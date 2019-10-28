Log in
Ibio : Current report filing

10/28/2019 | 06:57am EDT

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): October 25, 2019 (October 25, 2019)

iBio, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

(State or jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

001-35023

(Commission File Number)

26-2797813

(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

600 Madison Avenue, Suite 1601, New York, NY 10022-1737

(Address of principal executive offices (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number: (302) 355-0650

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

¨Emerging growth company

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Ticker symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock IBIO NYSE American

On October 25, 2019, the Company issued a press release announcing the pricing of a public offering of securities. A copy of the press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Signatures

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

IBIO, INC.
Date: October 25, 2019 By: /s/ Robert B. Kay
Robert B. Kay
Executive Chairman and CEO

Disclaimer

iBio Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 October 2019 10:56:04 UTC
