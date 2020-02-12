Log in
IBRANDS CORP

IBRANDS CORP

(IBRC)
iBrands Corporation Enhances Net Stockholder Equity

02/12/2020 | 09:01am EST

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iBrands Corporation (OTC: IBRC) (“the Company”), a diversified holding and branding company, announces that the board has recently amended the company’s Articles of Incorporation to reflect a substantial reduction of authorized shares from Unlimited Authorized to 100,000,000,000 shares. Said CEO Hugh Kelso: “As we continue to implement strategies to further enhance the company's net stockholder equity, the game plan will be to continue to further decrease the number of shares authorized as we believe a lower number of authorized shares will allow us to sustain a strong share price and build a solid market cap for the company in the long term while we continue to increase and sustain value for the company.”

About iBrands Corporation

iBrands Corporation, Inc., is a holding and branding company that acquires and operates niche market brands that have unique market positions within sectors that demonstrate return on investment potential. Business partnerships throughout the United States and Canada provide our brands many markets to expand into and produce consistently high growth rates for the next decade.

The company can be found at: www.ibrandscorporation.com

For more information please contact:

investorrelationsdesk@gmail.com
(702) 965-3280

Safe Harbor Statement
This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
