iBrands Corporation Enhances Net Stockholder Equity

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBrands Corporation (OTC: IBRC) (“the Company”), a diversified holding and branding company, announces that the board has recently amended the company’s Articles of Incorporation to reflect a substantial reduction of authorized shares from Unlimited Authorized to 100,000,000,000 shares. Said CEO Hugh Kelso: “As we continue to implement strategies to further enhance the company's net stockholder equity, the game plan will be to continue to further decrease the number of shares authorized as we believe a lower number of authorized shares will allow us to sustain a strong share price and build a solid market cap for the company in the long term while we continue to increase and sustain value for the company.”



About iBrands Corporation

iBrands Corporation, Inc., is a holding and branding company that acquires and operates niche market brands that have unique market positions within sectors that demonstrate return on investment potential. Business partnerships throughout the United States and Canada provide our brands many markets to expand into and produce consistently high growth rates for the next decade.

The company can be found at: www.ibrandscorporation.com

