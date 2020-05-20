Log in
date 2020-05-20

IBIDEN CO.,LTD.

IBIDEN CO.,LTD.

(4062)
  Report
News 
News

Ibiden : Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （PDF/566.4 KB）

05/20/2020 | 11:24am EDT

Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

Date & Time: 10:00 a.m. (Japan Time), on Wednesday, June 17, 2020

Venue: IBIDEN Co., Ltd. Headquarters Conference Room (the 2nd floor), 2-1Kanda-cho,Ogaki-city, Gifu Pref.

Agenda:

Matters to be reported:

  1. Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the Consolidated Financial Statements, for the 167th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
  2. Financial Statements for the 167th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)

Matters to be resolved:

Proposal: Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members

Company's Website: https://www.ibiden.co.jp/

If there is any minor amendment to the "Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders," "Business Report," "Financial Report" and/or "Consolidated /Non-consolidated Financial Statements", such amendment will be posted on the Company's website indicated above. Additionally, pursuant to the Japanese laws and regulations and Article 15 of the Company's, "Items related to Corporate Director (6) Outside Corporate Director", "Company structure and Company Policy" of Business Report, "Consolidated Financial Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements of Change in Net Assets" of Consolidated Financial Statements, and "Statements of Changes in Net Assets" and "Notes to Non-ConsolidatedFinancial Statements" of Financial Statement will be posted on the website above, and thus not included in the documents accompanying the Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Moreover, these items will be audited by the Accounting Auditors, and Audit and Supervisory Committee.

This document is an English translation of the Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders originally prepared in Japanese. This English translation is for general reference purposes only and is subject to errors and omissions. All information contained herein is deemed accurate, but is not guaranteed.

―1―

Proposal

Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory

Committee Members

The terms of office of all seven (7) current Directors will expire at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, it is proposed that seven (7) Members of the Board of Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members be elected.

The candidates for the Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follow: The brief personal information for respective candidates is referred to Page 3 through 6.

Candidate

Attendance at the

Years of

Name

Positions and Responsibilities

Board of Directors'

Number

Service

Meeting in 2019

Chairman of the Board, Representative

1

Hiroki TAKENAKA

Director, Chairman of the Board Meeting,

11/11 times

23 years

Reassignment

Administrator of Corporate Business

(100%)

Operation

President & CEO, Representative

Director, Administrator of Corporate

11/11 times

2

Reassignment

Takeshi AOKI

Business Operation, Corporate Executive

7 years

(100%)

Director of Ceramics Operation, R&D

Operation and Internal Audit Division

Executive Vice President, Representative

Director, Corporate Executive Director of

Quality Unit, Engineering Unit, Production

3

Kozo KODAMA

Unit and System Promotion Unit, President

11/11 times

5 years

Reassignment

of Strategic Manufacturing Operation and

(100%)

MLB Operation, President of IBIDEN

Electronics Beijing, Chairman of IBIDEN

Electronics Malaysia

Director & Senior Executive Officer,

4

Masahiko IKUTA

President of Strategic Corporate Planning

11/11 times

2 years

Reassignment

Operation, Corporate Executive Director of

(100%)

PKG Operation and IR

5

Chiaki

Candidate of

Candidate of

11/11 times

6 years

Reassignment

Outside

Independent

YAMAGUCHI

(100%)

Director

Director

6

Toshio MITA

Candidate of

Candidate of

11/11 times

3 years

Reassignment

Outside

Independent

(100%)

Director

Director

7

Noriko ASAI

Candidate of

Candidate of

-

-

New

Outside

Independent

Director

Director

―2―

Reassignment

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned 121,000

Including Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Granted on Stock

Compensation Plan

27,400

Candidate Number

Date of Birth:

Hiroki TAKENAKA

January 1, 1951

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

April 1973

Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

January 2015

Corporate Executive Director of

June 1997

Director

R&D Operation

June 2001

Managing Director

March 2016

Corporate Executive Director of

June 2005

Director & Executive

Affiliates and Subsidiaries

Managing Officer

June 2017

Chairman of the Board,

April 2007

President & CEO,

Representative Director (present)

Representative Director,

June 2018

Corporate Executive Director of

Administrator of Corporate

Electronics Operation

Business Operation (present)

Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate for Director of the Company

Mr. Hiroki TAKENAKA has wide-range knowledge as a Corporate Manager and Director of the Company and abundant experience in business operation of the Company. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.

Candidate Number

Takeshi AOKI

Date of Birth:

February 4, 1958

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

April 1981

Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

April 2017

Administrator of Corporate

April 2008

Corporate Officer

Business Operation (present),

June 2013

Director & Corporate Officer

Corporate Executive Director of

April 2014

Director & Managing Officer

Ceramics Operation

April 2014

Vice President of Ceramics

June 2017

President & CEO,

Operation

Representative Director (present)

Reassignment

March 2016

Executive Vice President,

June 2018

Corporate Executive Director of

Numbers of the

Representative Director

R&D Operation (present)

Company's Shares

March 2016

President of Ceramics

April 2019

Corporate Executive Director of

Owned

Operation

Internal Audit Division (present)

58,700

Including Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Granted on Stock

Compensation Plan

27,400

Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate for Director of the Company

Mr. Takeshi AOKI has wide-range knowledge as a Representative Director of the Company and abundant experience in Ceramics Operation. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.

―3―

Candidate Number

Kozo KODAMA

Date of Birth:

March 23, 1963

Reassignment

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned 40,800

Including Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Granted on Stock

Compensation Plan

18,900

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

April 1986

Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

April 2017

President of Corporate Strategic

April 2012

Corporate Officer

Manufacturing Operation (present),

April 2012

Vice President of IBIDEN

Corporate Executive Director of

Philippines Inc.

CSR Promotion Division and

January 2015

Managing Officer

Energy Control Division

January 2015

Vice President of

February

Chairman of IBIDEN

Electronics Operation

2018

Electronics Malaysia (present)

June 2015

Director & Managing Officer

June 2018

Corporate Executive Director of

March 2016

Executive Vice President,

Quality Unit, Engineering Unit &

Representative Director

Production Unit (present)

(present)

December

President of MLB Operation

2018

(present), President of IBIDEN

Electronics Beijing (present)

April 2019

President of System Promotion

Unit (present)

Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate for Director of the Company

Mr. Kozo KODAMA has wide-range knowledge as a Representative Director of the Company, deep knowledge in Technology and Production Operations and experience in affiliating overseas production companies. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.

Reassignment

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned 38,100

Including Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Granted on Stock

Compensation Plan

13,500

Candidate Number

Date of Birth:

Masahiko IKUTA

August 19, 1962

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

April 1985

Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

March 2016

Director & Executive Managing

April 2010

Corporate Officer

Officer

October

Corporate Executive Director

April 2017

Corporate Executive Director of

2013

of FGM Operation

Affiliates and Subsidiaries

October

Corporate Executive Director

June 2018

Director & Executive Managing

2013

of IR, President of Strategic

Officer

Corporate Planning

April 2019

Corporate Executive Director of

Operations (present)

PKG Operation (present)

June 2014

Director & Managing Officer

April 2020

Director & Senior Executive

Officer (present)

Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate for Director of the Company

Mr. Masahiko IKUTA has wide-range knowledge as a Director of the Company and adequate experience in Strategic Corporate Planning Operation. As the Company judge that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.

―4―

Reassignment

Candidate of

Outside Director

Candidate of

Independent Director

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned

11,900

Candidate Number

Date of Birth:

Chiaki YAMAGUCHI

December 25, 1949

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

June 2003 Full-time Corporate Auditor of Toyota Motor Corporation (retired on June 2011)

June 2011 Executive Managing Director of Toyota Industries Corporation

June 2012 Representative Director & Senior Vice President of Toyota Industries Corporation (retired on June 2015)

June 2014 Outside Director of IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (present)

June 2015 President & Representative Director of Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. (retired on June, 2018)

June 2015 Outside Director of Nakanihon Kogyo Co., Ltd. (retired on June 2019)

June 2018 Outside Auditor of Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited (present)

June 2018 Advisor of Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. (retired on June 2019)

June 2019 Contract Officer for Special Duties of Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. as former President

  • Representative Director (present)
    Other Major Position Concurrently Held
    Contract Officer for Special Duties of Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. as former President & Representative Director
    Outside Auditor of Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited

Relation between his Major Concurrent Duty and the Company

The Company has no special interest with his concurrent duties.

Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director of the Company

The Company proposes that Mr. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI be elected as an Outside Director, in expectation of the advice and supervision, which he will be able to provide based on his abundant and wide-ranging experience and expertise, including those in relation to corporate management.

Reassignment

Candidate of

Outside Director

Candidate of

Independent Director

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned

2,300

Candidate Number

Toshio MITA

Date of Birth:

November 2, 1946

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

April 1969 Joined Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

June 2003 Managing Officer, Tokyo Office Manager of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

June 2005 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Sales Company of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

June 2006 President & CEO of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

June 2007 President &CEO, Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

June 2010 Chairman of the Board at Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.

June 2015 Advisor of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (present)

June 2015 Outside Auditor of NYK Line (retired on June 2019)

June 2017 Outside Director of IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (present)

June 2018 Outside Auditor of Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd. (present)

June 2019 Outside Auditor of Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd.(present) Other Major Position Concurrently Held

Advisor of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. Outside Auditor of Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd.

Outside Auditor of Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd.

Relation between his Major Concurrent Duty and the Company

The Company has no special interest with his concurrent duties.

Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director of the Company

The Company proposes that Mr. Toshio MITA be elected as an Outside Director, in expectation of the advice and supervision, which he will be able to provide based on his abundant and wide-ranging experience and expertise, including those in relation to corporate management.

―5―

New

Candidate of

Outside Director

Candidate of

Independent Director

Numbers of the

Company's Shares

Owned

nil

Candidate Number

Noriko ASAI

Date of Birth:

July 25, 1964

Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held

March 1997 Assistant Instructor at the School of Economics of Nagoya University

March 1999 Nagoya University Ph.D. in Economics

April 2003 Associate Professor at the School of Management of Chukyo University

April 2007 Professor at the School of Management of Chukyo University

June 2015 Outside Director of CKD Corporation (present) Other Major Position Concurrently Held

Professor at the School of Management of Chukyo University Outside Director of CKD Corporation

Relation between his Major Concurrent Duty and the Company

The Company has no special interest with her concurrent duties.

Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director of the Company

The Company proposes that Ms. Noriko ASAI be elected as an Outside Director, in expectation of the advice and supervision, which she will be able to provide based on her abundant and wide- ranging academic knowledge, experience and expertise in business economics as an academic expert.

(Annotation)

  1. The Company has no special interests with any of the candidates above.
  2. Liability limitation agreements with Outside Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members. Outline of contents of the liability limitation agreement as follows:
    The Company has executed with Messrs. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI and Toshio MITA, Outside Directors, with an agreement for limitation of liability for damage as stipulated in Article 423.1 of the Companies Act. The Company will continue the liability limitation agreement with both of them if the proposal is resolved. Outline of contents of the liability limitation agreement as follows:
    1. Liability for damage incurred due to an outside director's failure to perform his/her duties as an Outside Director shall be up to the amount of 20 million yen or the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425.1 of the Companies Act, whichever is higher.
    2. The limitation of liability above applies only if an outside director has performed the duties that have caused his/her liability, without knowledge thereof and has not been grossly negligent in performing the same.
      If this proposal is approved, an agreement with the same terms and conditions as those set forth above will also be renewed with Ms. Noriko ASAI, upon her assumption of office as Outside Director.
  4. Pursuant to the provisions prescribed by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and Nagoya Stock Exchange, Inc., Messrs. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI and Toshio MITA as Independent Directors, and Ms. Noriko ASAI as a candidate of Independent Director have been appointed and registered with both Stock Exchanges.
  5. Mr. Toshio MITA engaged in NYK Line as an Outside Director from June 2015. For the duration of the term, he corroborated his suspicion that some of former local management of NYK Car Carrier (China), one of its consolidated subsidiaries, accounted unjust expenditures though the investigation ended on March 2018.
    Nippon Cargo Airlines Co., Ltd, one of NYK Line's subsidiaries, also received the administrative measures by the Minister of land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for the inappropriate operations of aircraft maintenance etc. and filed implement measures on July 2018. Mr. Toshio MITA had been unaware of the said cases until he was reported. He used to make statements from the point of view of legal compliance until then, and he continued delivering proposals on exhaustive investigations into the cause of them and recurrence preventions for them.

―6―

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

Account

Millions of Yen

(Assets)

Current Assets

300,244

Cash and deposits

175,151

Notes and accounts receivable -

69,013

trade

Merchandise and finished goods

12,416

Work in process

13,248

Raw materials and supplies

19,615

Other - current assets

10,934

Less - allowance for

136

doubtful accounts

Noncurrent Assets

218,374

Property, plant and equipment

173,514

Buildings and Structures

56,249

Machinery, equipment and vehicles

43,322

Land

19,800

Lease assets

7

Construction in progress

48,731

Other - property, plant

5,403

and equipment

Intangible assets

4,486

Investments and other assets

40,374

Investment securities

34,461

Long-term loans receivable

8

Deferred tax assets

4,463

Other - investments

1,684

and other assets

Less - allowance for

244

doubtful accounts

Total Assets

518,619

Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.

Account

Millions of Yen

(Liabilities)

Current Liabilities

120,736

Notes and accounts payable - trade

45,555

Short-term loans payable

30,030

Accounts payable - other

18,188

Accrued income taxes

3,016

Provision for bonuses

3,906

Provision for directors' bonuses

132

Provision for loss on liquidation of

763

subsidiaries and affiliates

Notes payable - facilities

7,721

Other - current liabilities

11,422

Non-Current Liabilities

123,948

Bonds payable

50,000

Long-term loans payable

70,000

Lease obligations

38

Deferred tax liabilities

68

for land revaluation

Net defined benefit liability

827

Provision for share-based

250

compensation

Deferred tax liabilities

1,644

Other - long-term liabilities

1,118

Total Liabilities

244,684

(Net Assets)

Shareholders' Equity

254,734

Capital stock

64,152

Capital surplus

64,579

Retained earnings

128,578

Less - treasury stock, at cost

2,575

Accumulated other comprehensive

13,584

Income

Valuation difference on

9,232

available-for-sale securities

Revaluation reserve for land

160

Foreign currency translation

4,191

adjustments

Non-controlling interests

5,615

Total Net Assets

273,934

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

518,619

(Concluded)

―7―

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Account

Millions of Yen

Net sales

295,999

Cost of sales

227,845

Gross profit

68,153

Selling, general and administrative expenses

48,467

Operating income

19,685

Non-operating income

Interest and dividends income

1,322

Foreign exchange gain, net

587

Other - non-operating income

642

2,552

Non-operating expenses

Interest expenses

194

Bond issuance cost

146

Loss on mothballing of operation

91

Other - non-operating expenses

440

874

Ordinary income

21,364

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of noncurrent assets

236

Gain on sales of investment securities

20

Other - extraordinary income

5

261

Extraordinary loss

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

2,427

Impairment loss

458

Loss on sales of investment securities

45

Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates

458

Extra retirement payments

513

Other - extraordinary loss

197

4,100

Income before income taxes

17,525

Income taxes - current

6,471

Income taxes - deferred

483

5,987

Net income

11,537

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests

207

Profit attributable to owners of parent

11,329

Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.

(Concluded)

―8―

BALANCE SHEETS

Account

Millions of Yen

(Assets)

Current Assets

198,258

Cash and deposits

132,447

Notes receivable - trade

1,202

Accounts receivable - trade

34,858

Merchandise and finished goods

3,202

Work in process

6,886

Raw materials and supplies

5,096

Other - current assets

14,574

Less - allowance for

9

doubtful accounts

Noncurrent Assets

227,459

Property, plant and equipment

87,027

Buildings

13,348

Structures

7,418

Machinery and equipment

12,009

Land

11,193

Construction in progress

41,013

Other - property, plant

2,043

and equipment

Intangible assets

2,063

Investments and other assets

138,368

Investment securities

33,026

Stock of subsidiaries and affiliates

104,028

Deferred tax assets

746

Other - investments

585

and other assets

Less - allowance for

18

doubtful accounts

Total Assets

425,718

Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.

Account

Millions of Yen

(Liabilities)

Current Liabilities

106,228

Notes payable - trade

3,660

Accounts payable - trade

19,396

Short-term loans payable

30,000

Accounts payable - other

21,660

Accrued income taxes

1,037

Deposit received

17,073

Provision for bonuses

2,581

Provision for directors' bonuses

132

Notes payable - facilities

7,592

Other - current liabilities

3,095

Non-Current Liabilities

120,485

Bonds payable

50,000

Long-term loans payable

70,000

Provision for share-based

250

compensation

Other - long-term liabilities

235

Total Liabilities

226,713

(Net assets)

Shareholders' Equity

189,926

Capital stock

64,152

Capital surplus

64,579

Legal capital surplus

64,579

Retained earnings

63,769

Legal retained earnings

3,548

Other retained earnings

60,221

Reserve for advanced

75

depreciation of non-current assets

General reserve

8,600

Retained earnings brought forward

51,545

Less - treasury stock, at cost

2,575

Valuation and translation adjustments

9,078

Valuation difference on

9,078

available-for-sale securities

Total Net Assets

199,004

Total Liabilities and Net Assets

425,718

(Concluded)

―9―

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

Account

Millions of Yen

Net Sales

146,681

Cost of sales

110,148

Gross profit

36,532

Selling, general and administrative expenses

29,105

Operating income

7,427

Non-operating income

Interest and dividends income

6,905

Foreign exchange gains, net

742

Other - non-operating income

449

8,097

Non-operating expense

Interest expenses

292

Bond issuance cost

146

Rent expenses on facilities

157

Other - non-operating expenses

110

706

Ordinary income

14,818

Extraordinary income

Gain on sales of noncurrent assets

113

Gain on sales of investment securities

0

114

Extraordinary loss

Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets

1,588

Loss on valuation of investment securities

45

Impairment loss

237

Other - extraordinary loss

53

1,925

Income before income taxes

13,007

Income taxes - current

2,211

Income taxes - deferred

94

2,117

Net income

10,890

Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.

(Concluded)

―10―

Disclaimer

Ibiden Co. Ltd. published this content on 21 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 May 2020 15:23:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
