Ibiden : Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders （PDF/566.4 KB）

Business Report and Consolidated Financial Statements, and Audit Reports by the Accounting Auditors and the Audit and Supervisory Committee on the Consolidated Financial Statements, for the 167th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
Financial Statements for the 167th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2019 to March 31, 2020)
Matters to be resolved:
Proposal: Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members
If there is any minor amendment to the "Reference Materials for General Meeting of Shareholders," "Business Report," "Financial Report" and/or "Consolidated /Non-consolidated Financial Statements", such amendment will be posted on the Company's website indicated above.
This document is an English translation of the Notice of the 167th Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders originally prepared in Japanese. This English translation is for general reference purposes only and is subject to errors and omissions. All information contained herein is deemed accurate, but is not guaranteed.
Proposal
Election of Seven (7) Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory
Committee Members
The terms of office of all seven (7) current Directors will expire at the conclusion of the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. Accordingly, it is proposed that seven (7) Members of the Board of Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members be elected.
The candidates for the Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members are as follow: The brief personal information for respective candidates is referred to Page 3 through 6.
Candidate
Attendance at the
Years of
Name
Positions and Responsibilities
Board of Directors'
Number
Service
Meeting in 2019
Chairman of the Board, Representative
1
Hiroki TAKENAKA
Director, Chairman of the Board Meeting,
11/11 times
23 years
Reassignment
Administrator of Corporate Business
(100%)
Operation
President & CEO, Representative
Director, Administrator of Corporate
11/11 times
2
Reassignment
Takeshi AOKI
Business Operation, Corporate Executive
7 years
(100%)
Director of Ceramics Operation, R&D
Operation and Internal Audit Division
Executive Vice President, Representative
Director, Corporate Executive Director of
Quality Unit, Engineering Unit, Production
3
Kozo KODAMA
Unit and System Promotion Unit, President
11/11 times
5 years
Reassignment
of Strategic Manufacturing Operation and
(100%)
MLB Operation, President of IBIDEN
Electronics Beijing, Chairman of IBIDEN
Electronics Malaysia
Director & Senior Executive Officer,
4
Masahiko IKUTA
President of Strategic Corporate Planning
11/11 times
2 years
Reassignment
Operation, Corporate Executive Director of
(100%)
PKG Operation and IR
5
Chiaki
Candidate of
Candidate of
11/11 times
6 years
Reassignment
Outside
Independent
YAMAGUCHI
(100%)
Director
Director
6
Toshio MITA
Candidate of
Candidate of
11/11 times
3 years
Reassignment
Outside
Independent
(100%)
Director
Director
7
Noriko ASAI
Candidate of
Candidate of
-
-
New
Outside
Independent
Director
Director
Reassignment
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned 121,000
Including Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Granted on Stock
Compensation Plan
27,400
Candidate Number
Date of Birth:
１
Hiroki TAKENAKA
January 1, 1951
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1973
Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.
January 2015
Corporate Executive Director of
June 1997
Director
R&D Operation
June 2001
Managing Director
March 2016
Corporate Executive Director of
June 2005
Director & Executive
Affiliates and Subsidiaries
Managing Officer
June 2017
Chairman of the Board,
April 2007
President & CEO,
Representative Director (present)
Representative Director,
June 2018
Corporate Executive Director of
Administrator of Corporate
Electronics Operation
Business Operation (present)
Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate for Director of the Company
Mr. Hiroki TAKENAKA has wide-range knowledge as a Corporate Manager and Director of the Company and abundant experience in business operation of the Company. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.
Candidate Number
２
Takeshi AOKI
Date of Birth:
February 4, 1958
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1981
Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.
April 2017
Administrator of Corporate
April 2008
Corporate Officer
Business Operation (present),
June 2013
Director & Corporate Officer
Corporate Executive Director of
April 2014
Director & Managing Officer
Ceramics Operation
April 2014
Vice President of Ceramics
June 2017
President & CEO,
Operation
Representative Director (present)
Reassignment
March 2016
Executive Vice President,
June 2018
Corporate Executive Director of
Numbers of the
Representative Director
R&D Operation (present)
Company's Shares
March 2016
President of Ceramics
April 2019
Corporate Executive Director of
Owned
Operation
Internal Audit Division (present)
58,700
Including Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Granted on Stock
Compensation Plan
27,400
Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate for Director of the Company
Mr. Takeshi AOKI has wide-range knowledge as a Representative Director of the Company and abundant experience in Ceramics Operation. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.
Candidate Number
３
Kozo KODAMA
Date of Birth:
March 23, 1963
Reassignment
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned 40,800
Including Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Granted on Stock
Compensation Plan
18,900
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1986
Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.
April 2017
President of Corporate Strategic
April 2012
Corporate Officer
Manufacturing Operation (present),
April 2012
Vice President of IBIDEN
Corporate Executive Director of
Philippines Inc.
CSR Promotion Division and
January 2015
Managing Officer
Energy Control Division
January 2015
Vice President of
February
Chairman of IBIDEN
Electronics Operation
2018
Electronics Malaysia (present)
June 2015
Director & Managing Officer
June 2018
Corporate Executive Director of
March 2016
Executive Vice President,
Quality Unit, Engineering Unit &
Representative Director
Production Unit (present)
(present)
December
President of MLB Operation
2018
(present), President of IBIDEN
Electronics Beijing (present)
April 2019
President of System Promotion
Unit (present)
Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate for Director of the Company
Mr. Kozo KODAMA has wide-range knowledge as a Representative Director of the Company, deep knowledge in Technology and Production Operations and experience in affiliating overseas production companies. As the Company judges that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.
Reassignment
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned 38,100
Including Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Granted on Stock
Compensation Plan
13,500
Candidate Number
Date of Birth:
４
Masahiko IKUTA
August 19, 1962
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1985
Joined IBIDEN Co., Ltd.
March 2016
Director & Executive Managing
April 2010
Corporate Officer
Officer
October
Corporate Executive Director
April 2017
Corporate Executive Director of
2013
of FGM Operation
Affiliates and Subsidiaries
October
Corporate Executive Director
June 2018
Director & Executive Managing
2013
of IR, President of Strategic
Officer
Corporate Planning
April 2019
Corporate Executive Director of
Operations (present)
PKG Operation (present)
June 2014
Director & Managing Officer
April 2020
Director & Senior Executive
Officer (present)
Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate for Director of the Company
Mr. Masahiko IKUTA has wide-range knowledge as a Director of the Company and adequate experience in Strategic Corporate Planning Operation. As the Company judge that he has sufficient knowledge and experience that enable him to make decision on the execution of important business for the Company and to supervise the execution of duties by directors, we nominate him as a candidate of Director of the Company.
Reassignment
Candidate of
Outside Director
Candidate of
Independent Director
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned
11,900
Candidate Number
Date of Birth:
５
Chiaki YAMAGUCHI
December 25, 1949
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
June 2003 Full-time Corporate Auditor of Toyota Motor Corporation (retired on June 2011)
June 2011 Executive Managing Director of Toyota Industries Corporation
June 2012 Representative Director & Senior Vice President of Toyota Industries Corporation (retired on June 2015)
June 2014 Outside Director of IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (present)
June 2015 President & Representative Director of Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. (retired on June, 2018)
June 2015 Outside Director of Nakanihon Kogyo Co., Ltd. (retired on June 2019)
June 2018 Outside Auditor of Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited (present)
June 2018 Advisor of Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. (retired on June 2019)
June 2019 Contract Officer for Special Duties of Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. as former President
Representative Director (present)
Other Major Position Concurrently Held
Contract Officer for Special Duties of Towa Real Estate Co., Ltd. as former President & Representative Director
Outside Auditor of Central Nippon Expressway Company Limited
Relation between his Major Concurrent Duty and the Company
The Company has no special interest with his concurrent duties.
Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director of the Company
The Company proposes that Mr. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI be elected as an Outside Director, in expectation of the advice and supervision, which he will be able to provide based on his abundant and wide-ranging experience and expertise, including those in relation to corporate management.
Reassignment
Candidate of
Outside Director
Candidate of
Independent Director
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned
2,300
Candidate Number
Toshio MITA
Date of Birth:
６
November 2, 1946
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
April 1969 Joined Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
June 2003 Managing Officer, Tokyo Office Manager of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
June 2005 Director, Senior Managing Executive Officer, President of Sales Company of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
June 2006 President & CEO of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
June 2007 President &CEO, Representative Director of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
June 2010 Chairman of the Board at Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc.
June 2015 Advisor of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. (present)
June 2015 Outside Auditor of NYK Line (retired on June 2019)
June 2017 Outside Director of IBIDEN Co., Ltd. (present)
June 2018 Outside Auditor of Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd. (present)
June 2019 Outside Auditor of Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd.(present) Other Major Position Concurrently Held
Advisor of Chubu Electric Power Co., Inc. Outside Auditor of Nagoya Railroad Co., Ltd.
Outside Auditor of Chubu-Nippon Broadcasting Co., Ltd.
Relation between his Major Concurrent Duty and the Company
The Company has no special interest with his concurrent duties.
Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director of the Company
The Company proposes that Mr. Toshio MITA be elected as an Outside Director, in expectation of the advice and supervision, which he will be able to provide based on his abundant and wide-ranging experience and expertise, including those in relation to corporate management.
New
Candidate of
Outside Director
Candidate of
Independent Director
Numbers of the
Company's Shares
Owned
nil
Candidate Number
Noriko ASAI
Date of Birth:
７
July 25, 1964
Brief Personal History, Positions, Responsibilities and Significant Positions Concurrently Held
March 1997 Assistant Instructor at the School of Economics of Nagoya University
March 1999 Nagoya University Ph.D. in Economics
April 2003 Associate Professor at the School of Management of Chukyo University
April 2007 Professor at the School of Management of Chukyo University
June 2015 Outside Director of CKD Corporation (present) Other Major Position Concurrently Held
Professor at the School of Management of Chukyo University Outside Director of CKD Corporation
Relation between his Major Concurrent Duty and the Company
The Company has no special interest with her concurrent duties.
Reasons for his Nomination as a Candidate of Outside Director of the Company
The Company proposes that Ms. Noriko ASAI be elected as an Outside Director, in expectation of the advice and supervision, which she will be able to provide based on her abundant and wide- ranging academic knowledge, experience and expertise in business economics as an academic expert.
(Annotation)
The Company has no special interests with any of the candidates above.
Liability limitation agreements with Outside Directors who are not Audit and Supervisory Committee Members. Outline of contents of the liability limitation agreement as follows:
The Company has executed with Messrs. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI and Toshio MITA, Outside Directors, with an agreement for limitation of liability for damage as stipulated in Article 423.1 of the Companies Act. The Company will continue the liability limitation agreement with both of them if the proposal is resolved. Outline of contents of the liability limitation agreement as follows:
Liability for damage incurred due to an outside director's failure to perform his/her duties as an Outside Director shall be up to the amount of 20 million yen or the minimum liability amount stipulated in Article 425.1 of the Companies Act, whichever is higher.
The limitation of liability above applies only if an outside director has performed the duties that have caused his/her liability, without knowledge thereof and has not been grossly negligent in performing the same.
If this proposal is approved, an agreement with the same terms and conditions as those set forth above will also be renewed with Ms. Noriko ASAI, upon her assumption of office as Outside Director.
Pursuant to the provisions prescribed by Tokyo Stock Exchange, Inc. and Nagoya Stock Exchange, Inc., Messrs. Chiaki YAMAGUCHI and Toshio MITA as Independent Directors, and Ms. Noriko ASAI as a candidate of Independent Director have been appointed and registered with both Stock Exchanges.
Mr. Toshio MITA engaged in NYK Line as an Outside Director from June 2015. For the duration of the term, he corroborated his suspicion that some of former local management of NYK Car Carrier (China), one of its consolidated subsidiaries, accounted unjust expenditures though the investigation ended on March 2018.
Nippon Cargo Airlines Co., Ltd, one of NYK Line's subsidiaries, also received the administrative measures by the Minister of land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism for the inappropriate operations of aircraft maintenance etc. and filed implement measures on July 2018. Mr. Toshio MITA had been unaware of the said cases until he was reported. He used to make statements from the point of view of legal compliance until then, and he continued delivering proposals on exhaustive investigations into the cause of them and recurrence preventions for them.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
Account
Millions of Yen
(Assets)
Current Assets
300,244
Cash and deposits
175,151
Notes and accounts receivable -
69,013
trade
Merchandise and finished goods
12,416
Work in process
13,248
Raw materials and supplies
19,615
Other - current assets
10,934
Less - allowance for
△136
doubtful accounts
Noncurrent Assets
218,374
Property, plant and equipment
173,514
Buildings and Structures
56,249
Machinery, equipment and vehicles
43,322
Land
19,800
Lease assets
7
Construction in progress
48,731
Other - property, plant
5,403
and equipment
Intangible assets
4,486
Investments and other assets
40,374
Investment securities
34,461
Long-term loans receivable
8
Deferred tax assets
4,463
Other - investments
1,684
and other assets
Less - allowance for
△244
doubtful accounts
Total Assets
518,619
Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.
Account
Millions of Yen
(Liabilities)
Current Liabilities
120,736
Notes and accounts payable - trade
45,555
Short-term loans payable
30,030
Accounts payable - other
18,188
Accrued income taxes
3,016
Provision for bonuses
3,906
Provision for directors' bonuses
132
Provision for loss on liquidation of
763
subsidiaries and affiliates
Notes payable - facilities
7,721
Other - current liabilities
11,422
Non-Current Liabilities
123,948
Bonds payable
50,000
Long-term loans payable
70,000
Lease obligations
38
Deferred tax liabilities
68
for land revaluation
Net defined benefit liability
827
Provision for share-based
250
compensation
Deferred tax liabilities
1,644
Other - long-term liabilities
1,118
Total Liabilities
244,684
(Net Assets)
Shareholders' Equity
254,734
Capital stock
64,152
Capital surplus
64,579
Retained earnings
128,578
Less - treasury stock, at cost
△2,575
Accumulated other comprehensive
13,584
Income
Valuation difference on
9,232
available-for-sale securities
Revaluation reserve for land
160
Foreign currency translation
4,191
adjustments
Non-controlling interests
5,615
Total Net Assets
273,934
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
518,619
(Concluded)
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Account
Millions of Yen
Net sales
295,999
Cost of sales
227,845
Gross profit
68,153
Selling, general and administrative expenses
48,467
Operating income
19,685
Non-operating income
Interest and dividends income
1,322
Foreign exchange gain, net
587
Other - non-operating income
642
2,552
Non-operating expenses
Interest expenses
194
Bond issuance cost
146
Loss on mothballing of operation
91
Other - non-operating expenses
440
874
Ordinary income
21,364
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of noncurrent assets
236
Gain on sales of investment securities
20
Other - extraordinary income
5
261
Extraordinary loss
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
2,427
Impairment loss
458
Loss on sales of investment securities
45
Loss on liquidation of subsidiaries and affiliates
458
Extra retirement payments
513
Other - extraordinary loss
197
4,100
Income before income taxes
17,525
Income taxes - current
6,471
Income taxes - deferred
△483
5,987
Net income
11,537
Profit attributable to non-controlling interests
207
Profit attributable to owners of parent
11,329
Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.
(Concluded)
BALANCE SHEETS
Account
Millions of Yen
(Assets)
Current Assets
198,258
Cash and deposits
132,447
Notes receivable - trade
1,202
Accounts receivable - trade
34,858
Merchandise and finished goods
3,202
Work in process
6,886
Raw materials and supplies
5,096
Other - current assets
14,574
Less - allowance for
△9
doubtful accounts
Noncurrent Assets
227,459
Property, plant and equipment
87,027
Buildings
13,348
Structures
7,418
Machinery and equipment
12,009
Land
11,193
Construction in progress
41,013
Other - property, plant
2,043
and equipment
Intangible assets
2,063
Investments and other assets
138,368
Investment securities
33,026
Stock of subsidiaries and affiliates
104,028
Deferred tax assets
746
Other - investments
585
and other assets
Less - allowance for
△18
doubtful accounts
Total Assets
425,718
Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.
Account
Millions of Yen
(Liabilities)
Current Liabilities
106,228
Notes payable - trade
3,660
Accounts payable - trade
19,396
Short-term loans payable
30,000
Accounts payable - other
21,660
Accrued income taxes
1,037
Deposit received
17,073
Provision for bonuses
2,581
Provision for directors' bonuses
132
Notes payable - facilities
7,592
Other - current liabilities
3,095
Non-Current Liabilities
120,485
Bonds payable
50,000
Long-term loans payable
70,000
Provision for share-based
250
compensation
Other - long-term liabilities
235
Total Liabilities
226,713
(Net assets)
Shareholders' Equity
189,926
Capital stock
64,152
Capital surplus
64,579
Legal capital surplus
64,579
Retained earnings
63,769
Legal retained earnings
3,548
Other retained earnings
60,221
Reserve for advanced
75
depreciation of non-current assets
General reserve
8,600
Retained earnings brought forward
51,545
Less - treasury stock, at cost
△2,575
Valuation and translation adjustments
9,078
Valuation difference on
9,078
available-for-sale securities
Total Net Assets
199,004
Total Liabilities and Net Assets
425,718
(Concluded)
STATEMENTS OF INCOME
Account
Millions of Yen
Net Sales
146,681
Cost of sales
110,148
Gross profit
36,532
Selling, general and administrative expenses
29,105
Operating income
7,427
Non-operating income
Interest and dividends income
6,905
Foreign exchange gains, net
742
Other - non-operating income
449
8,097
Non-operating expense
Interest expenses
292
Bond issuance cost
146
Rent expenses on facilities
157
Other - non-operating expenses
110
706
Ordinary income
14,818
Extraordinary income
Gain on sales of noncurrent assets
113
Gain on sales of investment securities
0
114
Extraordinary loss
Loss on retirement of noncurrent assets
1,588
Loss on valuation of investment securities
45
Impairment loss
237
Other - extraordinary loss
53
1,925
Income before income taxes
13,007
Income taxes - current
2,211
Income taxes - deferred
△94
2,117
Net income
10,890
Note: Amounts less than one million yen are omitted.