Shareholders' Equity 254,734 Capital stock 64,152 Capital surplus 64,579 Retained earnings 128,578 Less - treasury stock, at cost △2,575 Accumulated other comprehensive 13,584 Income Valuation difference on 9,232 available-for-sale securities Revaluation reserve for land 160 Foreign currency translation 4,191 adjustments Non-controlling interests 5,615 Total Net Assets 273,934 Total Liabilities and Net Assets 518,619 (Concluded) ―7― CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME Account Millions of Yen Net sales 295,999 Cost of sales 227,845 Gross profit 68,153 Selling, general and administrative expenses 48,467 Operating income 19,685 Non-operating income Interest and dividends income 1,322 Foreign exchange gain, net 587 Other - non-operating income 642 2,552 Non-operating expenses Interest expenses 194 Bond issuance cost 146 Loss on mothballing of operation 91 Other - non-operating expenses 440 874 Ordinary income 21,364 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of noncurrent assets 236 Gain on sales of investment securities 20 Other - extraordinary income 5 261 Extraordinary loss Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets 2,427 Impairment loss 458 Loss on sales of investment securities 45 Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates 458 Extra retirement payments 513 Other - extraordinary loss 197 4,100 Income before income taxes 17,525 Income taxes - current 6,471 Income taxes - deferred △483 5,987 Net income 11,537 Profit attributable to non-controlling interests 207 Profit attributable to owners of parent 11,329 Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted. (Concluded) ―8― BALANCE SHEETS Account Millions of Yen (Assets) Current Assets 198,258 Cash and deposits 132,447 Notes receivable - trade 1,202 Accounts receivable - trade 34,858 Merchandise and finished goods 3,202 Work in process 6,886 Raw materials and supplies 5,096 Other - current assets 14,574 Less - allowance for △9 doubtful accounts Noncurrent Assets 227,459 Property, plant and equipment 87,027 Buildings 13,348 Structures 7,418 Machinery and equipment 12,009 Land 11,193 Construction in progress 41,013 Other - property, plant 2,043 and equipment Intangible assets 2,063 Investments and other assets 138,368 Investment securities 33,026 Stock of subsidiaries and affiliates 104,028 Deferred tax assets 746 Other - investments 585 and other assets Less - allowance for △18 doubtful accounts Total Assets 425,718 Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted. Account Millions of Yen (Liabilities) Current Liabilities 106,228 Notes payable - trade 3,660 Accounts payable - trade 19,396 Short-term loans payable 30,000 Accounts payable - other 21,660 Accrued income taxes 1,037 Deposit received 17,073 Provision for bonuses 2,581 Provision for directors' bonuses 132 Notes payable - facilities 7,592 Other - current liabilities 3,095 Non-Current Liabilities 120,485 Bonds payable 50,000 Long-term loans payable 70,000 Provision for share-based 250 compensation Other - long-term liabilities 235 Total Liabilities 226,713 (Net assets) Shareholders' Equity 189,926 Capital stock 64,152 Capital surplus 64,579 Legal capital surplus 64,579 Retained earnings 63,769 Legal retained earnings 3,548 Other retained earnings 60,221 Reserve for advanced 75 depreciation of non-current assets General reserve 8,600 Retained earnings brought forward 51,545 Less - treasury stock, at cost △2,575 Valuation and translation adjustments 9,078 Valuation difference on 9,078 available-for-sale securities Total Net Assets 199,004 Total Liabilities and Net Assets 425,718 (Concluded) ―9― STATEMENTS OF INCOME Account Millions of Yen Net Sales 146,681 Cost of sales 110,148 Gross profit 36,532 Selling, general and administrative expenses 29,105 Operating income 7,427 Non-operating income Interest and dividends income 6,905 Foreign exchange gains, net 742 Other - non-operating income 449 8,097 Non-operating expense Interest expenses 292 Bond issuance cost 146 Rent expenses on facilities 157 Other - non-operating expenses 110 706 Ordinary income 14,818 Extraordinary income Gain on sales of noncurrent assets 113 Gain on sales of investment securities 0 114 Extraordinary loss Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets 1,588 Loss on valuation of investment securities 45 Impairment loss 237 Other - extraordinary loss 53 1,925 Income before income taxes 13,007 Income taxes - current 2,211 Income taxes - deferred △94 2,117 Net income 10,890 Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted. (Concluded) ―10― Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ibiden Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 15:23:05 UTC 0 Latest news on IBIDEN CO.,LTD. 11:24a IBIDEN : Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （PD.. PU 04/28 IBIDEN : IR presentation material "Financial Results of FY 2019" （PDF/2.7.. PU 04/27 IBIDEN : IR presentation material "Financial Results of FY 2019" （PDF/189.. PU 03/30 IBIDEN CO.,LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 02/05 IBIDEN : Consolidated Financial Results For the Third Quarter Ended December 31,.. PU 2019 IBIDEN CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend FA 2019 IBIDEN : IR presentation material "Financial Results of FY 2018" （PDF/1.8.. PU 2019 IBIDEN : Consolidated Financial Results For the Year Ended March 31, 2018 ᦀ.. PU 2019 IBIDEN CO., LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend FA 2019 Japan stocks edge down, earnings caution stops recent gains RE

Financials (JPY) Sales 2020 297 B EBIT 2020 17 491 M Net income 2020 9 403 M Debt 2020 22 276 M Yield 2020 1,20% P/E ratio 2020 43,0x P/E ratio 2021 28,3x EV / Sales2020 1,47x EV / Sales2021 1,34x Capitalization 414 B Chart IBIDEN CO.,LTD. Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends IBIDEN CO.,LTD. Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus BUY Number of Analysts 15 Average target price 2 893,33 JPY Last Close Price 2 962,00 JPY Spread / Highest target 24,9% Spread / Average Target -2,32% Spread / Lowest Target -29,1% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Takeshi Aoki President, CEO & Representative Director Hiroki Takenaka Chairman Hisashi Sano Executive Officer & Finance Manager Kozo Kodama Representative Director, VP & Head-Technology Keiichi Sakashita Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) IBIDEN CO.,LTD. 13.70% 3 792 INTEL CORPORATION 0.12% 255 268 TAIWAN SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING COMPANY LIMITED -11.93% 252 436 NVIDIA CORPORATION 49.69% 216 663 BROADCOM INC. -13.95% 108 723 TEXAS INSTRUMENTS -12.17% 103 415