Ibio : Current report filing

02/06/2020 | 06:03pm EST

U.S. SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE

SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 6, 2020

iBio, Inc.

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Delaware

(State or jurisdiction of incorporation or organization)

001-35023

(Commission File Number)

26-2797813

(I.R.S. Employer Identification Number)

600 Madison Avenue, Suite 1601, New York, NY 10022-1737

(Address of principal executive offices (Zip Code)

Registrant's telephone number: (302) 355-0650

N/A

(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions (see General Instruction A.2. below):

¨ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)
¨ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17CFR 240.14d-2(b))
¨ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§240.12b-2 of this chapter).

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

¨ Emerging growth company

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Ticker symbol(s) Name of each exchange on which registered
Common Stock IBIO NYSE American

On February 6, 2020, iBio, Inc. (the 'Company') issued a press release announcing the postponement of its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting'). The Annual Meeting was rescheduled to be held on March 5, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. local time at The Omni Berkshire Place Hotel, 21 East 52nd Street, New York, New York 10022.

The Company decided to postpone the Annual Meeting after becoming aware that Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 23, 2020 (the 'Proxy Statement') was not timely delivered to beneficial holders of the Company's common stock before the originally scheduled meeting date. The Annual Meeting has been postponed to March 5, 2020 to ensure that all stockholders receive materials required by the proxy rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the requirements under Schedule 14A.

A copy of the press release issued by the Company is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

*Filed herewith.

Signatures

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

IBIO INC.
Date: February 6, 2020 By: /s/ Robert B. Kay
Robert B. Kay
Executive Chairman and CEO

Disclaimer

iBio Inc. published this content on 06 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2020 23:02:05 UTC
