Ibio : Current report filing

FORM 8-K

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): February 6, 2020

iBio, Inc.

Delaware

001-35023

26-2797813

600 Madison Avenue, Suite 1601, New York, NY 10022-1737

Registrant's telephone number: (302) 355-0650

Common Stock IBIO NYSE American

On February 6, 2020, iBio, Inc. (the 'Company') issued a press release announcing the postponement of its 2019 annual meeting of stockholders (the 'Annual Meeting'). The Annual Meeting was rescheduled to be held on March 5, 2020, at 9:30 a.m. local time at The Omni Berkshire Place Hotel, 21 East 52nd Street, New York, New York 10022.

The Company decided to postpone the Annual Meeting after becoming aware that Definitive Proxy Statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on January 23, 2020 (the 'Proxy Statement') was not timely delivered to beneficial holders of the Company's common stock before the originally scheduled meeting date. The Annual Meeting has been postponed to March 5, 2020 to ensure that all stockholders receive materials required by the proxy rules under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the requirements under Schedule 14A.

