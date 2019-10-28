Ibio : Current report filing

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 25, 2019

iBio, Inc.

Common Stock IBIO NYSE American

On October 25, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing the pricing of a public offering of securities. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

