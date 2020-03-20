Ibio : SEC Filing (424B5) - Supplemental Prospectus

Filed pursuant to Rule 424(b)(5)

Up to $50,000,000 of Common Stock and

815,827 Shares of Common Stock as Commitment Shares

This prospectus supplement relates to the issuance and sale of up to $50,000,000 in shares of our common stock and an additional 815,827 shares of our common stock issued as commitment shares to Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC, or Lincoln Park, under a Purchase Agreement entered into on March 19, 2020, or the Purchase Agreement.

This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus also cover the resale of these shares by Lincoln Park to the public.

Our common stock is traded on the exchange market of NYSE American LLC (the 'NYSE American') under the symbol 'IBIO.' On March 18, 2020, the last reported sales price of our common stock on the NYSE American was $1.60 per share.

Investing in our securities involves a high degree of risk. See 'Risk Factors' beginning on page S-5 of this prospectus supplement and the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement.

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT

This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus are part of a 'shelf' registration statement on Form S-3 (File No. 333-236735) that we filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the 'SEC') on February 28, 2020, which was amended on March 13, 2020 and declared effective on March 19, 2020.

This document contains two parts. The first part is this prospectus supplement, which describes the specific terms of this offering and also adds to and updates information contained in the accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. The second part, the accompanying prospectus dated March 19, 2020, including the documents incorporated by reference, provides more general information. Generally, when we refer to this prospectus, we are referring to both parts of this document combined. To the extent there is a conflict between the information contained in this prospectus supplement, on the one hand, and the information contained in the accompanying prospectus or in any document incorporated by reference that was filed with the SEC before the date of this prospectus supplement, on the other hand, you should rely on the information in this prospectus supplement. If any statement in one of these documents is inconsistent with a statement in another document having a later date - for example, a document incorporated by reference in the accompanying prospectus - the statement in the document having the later date modifies or supersedes the earlier statement. You should read this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, including the information incorporated by reference and any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in connection with this offering, in their entirety before making an investment decision.

You should rely only on the information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, along with the information contained in any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in connection with this offering. If the description of the offering varies between this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, you should rely on the information in this prospectus supplement. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with different or additional information. You should assume that the information appearing in this prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus, the documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and in any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in connection with this offering is accurate only as of the respective dates of those documents. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed since those dates.

We further note that the representations, warranties and covenants made by us in any agreement that is filed as an exhibit to any document that is incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus were made solely for the benefit of the parties to such agreement, including, in some cases, for the purpose of allocating risk among the parties to such agreements, and should not be deemed to be a representation, warranty or covenant to you. Moreover, such representations, warranties and covenants were accurate only as of the date when made; therefore, such representations, warranties and covenants should not be relied on as accurate representations of the current state of our affairs.

Unless we have indicated otherwise, or the context otherwise requires, references in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus to 'iBio,' the 'Company,' 'we,' 'us' and 'our' refer to iBio, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

This prospectus supplement, the accompanying prospectus and the information incorporated by reference includes trademarks, service marks and trade names owned by us or other companies. All trademarks, service marks and trade names included or incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement or the accompanying prospectus are the property of their respective owners.

PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT SUMMARY

This summary highlights certain information about us, this offering and information appearing elsewhere in this prospectus supplement, in the accompanying prospectus and in the documents we incorporate by reference. This summary is not complete and does not contain all of the information that you should consider before making an investment decision. To fully understand this offering and its consequences to you, you should read this entire prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus carefully, including the factors described under the heading 'Risk Factors' in this prospectus supplement beginning on page S-5 and page 6 of the accompanying prospectus, together with any free writing prospectus we have authorized for use in connection with this offering and the financial statements and all other information incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus. When used in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, except where the context otherwise requires, the terms 'iBio,' 'we,' 'us' and 'our' refer to iBio, Inc. and its subsidiaries.

Our Company

iBio's principal current business is to operate a full-service plant-based expression biologics contract development and manufacturing organization ('CDMO') through its subsidiary, iBio CDMO LLC. iBio's FastPharmingTM expression system, iBio's proprietary approach to plant-made pharmaceutical ('PMP') production, can produce a range of recombinant products including monoclonal antibodies, antigens for subunit vaccine design, lysosomal enzymes, virus-like particles ('VLP'), blood factors and cytokines, scaffolds, maturogens and materials for 3D bio-printing and bio-fabrication, biopharmaceutical intermediates and others, as well as create and produce proprietary derivatives of pre-existing products with improved properties. iBio utilizes its proprietary technologies and production facilities to provide product development and manufacturing services to clients, collaborators and third-party customers as well as developing its own product candidates.

iBio's FastPharming™ platform includes transient transfection of plants and the use of transgenic plants for biologics development and manufacturing, as well as glycan engineering tools, and offers many benefits over the limitations of other expression systems, including:

· Fast FastPharmingTM may shorten timelines to the clinic and move a program from gene sequence to protein production in weeks versus months

· Economical No expensive, labor-intensive, and costly mammalian cell line development

· Quality Production of consistent therapeutics to standards that are well accepted by global regulatory bodies

· Scalable Fewer time-consuming scale-up challenges

· Safe Inherently enhanced product safety profile o No animal products or animal-derived components are used at any point in FastPharmingTM o No inherent adventitious agents and no competency for agent replication

· Customized N-glycosylation FastPharmingTM allows for N-glycosylation customization of products. Glycan engineering in plants affords greater control and may deliver increased product potency and quality

iBio CDMO services consist of the following core offerings:

Process Development FastPharmingTM optimizes gene-expression, glycosylation, and purification parameters to deliver a robust process for an active pharmaceutical ingredient (API). iBio's process development team is integrated with its manufacturing team to optimize processes and technology transfer. cGMP Manufacturing The FastPharmingTM system works at large-scale to reliably deliver biologics in clinical trial or commercial quantities. iBio's cGMP manufacturing facility was designed to provide highly flexible production schemes.

Aseptic Fill / Finish iBio offers sterile aseptic fill/finish as part of its core process development and cGMP manufacturing services, as well as a stand-alone service for biopharmaceutical/CDMO bulk API manufacturers. In-line labelling allows serialization of vials and bottles for greater quality assurance of monoclonal antibodies, viral vectors, and other biologics.

Bio-Analytics iBio's analytical team provides method development and validation as part of its core process development and cGMP manufacturing services, while also performing these services on an ad hoc basis. An experienced analytical staff provides method development and validation support with expertise in protein characterization using mass spectrometry. Factory Solutions iBio facilitates insourcing by designing and consulting on the building of a client's own environmentally sustainable FastPharmingTM facility. iBio offers extensive training and complete transfer of process design and quality management systems under appropriate licensing agreements, allowing clients to quickly move into production upon the completion of their facility.

Corporate Information

We are a Delaware corporation. Our principal executive/administrative offices are located at 600 Madison Avenue, Suite 1601, New York, NY 10022, and our telephone number is (302) 355-0650. Our website address is http://www.ibioinc.com. Information on or accessed through our website is not incorporated into this prospectus and is not a part of this prospectus. Our common stock is traded on NYSE American under the symbol 'IBIO.'

THE OFFERING

Common stock outstanding prior to this offering: 101,444,205 shares of common stock.

Common stock offered by us: (i) Up to an aggregate of $50,000,000 of shares of our common stock that may be issued and sold from time to time, at our sole discretion, to Lincoln Park over the next 36 months in accordance with the Purchase Agreement, and resold by Lincoln Park from time to time; and

(ii) 815,827 shares of common stock issued to Lincoln Park as the commitment shares in consideration for entering to the Purchase Agreement.

Use of Proceeds: We currently intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for operating costs, including working capital needs and for other general corporate purposes. See 'Use of Proceeds' on page S-10 of this prospectus supplement.

Risk Factors: Investing in our common stock involves a high degree of risk. See 'Risk Factors' beginning on page S-5 of this prospectus supplement and the other information included or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus.

NYSE American symbol: 'IBIO'

RISK FACTORS

Investing in our common stock involves a high degree of risk. This prospectus supplement does not describe all of those risks. You should consider the risk factors described in this prospectus under the caption 'Risks Related to This Offering and Our Securities' below, as well as the those described under the caption 'Risk Factors' in the documents incorporated by reference herein, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019 filed with the SEC on August 26, 2019, together with the other information contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, and in any free writing prospectus that we have authorized for use in connection with this offering, before making an investment decision.

If any of these risks occur, our business, financial condition, results of operations and future prospects would likely be materially and adversely affected. In these circumstances, the market price of our common stock would likely decline and you may lose all or part of your investment. Share information set forth in these risk factors is as of the dates set forth herein or therein and unless otherwise indicated, does not give effect to the issuance of the securities in connection with this offering.

Risks Related to this Offering and Our Securities

Investors will experience substantial dilution as a result of this offering.

Pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, we have agreed to sell up to $50,000,000 of shares of common stock to Lincoln Park over a 36-month period at our option and subject to certain limitations, and, as consideration for Lincoln Park's entering into the Purchase Agreement, to issue to Lincoln Park 815,827 Commitment Shares.

The sale of shares of our common stock pursuant to the Purchase Agreement will have a dilutive impact on our existing stockholders. The number of shares ultimately offered for sale by Lincoln Park under this prospectus supplement is dependent upon the number of shares we elect to sell to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement. Lincoln Park may ultimately purchase all, some or none of the $50,000,000 of common stock that, together with the Commitment Shares, is the subject of this prospectus supplement.

Lincoln Park may resell all, some or none of the shares we issue to it under the Purchase Agreement. Sales by Lincoln Park of shares acquired pursuant to the Purchase Agreement could cause the market price of our common stock to decline, which decline could be significant. The sale of a substantial number of shares of our common stock by Lincoln Park, or the anticipation of such sales, could make it more difficult for us to sell equity or equity-related securities in the future at a time and at a price that we might otherwise wish to effect sales.

Depending on market liquidity at the time, sales of shares under the Lincoln Park Purchase Agreement may cause the trading price of our common stock to fall. Sales to Lincoln Park by us could result in substantial dilution to the interests of other holders of our common stock. Additionally, the sale of a substantial number of shares of our common stock to Lincoln Park, or the anticipation of such sales, could make it more difficult for us to sell equity or equity-related securities in the future at a time and at a price that we might otherwise wish to effect sales.

For additional details on this financing arrangement, please refer to 'Plan of Distribution' located elsewhere in this prospectus supplement.

In the event we are unable to maintain an effective registration statement with respect to all of the shares issuable pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, we may not be able to access the full amount available under the Purchase Agreement.

If we do not maintain an effective registration statement for the sale of additional shares issuable pursuant to the Purchase Agreement, we will be unable to access any additional funds that may be available under the Purchase Agreement. If we were unable to access a portion of the proceeds available to us under the Purchase Agreement, in the absence of any other financing sources, it would have a material adverse impact on our operations.

We cannot issue more than 19.99% of the outstanding shares of our common stock as of March 19, 2020 to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement, including the Commitment Shares, without stockholder approval.

We cannot issue more shares than 20,288,840 shares (19.99% of our shares of Common Stock outstanding as of March 19, 2020) (which we refer to as the 'Exchange Cap') to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement, including the Commitment Shares, (i) unless stockholder approval is obtained to issue more than the Exchange Cap or (ii) except to the extent the issuances and sales of Common Stock pursuant to the Purchase Agreement are deemed to be at a price equal to or in excess of the greater of book or market value of the Common Stock as calculated in accordance with the applicable rules of the NYSE American. Under the Purchase Agreement, we have committed not to exceed the Exchange Cap, to the extent applicable, without seeking and obtaining stockholder approval. Such process could be time-consuming and expensive, and we may not receive any requested stockholder approval. If we seek, but do not obtain, stockholder approval, the consequences could be material to our financial condition.

We do not currently intend to pay dividends on our common stock, and any return to investors is expected to come, if at all, only from potential increases in the price of our common stock.

At the present time, we intend to use available funds to finance our operations. Accordingly, while payments of dividends is within the discretion of our board of directors, no cash dividends on our common stock have been declared or paid by us, and we have no intention of paying any such dividends in the foreseeable future. Any return to investors is expected to come, if at all, only from potential increases in the price of our common stock.

Management will have broad discretion as to the use of the net proceeds from this offering, and we may not use the proceeds effectively.

Our management will have broad discretion as to the application of the net proceeds and could use them for purposes other than those contemplated at the time of this offering. Our stockholders may not agree with the manner in which our management chooses to allocate and spend the net proceeds. Moreover, our management may use the net proceeds for corporate purposes that may not increase our results of operations or the market value of our common stock. Our failure to apply these funds effectively could have a material adverse effect on our business, delay the development and approval of our products and cause the price of our common stock to decline.

We need additional funding to execute our business plan, which funding may not be available on commercially acceptable terms or at all. If we are unable to raise capital when needed, we may be forced to delay, reduce or eliminate the commercialization of our development and manufacturing services and efforts or our product development programs.

We have limited financial resources and need substantial additional funding in connection with our continuing operations, especially if we are delayed or are unsuccessful in attracting and maintaining customers for the development, manufacturing and technology transfer services offered by iBio CDMO. To the extent that we initiate or continue clinical development without securing collaborator or licensee funding, our research and development expenses could increase substantially. Additionally, to the extent that our efforts to out-license our technologies and product candidates are unsuccessful or we find that it is necessary to advance the development of product candidates further than contemplated by our current business plans to secure favorable licensing terms, we would require substantial additional capital.

Even if we are able to access the full $50 million under the Lincoln Park Purchase Agreement, we may still need additional capital to fully implement our business, operating and development plans.

When we elect to raise additional funds or additional funds are required, we may raise such funds from time to time through public or private equity offerings, debt financings, corporate collaboration and licensing arrangements or other financing alternatives, as well as through sales of common stock to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement. Additional equity or debt financing or corporate collaboration and licensing arrangements may not be available on acceptable terms, if at all. If we are unable to raise capital in sufficient amounts when needed or on attractive terms, we would be forced to delay, reduce or eliminate our research and development programs or commercialization efforts and our ability to generate revenues and achieve or sustain profitability will be substantially harmed.

We expect our existing cash on hand as of March 20, 2020, in the amount of approximately $4.12 million, together with funds we may develop from future sales pursuant to the Lincoln Park Purchase Agreement, and proceeds realized in connection with license and collaboration arrangements and the operation of our subsidiary, iBio CDMO, will be sufficient to meet our projected operating requirements through June 30, 2021. Based on our projections, the Company plans to fund its future business operations using cash on hand, through proceeds from the sale of additional equity or other securities, and through proceeds realized in connection with the commercialization of its technologies and proprietary products, license and collaboration arrangements and the operation of iBio CDMO.

We have based this projection on assumptions that may prove to be wrong, in which case we may deplete our cash resources sooner than we currently anticipate. Our future capital requirements will depend on many factors, including:

• further obtaining and retention of developmental, manufacturing and facility build-out and technology transfer opportunities at the CDMO;

• the ability to generate and increase third-party client sales and realized revenue at iBio CDMO;

• our ability to attract additional licensees or other third parties willing to fund development, and, if successful, commercialization of product candidates;

• the costs, timing and regulatory review of our own product candidates;

• the costs of preparing, filing and prosecuting patent applications and maintaining, enforcing and defending intellectual property-related claims; and

• the extent to which we acquire or invest in businesses, products and technologies.

If we are unsuccessful in raising additional capital or other alternative financing, we might have to defer or abandon our efforts to commercialize our intellectual property and decrease or even cease operations.

iBio is subject to compliance under the NYSE American continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(a)(ii) and Section 1003(a)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide.

On October 16, 2019, the Company received notice from NYSE American that it is currently is below NYSE American's continued listing standards set forth in Section 1003(a)(ii) of the NYSE American Company Guide, which applies if a listed company has stockholders' equity of less than $4,000,000 and has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in three of its four most recent fiscal years, and Section 1003(a)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide, which applies if a listed company has stockholders' equity of less than $6,000,000 and has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in its five most recent fiscal years. NYSE American indicated that a review of the Company shows that the Company is below compliance with Section 1003(a)(ii) and Section 1003(a)(iii) because it reported stockholders' equity of $2.46 million as of June 30, 2019 and net losses in its five most recent fiscal years ended June 30, 2019.

On December 9, 2019, the Company received a further notice from NYSE American that the Company currently is below NYSE American's continued listing standards set forth in Section 1003(a)(i) of the NYSE American Company Guide, which applies if a listed company has stockholders' equity of less than $2,000,000 and has reported losses from continuing operations and/or net losses in two of its three most recent fiscal years, as reported in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 13, 2019.

On January 10, 2020, the Company received notice from NYSE American that NYSE Regulation has accepted the Company's November 15, 2019 plan to regain compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards set forth in Sections 1003(a)(i), 1003(a)(ii) and 1003(a)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide and has granted the Company through December 9, 2020, subject to periodic review by the exchange, including quarterly monitoring, to regain compliance with the initiatives outlined in the plan. If the Company is not in compliance with the continued listing standards by December 9, 2020, or if the Company does not make progress consistent with the plan during the plan period, the NYSE Regulation staff will initiate delisting proceedings as appropriate.

The Company expects revenues related to its CDMO core services offering, potential commercialization of its technologies and the potential development and eventual commercialization of proprietary pipeline products. The Company cannot be certain it will succeed in these activities and may never generate revenues that are significant or large enough to achieve profitability.

iBio is subject to compliance under the NYSE American continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide, related to securities selling price.

The Company is subject to NYSE American continued listing standards, pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the Company Guide, whereby the Company's continued listing is impacted by iBio, Inc.'s securities selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time.

The December 9, 2019 notification from NYSE American described above under 'Risk Factors - iBio is subject to compliance under the NYSE American continued listing standards as set forth in Section 1003(a)(ii) and Section 1003(a)(iii) of the NYSE American Company Guide' also stated that NYSE American has determined that the Company's securities have been selling for a low price per share for a substantial period of time and pursuant to Section 1003(f)(v) of the NYSE American Company Guide, the Company's continued listing on the exchange is predicated on the Company effecting a reverse stock split or otherwise demonstrating sustained improvement in its share price within a reasonable period of time, which the exchange has determined to be no later than June 9, 2020.

The sale of our common stock through current or future equity offerings may cause dilution and could cause the price of our common stock to decline.

We are entitled under our certificate of incorporation to issue up to 275 million shares of common stock, par value $.001 per share, and 1 million shares of preferred stock. Preferred stock.

On November 30, 2017, the Company closed a public offering of 2,250,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $2.00 per share raising gross proceeds of $4,500,000. The shares of common stock were issued pursuant to an underwriting agreement entered into between the Company and Aegis Capital Corp. ('Aegis'). The Company paid Aegis a discount of 7% to the public offering price with respect to shares purchased in the offering by investors who did not have a pre-existing relationship with the Company prior to the offering (the 'New Investors'), and a discount of 3.5% to the public offering price with respect to shares purchased in the offering by investors who did have a pre-existing relationship with the Company. In addition to the underwriting discounts, the Company issued to Aegis 11,000 shares of its common stock, equal to 2% of the aggregate shares of common stock sold in the offering to the New Investors. The Company incurred underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses of $311,000 related to closing and completion of this public offering.

On June 26, 2018, the Company closed on an underwritten public offering with total gross proceeds of approximately $16,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The securities offered by the Company consisted of (i) 4,350,000 shares of common stock at $0.90 per share, (ii) 6,300 shares of Series A Preferred Stock, with a stated value of $1,000 per preferred share, and convertible into an aggregate of 7,000,000 shares of common stock at $0.90 per share, (iii) 5,785 shares of Series B Preferred Stock, with a stated value of $1,000 per preferred share, and convertible into an aggregate of 6,427,778 shares of common stock at $0.90 per share. The Company granted the underwriters A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners, a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,666,666 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments, if any. On July 12, 2018, the Company received approximately $1,350,000, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company, from the proceeds of the sale of 1,500,000 over-allotment shares of common stock purchased at $0.90 by the underwriter during the 45-day provision.

On October 29, 2019, the Company closed a public offering of (i) 2,450,000 shares of the Company's common stock, (ii) 4,510 shares of the Company's Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, (iii) 25,000,000 Series A warrants to purchase shares of the Company's Common Stock and (iv) 25,000,000 Series B warrants to purchase shares of the Company's Common Stock. The net proceeds to the Company from the sale of the Shares, Series C Preferred Shares, and Warrants was approximately $4.52 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by the Company.

As of March 18, 2020, we had issued and outstanding approximately 101,444,205 shares of common stock, one share of iBio CMO Preferred Tracking Stock, no shares of Series A Preferred, 5,785 shares of Series B Preferred and 20 shares of Series C Preferred. As of March 18, 2020, 2.23 million options to purchase shares of common stock were outstanding and we had approximately 4.27 million shares of common stock reserved for future issuance of additional option grants under our 2018 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, as amended.

In addition, we had approximately 28,925,000 and 100,000 shares of common stock reserved for future possible conversions of the Series B Preferred and Series C Preferred, respectively. Accordingly, we will be able to issue up to approximately 138 million additional shares of common stock and 994,194 shares of preferred stock. Sales of our common stock offered through current or future equity offerings may result in substantial dilution to our stockholders. Sales of our common stock offered through current or future equity offerings may result in substantial dilution to our stockholders. The sale of a substantial number of shares of our common stock to investors, or anticipation of such sales, could make it more difficult for us to sell equity or equity-related securities in the future at a time and at a price that we might otherwise wish to effect sales.

Our business and share price may be adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The outbreak of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in China and its spread and continued progress in various countries around the world, including the United States, has led authorities around the globe to take various extraordinary measures to stem the spread of the disease, such as emergency travel and transportation restrictions, school closures, quarantines and social distancing measures. The outbreak of COVID-19 has had an adverse effect on global markets and may lead to a major slowdown in the economy in the United States and globally.

On March 11, 2020, iBio filed four provisional patent applications (the 'Patent Applications') that apply its Virus Like Particle [VLP] platform technology, or its lichenase carrier immunostimulatory ('LickM') adjuvant technology, in conjunction with its FastPharming™ Manufacturing System for treating or preventing infections with the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which is the agent that causes COVID-19.

In addition, as previously announced, on February 6, 2020, the Company and Beijing CC-Pharming Ltd. ('BCCP') executed a Statement of Work 2 ('SOW2'), pursuant to an existing Master Joint Development Agreement between iBio and BCCP, memorializing their collaborative efforts to develop and test a new BCCP 2019-nCoV vaccine to be manufactured using iBio's FastPharming System™.

The contemplated collaborative effort with BCCP is still in early stages and has not yet progressed in any material respect. There is no assurance that the contemplated collaboration with BCCP or the Company's separate activities relating to the development of intellectual property in the field of vaccine candidate development for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which are reflected in the filing of the Patent Applications described above, will result in the development of any successful product candidates or generate any proceeds to the Company. These efforts are subject to the risks relating to the development and commercialization of our technologies and product candidates, risks relating to our intellectual property and other risks relating to our operations described in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2019, which are incorporated herein by reference.

In addition, we may face additional risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential negative effects on our operations, share price and the world economy generally. The rapidly evolving nature of the circumstances is such that it is impossible, at this stage, to determine the full and overall impact the COVID-19 pandemic may have, but it could disrupt production and cause delays in the supply and delivery of products used in our operations, adversely affect our employees and disrupt our operations and manufacturing activities, all of which may have a material adverse effect on our business.

SPECIAL NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This prospectus supplement, accompanying prospectus and the documents incorporated by reference herein or therein contain or incorporate by reference forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are plans and predictions based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our beliefs and assumptions. We use words such as 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate' and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the section above entitled 'Risk Factors.' You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our view only as of the date of this prospectus.

USE OF PROCEEDS

We currently intend to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes. We may invest a portion of the proceeds in iBio CDMO to be used by iBio CDMO for its working capital and general corporate purposes. As of the date of this prospectus supplement and except as explicitly set forth herein, we cannot specify with certainty all of the particular uses of the proceeds from this offering. Accordingly, we will retain broad discretion over the use of such proceeds. Pending use of the net proceeds of this offering as described above, we intend to invest the net proceeds in short-term interest-bearing investment grade instruments.

The proceeds from this offering will vary depending on the number of shares that we offer and the offering price per share. We may receive up to $50,000,000 over the term of the Purchase Agreement. We may sell fewer than all of the shares offered by this prospectus supplement, in which case our net offering proceeds will be less.

These expected uses of proceeds represent our intentions based upon our current plans and business conditions, which could change in the future as our plans and business conditions evolve. The amounts and timing of our actual expenditures may vary significantly depending on numerous factors, including those described in 'Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements' above. As a result, our management will have broad discretion in the application of the net proceeds from this offering, and investors will be relying on the judgment of our management regarding the application of the net proceeds from this offering. The timing and amount of our actual expenditures will be based on many factors, including cash flows from operations and the anticipated growth of our business.

We have not specifically identified the precise amounts we will spend on each of these areas or the timing of these expenditures. The amounts actually expended for each purpose may vary significantly depending upon numerous factors, including the amount and timing of the proceeds from this offering and our operating expenses. In addition, expenditures may also depend on the establishment of new collaborative arrangements with other companies, the availability of other financing, and other factors.

We will be required to raise substantial additional capital to continue to fund our continued activities. We may raise additional capital through additional public or private financings, as well as collaborative relationships, incurring debt and other available sources. Please see the discussion of the risks associated with our liquidity under the caption 'Risk Factors' included in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, which is incorporated by reference in this prospectus

DILUTION

The sale of our common stock to Lincoln Park pursuant to the Purchase Agreement will have a dilutive impact on our stockholders. In addition, the lower our stock price is at the time we exercise our right to sell shares to Lincoln Park, the more shares of our common stock we will have to issue to Lincoln Park pursuant to the Purchase Agreement and the greater dilution our existing stockholders will experience.

Our historical net tangible book deficit as of June 30, 2019 was $1,083,000, or $0.05 per share of our common stock. Historical net tangible book deficit per share represents the amount of our total tangible assets less total liabilities, divided by the number of shares of our common stock outstanding as of June 30, 2019.

After giving effect to the sales of (a) an aggregate of 31,250,000 shares of our common stock at a price of $1.60 per share, the last reported sale price of our common stock on the NYSE American on March 18, 2020, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $50.0 million, (b) 815,827shares to Lincoln Park as consideration for Lincoln Park's commitment to purchase shares, and after deducting estimated offering expenses payable by us, the as adjusted net tangible book value as of December 31, 2019 would have been $51.1 million, or $0.98 per share. This represents an immediate increase in the as adjusted net tangible book value to existing stockholders of $0.93 per share and an immediate decrease to new investors purchasing common stock in this offering of $0.62 per share, as illustrated by the following table:

Public offering price per share $ 1.60 Net tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2019 $ 0.05 Increase in net tangible book value per share attributable to existing holders of our common stock $ 0.93 As adjusted net tangible book value per share as of June 30, 2019 after giving effect to this offering $ 0.98 Decrease per share to investors purchasing our common stock in this offering $ 0.62

The number of shares of common stock shown above to be outstanding after this offering is based on 101,444,205 shares as of March 18, 2020 and excludes:

· 2,233,998 shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of stock options under our 2018 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, with a weighted-average exercise price $1.28 per share;

· 4,266,002 shares of common stock reserved for future issuance under our 2018 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan;

· 29,025,000 shares of common stock that may be issued upon conversion of shares of previously issued preferred stock.

To the extent that options or warrants are exercised, new options are issued under our 2008 Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan, or we issue additional shares of common stock in the future, there may be further dilution to investors participating in this offering. In addition, we may choose to raise additional capital because of market conditions or strategic considerations, even if we believe that we have sufficient funds for our current or future operating plans. If we raise additional capital through the sale of equity or convertible debt securities, the issuance of these securities could result in further dilution to our stockholders.

LINCOLN PARK TRANSACTION

General

On March 19, 2020, we entered into a Purchase Agreement with Lincoln Park, which provides that, upon the terms and subject to the conditions and limitations set forth therein, we have the right to sell to Lincoln Park up to $50,000,000 shares of our common stock at our discretion as described below. Additionally, on March 19, 2020, we entered into a registration rights agreement with Lincoln Park, which we refer to in this prospectus supplement as the Registration Rights Agreement, pursuant to which we are required to file with the SEC a registration statement that includes this prospectus to register for sale under the Securities Act, the shares of common stock that have been or may be issued to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement. As consideration for entering into the Purchase Agreement, we agreed to issue to Lincoln Park a commitment fee of 815,827 shares of our common stock upon entering into the Purchase Agreement as Commitment Shares. We are filing this prospectus supplement to cover the offer and sale of up to $50,000,000 of shares of our common stock and the Commitment Shares. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus also cover the resale of these shares by Lincoln Park to the public.

Regular Purchases

Under the Purchase Agreement, from time to time on any trading day we select, we have the right, in our discretion, subject to the conditions and limitations in the Purchase Agreement, to direct Lincoln Park to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of our common stock, which amount is subject to certain increases in accordance with the terms of the Purchase Agreement. Each such purchase is referred to herein as a Regular Purchase. The purchase price for shares of common stock to be purchased by Lincoln Park will be the equal to lesser of:

(i) the lowest sale price on the purchase date, as reported by the NYSE American; and

(ii) the average of the three lowest closing sale prices for our common stock during the ten trading days prior to the purchase date.

Lincoln Park's obligation under each Regular Purchase shall not exceed $5,000,000, however, both the amount and frequency of the Regular Purchases can be increased upon the mutual agreement of us and Lincoln Park.

Accelerated Purchases

In addition to Regular Purchases, we may, in our discretion, on any date that we have submitted one or more Regular Purchase notices to Lincoln Park to purchase the full amount available for a Regular Purchase, and the last closing price of our common stock on the NYSE American is not less than $0.20 per share, direct Lincoln Park to make 'accelerated purchases' of shares of our common stock on the following trading day in an amount up to the lesser of:

(i) three times the number of shares purchased pursuant to any Regular Purchase; and

(ii) 30% of the daily trading volume on the date of such accelerated purchase.

The purchase price for the shares in an accelerated purchase will be equal to the lesser of:

(i) the closing sale price for the common stock on the date of sale; and

(ii) 97% of the daily volume weighted average price of the common stock on the NYSE American on the applicable accelerated purchase date.

Each notice we deliver for an accelerated purchase must be accompanied by a good faith estimate by the Company of the number of shares that Lincoln Park will be required to buy pursuant to the accelerated purchase notice and Lincoln Park will not be required to buy a number of a number of shares that exceeds that estimate.

The Company and Lincoln Park may mutually agree to increase the amount of common stock sold to Lincoln Park on any accelerated purchase date.

Additional Accelerated Purchases

If we have directed Lincoln Park to purchase shares of our common stock in the full amount available for an accelerated purchase, on the date of such accelerated purchase (which is the business day following the corresponding Regular Purchase), we have the right, in our sole discretion, to direct Lincoln Park to purchase an additional amount of our common stock which will not exceed the lesser of:

(i) 300% of the number of shares purchased pursuant to the Regular Purchase; and

(ii) 30% of the aggregate number of shares of our common stock traded on the applicable additional accelerated purchase date.

The purchase price per share for each such additional accelerated purchase will be equal to the lower of:

(i) 97% of the volume weighted average price of our common stock for the applicable additional period on the applicable additional accelerated purchase date; and

(ii) the closing sale price of our common stock on the applicable additional accelerated purchase date.

Each notice we deliver for an additional accelerated purchase must be accompanied by a good faith estimate by the Company of the number of shares that Lincoln Park will be required to buy pursuant to the additional accelerated purchase notice and Lincoln Park will not be required to buy a number of a number of shares that exceeds that estimate.

In the case of Regular Purchases, accelerated purchases and additional accelerated purchases, the purchase price per share will be equitably adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction.

Other Terms

We may, in our sole discretion, submit multiple purchase notices to Lincoln Park on a single purchase date, provided that all prior purchases (including those that have occurred earlier on the same day) have been completed and all of the shares to be purchased thereunder have been properly delivered to Lincoln Park in accordance with the Purchase Agreement.

Other than as described above, there are no trading volume requirements or restrictions under the Purchase Agreement, and we will control the timing and amount of any sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park. Lincoln Park has agreed that neither it nor any of its affiliates shall engage in any direct or indirect short-selling or hedging of our common stock during any time prior to the termination of the Purchase Agreement

There is no upper limit on the price per share that Lincoln Park must pay for our common stock under the Purchase Agreement, but in no event will shares be sold to Lincoln Park on a day when our closing price is less than the floor price of $0.20 per share. The will be appropriately adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split or other similar transaction and, effective upon the consummation of any such adjustment, the floor price will be the lower of (i) the adjusted price and (ii) $0.20. There are no trading volume requirements or restrictions under the Purchase Agreement, but there are limitations on the number of shares we can direct Lincoln Park to purchase, as described below. We will control the timing and amount of any sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park.

In order to comply with our obligations under the applicable rules of the NYSE American, the Purchase Agreement limits our sales of shares of common stock to Lincoln Park and the issuance of Commitment Shares to 19.99% of our outstanding common stock (20,288,840shares) of our total outstanding common stock immediately prior to signing the Purchase Agreement), referred to as the Exchange Cap:

(i) unless stockholder approval is obtained to issue more than such 19.99%; and

(ii) except to the extent the issuances and sales of Common Stock pursuant to the Purchase Agreement are deemed to be at a price equal to or in excess of the greater of book or market value of the Common Stock as calculated in accordance with the applicable rules of the NYSE American.

The Purchase Agreement also prohibits us from directing Lincoln Park to purchase any shares of common stock if those shares, when aggregated with all other shares of our common stock then beneficially owned by Lincoln Park and its affiliates, would result in Lincoln Park and its affiliates having beneficial ownership of more than 9.99% of the then total outstanding shares of our common stock, as calculated pursuant to Section 13(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and Rule 13d-3 promulgated thereunder.

The Purchase Agreement and the Registration Rights Agreement do not limit our ability to raise capital from other sources at our sole discretion, other than a covenant that that we will not enter into any 'Variable Rate Transaction' as defined in the Purchase Agreement.

S-13

Events of Default

Events of default under the Purchase Agreement include the following:

• the effectiveness of the registration statement, of which this prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are a part, lapses for any reason (including, without limitation, the issuance of a stop order), or this prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus are unavailable for sale by us or the resale by Lincoln Park of our common stock offered hereby, and such lapse or unavailability continues for a period of ten consecutive business days or for more than an aggregate of 30 business days in any 365-day period;

• the suspension of our common stock from trading or the failure of our common stock to be listed on NYSE American for a period of one (1) business day;

• the delisting of our common stock from NYSE American; provided, however, that our common stock is not immediately thereafter trading on The NASDAQ Capital Market, The NASDAQ Global Market, The NASDAQ Global Select Market, the New York Stock Exchange, the NYSE Arca, the OTC Bulletin Board, or the OTCQB or the OTCQX operated by the OTC Markets Group, Inc. (or any nationally recognized successor to any of the foregoing);

• the failure for any reason by the transfer agent to issue the securities offered hereby to Lincoln Park within three business days after the applicable purchase date or accelerated purchase date (as applicable);

• any breach of the representations and warranties or covenants contained in the Purchase Agreement or the Registration Rights Agreement, or any related agreements with Lincoln Park, if such breach would reasonably be expected to have a material adverse effect and such breach is not cured within five business days;

• our voluntary or involuntary participation or threatened participation in insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings by or against us, as more fully described in the Purchase Agreement;

• if at any time we are not eligible to transfer our common stock electronically via DWAC; or

• if at any time after the commencement date, the Exchange Cap is reached, to the extent it is applicable.

Termination

Lincoln Park does not have the right to terminate the Purchase Agreement upon any of the events of default set forth above. The Purchase Agreement will automatically terminate, however, upon initiation of insolvency or bankruptcy proceedings by or against us. During an event of default, all of which are outside the control of Lincoln Park, shares of our common stock cannot be sold by us or purchased by Lincoln Park under the terms of the Purchase Agreement.

This offering will terminate on the date that all shares offered by this prospectus supplement have been sold or, if earlier, the date that is 180 days after the expiration or termination of the Purchase Agreement. We have the right to terminate the Purchase Agreement at any time, without fee, penalty or cost.

Effect of Performance of the Purchase Agreement on our Stockholders

All shares registered in this offering that we issue to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement are expected to be freely tradable. Shares registered in this offering may be sold to Lincoln Park over a period of up to 36 months commencing on the date of this prospectus supplement. The sale by Lincoln Park of a significant amount of shares registered in this offering at any given time could cause the market price of our common stock to decline and to be highly volatile. Sales of our common stock to Lincoln Park will depend upon market conditions and other factors to be determined by us. We may ultimately decide to sell to Lincoln Park all, some or none of the additional shares of our common stock that may be available for us to sell pursuant to the Purchase Agreement. If and when we do sell shares to Lincoln Park, after Lincoln Park has acquired the shares, Lincoln Park may resell all, some or none of those shares at any time or from time to time in its discretion. Therefore, sales to Lincoln Park by us under the Purchase Agreement may result in substantial dilution to the interests of other holders of our common stock. In addition, if we sell a substantial number of shares to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement, or if investors expect that we will do so, the actual sales of shares or the mere existence of our arrangement with Lincoln Park may make it more difficult for us to sell equity or equity-related securities in the future at a time and at a price that we might otherwise wish to effect such sales. However, we have the right to control the timing and amount of any additional sales of our shares to Lincoln Park and we may terminate the Purchase Agreement at any time at our discretion without any cost to us.

The following table sets forth the amount of gross proceeds we would receive from Lincoln Park from our sale of shares to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement at varying purchase prices:

Assumed Average Purchase Price

Per Share Number of Registered Shares to

be Issued if Full

Purchase(1)(2) Percentage of Outstanding Shares After Giving Effect to the Issuance to Lincoln

Park(3) Proceeds from the Sale of

Shares to Lincoln Park Under the $50M Purchase

Agreement $0.50 19,473,013 16 % $ 9,736,507 1.00 19,473,013 16 % $ 19,473,013 $1.60(4) 19,473,013 16 % $ 31,156,821 $2.00 25,000,000 19.6 % $ 50,000,000 $2.50 20,000,000 16.4 % $ 50,000,000

(1) Includes the total number of Purchase Shares which we would have sold under the Purchase Agreement at the corresponding assumed purchase price set forth in the adjacent column, up to the additional aggregate purchase price of $50,000,000. Excludes the 815,827 Commitment Shares issued to Lincoln Park upon entering into the Purchase Agreement.

(2) The Purchase Agreement prohibits us from issuing or selling (including the Commitment Shares) to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement (A) any shares of our Common Stock in excess of the Exchange Cap (i) unless stockholder approval is obtained to issue more than the Exchange Cap or (ii) except to the extent the issuances and sales of Common Stock pursuant to the Purchase Agreement are deemed to be at a price equal to or in excess of the greater of book or market value of the Common Stock as calculated in accordance with the applicable rules of the NYSE American, and (B) any shares of our Common Stock if those shares, when aggregated with all other shares of our Common Stock then beneficially owned by Lincoln Park and its affiliates, would exceed the Beneficial Ownership Limitation.

(3) The denominator is based on 101,444,205 shares outstanding as of March 18, 2020, adjusted to include the issuance of (i) the 815,827 Commitment Shares issued to Lincoln Park upon the execution of the Purchase Agreement, subject to the filing of this prospectus supplement, and (ii) the number of shares of Common Stock which we would have sold and issued to Lincoln Park, assuming the purchase price in the adjacent column. The numerator is based on the number of Purchase Shares set forth in the adjacent column which we would have sold under the Purchase Agreement at the corresponding assumed purchase price set forth in the adjacent column.

(4) The closing sale price of our common stock on March 18, 2020.

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION

Pursuant to this prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus, we are offering up to $50,000,000 in shares of our common stock, as well as up to 815,827 shares of common stock as Commitment Shares, that have been issued by us directly to Lincoln Park under the Purchase Agreement. This prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus also cover the resale of these shares by Lincoln Park to the public.

Upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Purchase Agreement, we may direct Lincoln Park to purchase an aggregate of up to $50,000,000 of shares of our common stock over the 36-month term of the Purchase Agreement. In consideration for entering into the Purchase Agreement, we are issuing 815,827 shares of our common stock to Lincoln Park as Commitment Shares, all of which are covered by this prospectus supplement.

The Purchase Agreement provides that, from time-to-time over the term of the Purchase Agreement, on any trading day, and at our sole discretion, we may require Lincoln Park to purchase up to 1,000,000 shares of our common stock as a Regular Purchase, provided that the closing price of our Common Stock on the purchase date exceeds $0.20 per share and subject to a maximum of $5,000,000 per purchase. In addition, upon notice to Lincoln Park, we may, from time to time and at our sole discretion, direct Lincoln Park to purchase additional shares of our common stock in 'accelerated purchases,' and 'additional accelerated purchases' as set forth in the Purchase Agreement. The purchase price per share is based on the market price of our common stock at the time of sale as computed under the Purchase Agreement. Lincoln Park may not assign or transfer its rights and obligations under the Purchase Agreement. See the section entitled 'Lincoln Park Transaction' above.

Lincoln Park is an 'underwriter' within the meaning of Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act. Lincoln Park has informed us that it will use an unaffiliated broker-dealer to effectuate all sales, if any, of the common stock that it may purchase from us pursuant to the Purchase Agreement. Such sales will be made on the NYSE American at prices and at terms then prevailing or at prices related to the then current market price. Each such unaffiliated broker-dealer will be an underwriter within the meaning of Section 2(a)(11) of the Securities Act. Lincoln Park has informed us that each such broker-dealer will receive commissions from Lincoln Park that will not exceed customary brokerage commissions. We know of no existing arrangements between Lincoln Park and any other stockholder, broker, dealer, underwriter, or agent relating to the sale or distribution of the shares offered by this prospectus supplement. At the time a particular offer of shares is made, a prospectus supplement, if required, will be distributed that will set forth the names of any agents, underwriters, or dealers and any compensation from the selling stockholder, and any other required information.

We will pay the expenses incident to the registration under the Securities Act of the offer and sale of the shares covered by this prospectus supplement to Lincoln Park. We have agreed to indemnify Lincoln Park and certain other persons against certain liabilities in connection with the offering of shares of common stock offered hereby, including liabilities arising under the Securities Act or, if such indemnity is unavailable, to contribute amounts required to be paid in respect of such liabilities. Lincoln Park has agreed to indemnify us against liabilities under the Securities Act that may arise from certain written information furnished to us by Lincoln Park specifically for use in this prospectus supplement or, if such indemnity is unavailable, to contribute amounts required to be paid in respect of such liabilities.

Lincoln Park represented to us that at no time prior to the date of the Purchase Agreement has Lincoln Park or its agents, representatives or affiliates engaged in or effected, in any manner whatsoever, directly or indirectly, any short sale (as such term is defined in Rule 200 of Regulation SHO of the Exchange Act) of our common stock or any hedging transaction. Lincoln Park agreed that during the term of the Purchase Agreement, it, its agents, representatives or affiliates will not enter into or effect, directly or indirectly, any of the foregoing transactions.

We have advised Lincoln Park that it is required to comply with Regulation M promulgated under the Exchange Act. With certain exceptions, Regulation M precludes the selling stockholder, any affiliated purchasers, and any broker-dealer or other person who participates in the distribution from bidding for or purchasing, or attempting to induce any person to bid for or purchase any security which is the subject of the distribution until the entire distribution is complete. Regulation M also prohibits any bids or purchases made in order to stabilize the price of a security in connection with the distribution of that security. All of the foregoing may affect the marketability of the shares offered by this prospectus supplement.

This offering will terminate on the date that all shares offered by this prospectus supplement have been sold to Lincoln Park or on any earlier date we provide notice of termination to Lincoln Park.

The transfer agent and registrar for our common stock is Continental Stock Transfer and Trust Company. Our common stock is listed on the NYSE American under the symbol 'IBIO.'

Information About Lincoln Park

As of the date of the Purchase Agreement, Lincoln Park did not beneficially own any shares of our common stock. Josh Scheinfeld and Jonathan Cope, the Managing Members of Lincoln Park Capital, LLC, the manager of Lincoln Park Capital Fund, LLC, are deemed to be beneficial owners of all of the shares of common stock owned by Lincoln Park. Messrs. Cope and Scheinfeld have shared voting and investment power over the shares being offered under the prospectus supplement filed with the SEC in connection with the transactions contemplated under the Purchase Agreement. Lincoln Park is not a licensed broker dealer or an affiliate of a licensed broker dealer.

LEGAL MATTERS

Certain legal matters with respect to the securities offered hereby have been passed upon by Andrew Abramowitz, PLLC, New York, New York.

EXPERTS

The consolidated financial statements of iBio, Inc. and Subsidiaries as of June 30, 2019 and 2018, and for the years then ended, incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement and elsewhere in the registration statement of which this prospectus supplement forms a part, have been audited by CohnReznick LLP, an independent registered public accounting firm, as set forth in their report, which includes an explanatory paragraph related to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, in reliance upon such report given on the authority of such firm as experts in accounting and auditing.

WHERE YOU CAN FIND MORE INFORMATION

This prospectus supplement is part of a registration statement on Form S-3 that we filed with the SEC. The registration statement that contains this prospectus supplement, including the exhibits to the registration statement, contains additional information about us and the common stock offered by this prospectus supplement.

We file annual, quarterly and special reports, proxy statements and other information with the SEC. You may read and copy any document we file with the SEC at the SEC's Public Reference Room at 100 F Street, N.E. Washington, D.C. 20549. Please call the SEC at 1-800-SEC-0330 for further information on the Public Reference Room. Our public filings, including reports, proxy and information statements, are also available on the SEC's web site at http://www.sec.gov.

INCORPORATION OF CERTAIN DOCUMENTS BY REFERENCE

The SEC allows us to 'incorporate by reference' the information that we have filed with it, meaning we can disclose important information to you by referring you to those documents already on file with the SEC. The information incorporated by reference is considered to be part of this prospectus supplement except for any information that is superseded by other information that is included in this prospectus supplement.

This filing incorporates by reference the following documents, which we have previously filed with the SEC pursuant to the Exchange Act (other than current reports on Form 8-K, or portions thereof, furnished under Items 2.02 or 7.01 of Form 8-K):

We also incorporate by reference into this prospectus supplement all documents (other than current reports furnished under Item 2.02 or Item 7.01 of Form 8-K and exhibits filed on such form that are related to such items) that are filed by us with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act after the date of the initial registration statement of which this prospectus supplement is a part and prior to the effectiveness of such registration statement and all documents that are filed by us with the SEC pursuant to Sections 13(a), 13(c), 14 or 15(d) of the Exchange Act after the date of this prospectus supplement but prior to the termination of the offering. These documents include periodic reports, such as Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

We will provide, without charge, to each person, including any beneficial owner, to whom this prospectus is delivered, on the written or oral request of such person, a copy of any or all of the reports or documents incorporated by reference in this prospectus supplement, but not delivered with this prospectus supplement. Any request may be made by writing or telephoning us at the following address or telephone number:

iBio, Inc.

Attention: Investor Relations

600 Madison Avenue, Suite 1601

New York, NY 10022

302-355-9452

ir@ibioinc.com

You may also access the documents incorporated by reference into this prospectus supplement at our website address at https://ir.ibioinc.com/sec-filings . The other information and content contained on or linked from our website are not part of this prospectus supplement.

ABOUT THIS PROSPECTUS

This prospectus is part of a registration statement that we filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, utilizing a shelf registration process. Under the shelf registration process, we may offer shares of our common stock and preferred stock, warrants to purchase any of such securities, and units comprised of any such securities with a total value of up to $100,000,000 from time to time under this prospectus at prices and on terms to be determined by market conditions at the time of offering. This prospectus provides you with a general description of the securities we may offer. Each time we offer a type or series of securities, we will provide a prospectus supplement that will describe the specific amounts, prices and other important terms of the securities, including, to the extent applicable:

· designation or classification;

· aggregate principal amount or aggregate offering price;

· maturity;

· original issue discount, if any;

· rates and times of payment of interest, dividends or other payments, if any;

· redemption, conversion, exchange, settlement or sinking fund terms, if any;

· conversion, exchange or settlement prices or rates, if any, and, if applicable, any provisions for changes to or adjustments in the conversion, exchange or settlement prices or rates and in the securities or other property receivable upon conversion, exchange or settlement;

· ranking;

· restrictive covenants, if any;

· voting or other rights, if any; and

· important federal income tax considerations.

A prospectus supplement may include a discussion of risks or other special considerations applicable to us or the offered securities. A prospectus supplement may also add, update or change information in this prospectus. If there is any inconsistency between the information in this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement, you must rely on the information in the prospectus supplement. Please carefully read both this prospectus and any applicable prospectus supplement together with the additional information described under the heading 'Where You Can Find More Information.'

We have not authorized any broker-dealer, salesperson or other person to give any information or to make any representation other than those contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus and an accompanying supplement to this prospectus. You must not rely upon any information or representation not contained or incorporated by reference in this prospectus or an accompanying prospectus supplement. This prospectus and an accompanying supplement to this prospectus do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor do this prospectus and an accompanying supplement to this prospectus constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in any jurisdiction to any person to whom it is unlawful to make such offer or solicitation. The information contained in this prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement speaks only as of the date set forth on the applicable cover page and may not reflect subsequent changes in our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects even though this prospectus and any accompanying prospectus supplement is delivered or securities are sold on a later date.

We may sell the securities directly to or through underwriters, dealers or agents. We, and our underwriters or agents, reserve the right to accept or reject all or part of any proposed purchase of securities. If we do offer securities through underwriters, dealers or agents, we will include in any applicable prospectus supplement:

· the names of those underwriters, dealers or agents;

· applicable fees, discounts and commissions to be paid to them;

· details regarding over-allotment options, if any; and

· the net proceeds to us.

You should rely only on the information contained in or incorporated by reference in this prospectus, any accompanying prospectus supplement or in any related free writing prospectus filed by us with the SEC. We have not authorized anyone to provide you with different information. We take no responsibility for, and can provide no assurance as to the reliability of, any information that others may provide. This prospectus and the accompanying prospectus supplement do not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities other than the securities described in the accompanying prospectus supplement or an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities in any circumstances in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. You should assume that the information in this prospectus, any applicable prospectus supplement, any free writing prospectus and any information in documents that we have incorporated by reference is accurate only as of their respective dates. Our business, financial condition, results of operations and prospects may have changed materially since those dates.

For investors outside of the United States: we have not and the underwriters have not done anything that would permit this offering or possession or distribution of this prospectus in any jurisdiction where action for that purpose is required, other than the United States. Persons outside of the United States who come into possession of this prospectus must inform themselves about, and observe any restrictions relating to, the offering of the securities and the distribution of this prospectus outside of the United States.

RISK FACTORS

Investment in our securities involves risks. Prior to making a decision about investing in our securities, you should consider carefully all of the information included and incorporated by reference or deemed to be incorporated by reference in this prospectus or the applicable prospectus supplement, including the risks and uncertainties described under the caption 'Risk Factors' included in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, which is incorporated by reference in this prospectus, as supplemented by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2019 and as updated by annual, quarterly and other reports and documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, after the date of this prospectus and that are incorporated by reference herein or in the applicable prospectus supplement. Each of these risk factors could have a material adverse effect on our business, results of operations, financial position or cash flows, which may result in the loss of all or part of your investment.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This prospectus and the documents incorporated herein by reference contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are not historical facts but rather are plans and predictions based on current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our beliefs and assumptions. Discussions containing these forward-looking statements may be found, among other places, in the Sections entitled 'Business Overview,' 'Risk Factors' and 'Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations' incorporated by reference from our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any amendments thereto, filed with the SEC.

We use words such as 'anticipate,' 'expect,' 'intend,' 'plan,' 'believe,' 'seek,' 'estimate' and variations of these words and similar expressions to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond our control, are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include those described in the section above entitled 'Risk Factors.' You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect our view only as of the date of this prospectus.

Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly, or to revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or developments occurring after the date of this prospectus, even if new information becomes available in the future.

USE OF PROCEEDS

We cannot guarantee that we will receive any proceeds in connection with this offering because we may be unable or choose not to issue and sell any securities covered by this prospectus.

Unless otherwise provided in a supplement or amendment to this prospectus, we intend to use any net proceeds from this offering, together with other available funds, for operating costs, including working capital needs and for other general corporate purposes.

We have not specifically identified the precise amounts we will spend on each of these areas or the timing of these expenditures. The amounts actually expended for each purpose may vary significantly depending upon numerous factors, including the amount and timing of the proceeds from this offering and our operating expenses. In addition, expenditures may also depend on the establishment of new collaborative arrangements with other companies, the availability of other financing, and other factors.

We will be required to raise substantial additional capital to continue to fund our continued activities. We may raise additional capital through additional public or private financings, as well as collaborative relationships, incurring debt and other available sources. Please see the discussion of the risks associated with our liquidity under the caption 'Risk Factors' included in Part I, Item 1A of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019, which is incorporated by reference in this prospectus

PLAN OF DISTRIBUTION

The securities being offered may be sold in one or more transactions at fixed prices, at prevailing market prices at the time of sale, at prices related to the prevailing market prices, at varying prices determined at the time of sale, or at negotiated prices. These sales may be effected at various times in one or more of the following transactions, or in other kinds of transactions:

· through underwriters for resale to the public or investors;

· transactions on NYSE American or on any national securities exchange or U.S. inter-dealer system of a registered national securities association on which our common stock may be listed or quoted at the time of sale;

· in the over-the-counter market;

· in private transactions and transactions otherwise than on these exchanges or systems;

· in 'at the market' offerings, within the meaning of Rule 415(a)(4) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Act, to or through a market maker or into an existing trading market, on an exchange or otherwise;

· in connection with short sales of the shares;

· by pledge to secure debt and other obligations;

· through the writing of options, whether the options are listed on an options exchange or otherwise;

· in connection with the writing of non-traded and exchange-traded call options, in hedge transactions and in settlement of other transactions in standardized or over-the-counter options;

· through a combination of any of the above transactions; or

· any other method permitted by law.

We may sell our securities directly to one or more purchasers, or to or through underwriters, dealers or agents or through a combination of those methods. The related prospectus supplement will set forth the terms of each offering, including:

· the name or names of any agents, dealers, underwriters or investors who purchase the securities;

· the purchase price of the securities being offered and the proceeds we will receive from the sale;

· the amount of any compensation, discounts commissions or fees to be received by the underwriters, dealer or agents;

· any over-allotment options under which underwriters may purchase additional securities from us;

· any discounts or concessions allowed or reallowed or paid to dealers;

· any securities exchanges on which such securities may be listed;

· the terms of any indemnification provisions, including indemnification from liabilities under the federal securities laws; and

· the nature of any transaction by an underwriter, dealer or agent during the offering that is intended to stabilize or maintain the market price of the securities.

In addition, any securities covered by this prospectus that qualify for sale pursuant to Regulation S may be sold pursuant to Regulation S rather than pursuant to this prospectus.

In connection with the sale of our securities, underwriters may receive compensation from us or from purchasers of our securities in the form of discounts, concessions or commissions. Underwriters, dealers and agents that participate in the distribution of our securities may be deemed to be underwriters. Discounts or commissions they receive and any profit on their resale of our securities may be considered underwriting discounts and commissions under the Securities Act.

We may agree to indemnify underwriters, dealers and agents who participate in the distribution of our securities against various liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act. We may also agree to contribute to payments that the underwriters, dealers or agents may be required to make in respect of these liabilities. We may authorize dealers or other persons who act as our agents to solicit offers by various institutions to purchase our securities from us under contracts that provide for payment and delivery on a future date. We may enter into these contracts with commercial and savings banks, insurance companies, pension funds, investment companies, educational and charitable institutions and others. If we enter into these agreements concerning any series of our securities, we will indicate that in the prospectus supplement or amendment.

In connection with an offering of our securities, underwriters may engage in transactions that stabilize, maintain or otherwise affect the price of our securities. Specifically, underwriters may over-allot in connection with the offering, creating a syndicate short position in our securities for their own account. In addition, underwriters may bid for, and purchase, our securities in the open market to cover short positions or to stabilize the price of our securities. Finally, underwriters may reclaim selling concessions allowed for distributing our securities in the offering if the underwriters repurchase previously distributed securities in transactions to cover short positions, in stabilization transactions or otherwise. Any of these activities may stabilize or maintain the market price of our securities above independent market levels. Underwriters are not required to engage in any of these activities and may end any of these activities at any time. Agents and underwriters may engage in transactions with, or perform services for, us and our affiliates in the ordinary course of business.

DESCRIPTION OF SECURITIES we may offer

The descriptions of the securities contained in this prospectus, together with the applicable prospectus supplements, summarize all the material terms and provisions of the various types of securities that we may offer. We will describe in the applicable prospectus supplement the particular terms of the securities offered by that prospectus supplement. If we so indicate in the applicable prospectus supplement, the terms of the securities may differ from the terms we have summarized below. We will also include in the prospectus supplement information, where applicable, about material United States federal income tax considerations relating to the securities and the securities exchange, if any, on which the securities will be listed.

Description of Capital Stock

We are authorized to issue 275,000,000 shares of common stock, par value $.001 per share, and 1,000,000 shares of preferred stock, par value $.001 per share. Provisions of our certificate of incorporation, as amended, our first amended and restated bylaws and provisions of applicable Delaware law may discourage, delay or prevent a merger or other change in control that a stockholder may consider favorable. Pursuant to our certificate of incorporation, as amended, our Board of Directors may issue additional shares of common or preferred stock. Any additional issuance of common stock could have the effect of impeding or discouraging the acquisition of control of us by means of a merger, tender offer, proxy contest or otherwise, including a transaction in which our stockholders would receive a premium over the market price for their shares, and thereby protect the continuity of our management. Specifically, if in the due exercise of its fiduciary obligations, the Board of Directors were to determine that a takeover proposal was not in our best interest, shares could be issued by our Board of Directors without stockholder approval in one or more transactions that might prevent or render more difficult or costly the completion of the takeover by:

· Diluting the voting or other rights of the proposed acquirer or insurgent stockholder group,

· Putting a substantial voting block in institutional or other hands that might undertake to support the incumbent Board of Directors, or

· Effecting an acquisition that might complicate or preclude the takeover.

Our certificate of incorporation, as amended, also allows our Board of Directors to fix the number of directors in our bylaws. Cumulative voting in the election of directors is specifically denied in our certificate of incorporation, as amended. The effect of these provisions may be to delay or prevent a tender offer or takeover attempt that a stockholder may determine to be in his, her or its best interest, including attempts that might result in a premium over the market price for the shares held by the stockholders.

Common Stock

Holders of common stock are entitled to one vote per share on all matters to be voted upon by the stockholders and are not entitled to cumulative voting for the election of directors. Holders of common stock are entitled to receive ratably such dividends, if any, as may be declared from time to time by the Board of Directors out of funds legally available therefor subject to the rights of preferred stockholders. We do not intend to pay any cash dividends to the holders of common stock and anticipate reinvesting our earnings. In the event of liquidation, dissolution or winding up of our company, the holders of common stock are entitled to share ratably in all assets remaining after payment of liabilities and the preferences of preferred stockholders. Shares of common stock have no preemptive, conversion or other subscription rights. There are no redemption or sinking fund provisions applicable to common stock.

Preferred Stock

Preferred Stock

The purpose of authorizing our Board to issue preferred stock in one or more series and determine the number of shares in the series and its rights and preferences is to eliminate delays associated with a stockholder vote on specific issuances. Examples of rights and preferences that the Board may fix are:

· dividend rights,

· dividend rates,

· conversion rights;

· voting rights,

· terms of redemption, and

· liquidation preferences.

The issuance of preferred stock, while providing desirable flexibility in connection with possible acquisitions and other corporate purposes, could make it more difficult for a third party to acquire, or could discourage a third party from acquiring, a majority of our outstanding voting stock. The rights of holders of our common stock described above, will be subject to, and may be adversely affected by, the rights of any preferred stock that we may designate and issue in the future.

We will incorporate by reference as an exhibit to the registration statement, which includes this prospectus, the form of any certificate of designation that describes the terms of the series of preferred stock we are offering. This description and the applicable prospectus supplement will include:

· the title and stated value;

· the number of shares authorized;

· the liquidation preference per share;

· the purchase price;

· the dividend rate, period and payment date, and method of calculation for dividends;

· whether dividends will be cumulative or non-cumulative and, if cumulative, the date from which dividends will accumulate;

· the procedures for any auction and remarketing, if any;

· the provisions for a sinking fund, if any;

· the provisions for redemption or repurchase, if applicable, and any restrictions on our ability to exercise those redemption and repurchase rights;

9

· any listing of the preferred stock on any securities exchange or market;

· whether the preferred stock will be convertible into our common stock, and, if applicable, the conversion price, or how it will be calculated, and the conversion period;

· voting rights, if any, of the preferred stock;

· preemptive rights, if any;

· restrictions on transfer, sale or other assignment, if any;

· whether interests in the preferred stock will be represented by depositary shares;

· a discussion of any material United States federal income tax considerations applicable to the preferred stock;

· the relative ranking and preferences of the preferred stock as to dividend rights and rights if we liquidate, dissolve or wind up our affairs;

· any limitations on issuance of any class or series of preferred stock ranking senior to or on a parity with the series of preferred stock as to dividend rights and rights if we liquidate, dissolve or wind up our affairs; and

· any other specific terms, preferences, rights or limitations of, or restrictions on, the preferred stock.

When we issue shares of preferred stock under this prospectus, the shares will fully be paid and nonassessable and will not have, or be subject to, any preemptive or similar rights.

Description of Warrants

The following description, together with the additional information we may include in any applicable prospectus supplements, summarizes the material terms and provisions of the warrants that we may offer under this prospectus and the related warrant agreements and warrant certificates. While the terms summarized below will apply generally to any warrants that we may offer, we will describe the particular terms of any series of warrants in more detail in the applicable prospectus supplement. If we indicate in the prospectus supplement, the terms of any warrants offered under that prospectus supplement may differ from the terms described below. Specific warrant agreements will contain additional important terms and provisions and will be incorporated by reference as an exhibit to the registration statement, which includes this prospectus.

General

We may issue warrants for the purchase of common stock and/or preferred stock in one or more series. We may issue warrants independently or together with common stock and/or preferred stock, and the warrants may be attached to or separate from these securities.

We will evidence each series of warrants by warrant certificates that we will issue under a separate warrant agreement. We will enter into the warrant agreement with a warrant agent. We will indicate the name and address of the warrant agent in the applicable prospectus supplement relating to a particular series of warrants.

We will describe in the applicable prospectus supplement the terms of the series of warrants, including:

· the offering price and aggregate number of warrants offered;

· the currency for which the warrants may be purchased;

· if applicable, the designation and terms of the securities with which the warrants are issued and the number of warrants issued with each such security or each principal amount of such security;

· if applicable, the date on and after which the warrants and the related securities will be separately transferable;

11

· in the case of warrants to purchase common stock or preferred stock, the number of shares of common stock or preferred stock, as the case may be, purchasable upon the exercise of one warrant and the price at which these shares may be purchased upon such exercise;

· the effect of any merger, consolidation, sale or other disposition of our business on the warrant agreement and the warrants;

· the terms of any rights to redeem or call the warrants;

· any provisions for changes to or adjustments in the exercise price or number of securities issuable upon exercise of the warrants;

· the dates on which the right to exercise the warrants will commence and expire;

· the manner in which the warrant agreement and warrants may be modified;

· federal income tax consequences of holding or exercising the warrants;

· the terms of the securities issuable upon exercise of the warrants; and

· any other specific terms, preferences, rights or limitations of or restrictions on the warrants.

Before exercising their warrants, holders of warrants will not have any of the rights of holders of the securities purchasable upon such exercise, including, in the case of warrants to purchase common stock or preferred stock, the right to receive any dividends or payments upon our liquidation, dissolution or winding up or to exercise any voting rights.

Exercise of Warrants

Each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase the securities that we specify in the applicable prospectus supplement at the exercise price that we describe in the applicable prospectus supplement. Unless we otherwise specify in the applicable prospectus supplement, holders of the warrants may exercise the warrants at any time up to 5:00 P.M. New York time on the expiration date that we set forth in the applicable prospectus supplement. After the close of business on the expiration date, unexercised warrants will become void.

Holders of the warrants may exercise the warrants by delivering the warrant certificate representing the warrants to be exercised together with specified information, and paying the required amount to the warrant agent in immediately available funds, as provided in the applicable prospectus supplement. We will set forth on the reverse side of the warrant certificate and in the applicable prospectus supplement the information that the holder of the warrant will be required to deliver to the warrant agent upon exercise.

Upon receipt of the required payment and the warrant certificate properly completed and duly executed at the corporate trust office of the warrant agent or any other office indicated in the applicable prospectus supplement, we will issue and deliver the securities purchasable upon such exercise. If fewer than all of the warrants represented by the warrant certificate are exercised, then we will issue a new warrant certificate for the remaining amount of warrants. If we so indicate in the applicable prospectus supplement, holders of the warrants may surrender securities as all or part of the exercise price for warrants.

Enforceability of Rights By Holders of Warrants

Each warrant agent will act solely as our agent under the applicable warrant agreement and will not assume any obligation or relationship of agency or trust with any holder of any warrant. A single bank or trust company may act as warrant agent for more than one issue or series of warrants. A warrant agent will have no duty or responsibility in case of any default by us under the applicable warrant agreement or warrant, including any duty or responsibility to initiate any proceedings at law or otherwise, or to make any demand upon us. Any holder of a warrant may, without the consent of the related warrant agent or the holder of any other warrant, enforce by appropriate legal action its right to exercise, and receive the securities purchasable upon exercise of, its warrants.

12

Description of Units

We may issue units comprised of shares of common stock, shares of preferred stock and warrants in any combination. We may issue units in such amounts and in as many distinct series as we wish. This section outlines certain provisions of the units that we may issue. If we issue units, they will be issued under one or more unit agreements to be entered into between us and a bank or other financial institution, as unit agent. The information described in this section may not be complete in all respects and is qualified entirely by reference to the unit agreement with respect to the units of any particular series. The specific terms of any series of units offered will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement. If so described in a particular supplement, the specific terms of any series of units may differ from the general description of terms presented below. We urge you to read any prospectus supplement related to any series of units we may offer, as well as the complete unit agreement and unit certificate that contain the terms of the units. If we issue units, forms of unit agreements and unit certificates relating to such units will be incorporated by reference as exhibits to the registration statement, which includes this prospectus.

Each unit that we may issue will be issued so that the holder of the unit is also the holder of each security included in the unit. Thus, the holder of a unit will have the rights and obligations of a holder of each included security. The unit agreement under which a unit is issued may provide that the securities included in the unit may not be held or transferred separately, at any time or at any time before a specified date. The applicable prospectus supplement may describe:

· the designation and terms of the units and of the securities comprising the units, including whether and under what circumstances those securities may be held or transferred separately;

· any provisions of the governing unit agreement;

· the price or prices at which such units will be issued;

· the applicable United States federal income tax considerations relating to the units;

· any provisions for the issuance, payment, settlement, transfer or exchange of the units or of the securities comprising the units; and

· any other terms of the units and of the securities comprising the units.

The provisions described in this section, as well as those described under 'Description of Capital Stock,' and 'Description of Warrants' will apply to the securities included in each unit, to the extent relevant and as may be updated in any prospectus supplements.

Issuance in Series

We may issue units in such amounts and in as many distinct series as we wish. This section summarizes terms of the units that apply generally to all series. Most of the financial and other specific terms of your series will be described in the applicable prospectus supplement.

Unit Agreements

We will issue the units under one or more unit agreements to be entered into between us and a bank or other financial institution, as unit agent. We may add, replace or terminate unit agents from time to time. We will identify the unit agreement under which each series of units will be issued and the unit agent under that agreement in the applicable prospectus supplement.

The following provisions will generally apply to all unit agreements unless otherwise stated in the applicable prospectus supplement.

Modification without Consent

We and the applicable unit agent may amend any unit or unit agreement without the consent of any holder:

· to cure any ambiguity; any provisions of the governing unit agreement that differ from those described below;

· to correct or supplement any defective or inconsistent provision; or

· to make any other change that we believe is necessary or desirable and will not adversely affect the interests of the affected holders in any material respect.

13

Modification with Consent

We may not amend any particular unit or a unit agreement with respect to any particular unit unless we obtain the consent of the holder of that unit, if the amendment would:

· impair any right of the holder to exercise or enforce any right under a security included in the unit if the terms of that security require the consent of the holder to any changes that would impair the exercise or enforcement of that right; or

· reduce the percentage of outstanding units or any series or class the consent of whose holders is required to amend that series or class, or the applicable unit agreement with respect to that series or class, as described below.

Any other change to a particular unit agreement and the units issued under that agreement would require the following approval:

· If the change affects only the units of a particular series issued under that agreement, the change must be approved by the holders of a majority of the outstanding units of that series; or

· If the change affects the units of more than one series issued under that agreement, it must be approved by the holders of a majority of all outstanding units of all series affected by the change, with the units of all the affected series voting together as one class for this purpose.

These provisions regarding changes with majority approval also apply to changes affecting any securities issued under a unit agreement, as the governing document.

In each case, the required approval must be given by written consent.

Unit Agreements Will Not Be Qualified under Trust Indenture Act

No unit agreement will be qualified as an indenture, and no unit agent will be required to qualify as a trustee, under the Trust Indenture Act. Therefore, holders of units issued under unit agreements will not have the protections of the Trust Indenture Act with respect to their units.

Mergers and Similar Transactions Permitted; No Restrictive Covenants or Events of Default

The unit agreements will not restrict our ability to merge or consolidate with, or sell our assets to, another corporation or other entity or to engage in any other transactions. If at any time we merge or consolidate with, or sell our assets substantially as an entirety to, another corporation or other entity, the successor entity will succeed to and assume our obligations under the unit agreements. We will then be relieved of any further obligation under these agreements.

The unit agreements will not include any restrictions on our ability to put liens on our assets, including our interests in our subsidiaries, nor will they restrict our ability to sell our assets. The unit agreements also will not provide for any events of default or remedies upon the occurrence of any events of default.

Governing Law

The unit agreements and the units will be governed by Delaware law.

Form, Exchange and Transfer

We will issue each unit in global-i.e., book-entry-form only. Units in book-entry form will be represented by a global security registered in the name of a depositary, which will be the holder of all the units represented by the global security. Those who own beneficial interests in a unit will do so through participants in the depositary's system, and the rights of these indirect owners will be governed solely by the applicable procedures of the depositary and its participants. We will describe book-entry securities, and other terms regarding the issuance and registration of the units in the applicable prospectus supplement.

14

Each unit and all securities comprising the unit will be issued in the same form.

If we issue any units in registered, non-global form, the following will apply to them.

The units will be issued in the denominations stated in the applicable prospectus supplement. Holders may exchange their units for units of smaller denominations or combined into fewer units of larger denominations, as long as the total amount is not changed.

Holders may exchange or transfer their units at the office of the unit agent. Holders may also replace lost, stolen, destroyed or mutilated units at that office. We may appoint another entity to perform these functions or perform them ourselves.

Holders will not be required to pay a service charge to transfer or exchange their units, but they may be required to pay for any tax or other governmental charge associated with the transfer or exchange. The transfer or exchange, and any replacement, will be made only if our transfer agent is satisfied with the holder's proof of legal ownership. The transfer agent may also require an indemnity before replacing any units.

If we have the right to redeem, accelerate or settle any units before their maturity, and we exercise our right as to less than all those units or other securities, we may block the exchange or transfer of those units during the period beginning 15 days before the day we mail the notice of exercise and ending on the day of that mailing, in order to freeze the list of holders to prepare the mailing. We may also refuse to register transfers of or exchange any unit selected for early settlement, except that we will continue to permit transfers and exchanges of the unsettled portion of any unit being partially settled. We may also block the transfer or exchange of any unit in this manner if the unit includes securities that are or may be selected for early settlement.

Only the depositary will be entitled to transfer or exchange a unit in global form, since it will be the sole holder of the unit.

Payments and Notices

In making payments and giving notices with respect to our units, we will follow the procedures as described in the applicable prospectus supplement.

DISCLOSURE OF COMMISSION POSITION ON INDEMNIFICATION FOR SECURITIES ACT LIABILITIES

Our Certificate of Incorporation provides for indemnification of our officers and directors to the extent permitted by Delaware law, which generally permits indemnification for actions taken by officers or directors as our representatives if the officer or director acted in good faith and in a manner he or she reasonably believed to be in the best interest of the corporation.

As permitted under Delaware law, our By-laws contain a provision indemnifying directors against expenses (including attorneys' fees), judgments, fines and amounts paid in settlement actually and reasonably incurred by them in connection with an action, suit or proceeding if they acted in good faith and in a manner they reasonably believed to be in or not opposed to the best interests of our company, and, with respect to any criminal action or proceeding, had no reasonable cause to believe their conduct was unlawful.

The separation and distribution agreement that we have entered into with Integrated BioPharma provides for indemnification by us of Integrated BioPharma and its directors, officers and employees for some liabilities, including liabilities under the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 in connection with the distribution, and a mutual indemnification of each other for product liability claims arising from their respective businesses, and also requires that we indemnify Integrated BioPharma for various liabilities of iBio, and for any tax that may be imposed with respect to the distribution and which result from our actions or omissions in that regard.

Insofar as indemnification for liabilities arising under the Securities Act may be permitted to directors, officers or persons controlling us pursuant to the foregoing provisions, or otherwise, we have been advised that in the opinion of the SEC, such indemnification is against public policy as expressed in the Securities Act and is, therefore, unenforceable.

