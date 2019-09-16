Log in
IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec Commissions Multifaceted Rotary Kiln Plant for the Production of Sophisticated Materials in Bitterfeld, Germany

09/16/2019 | 03:25am EDT

DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec Commissions Multifaceted Rotary Kiln Plant for the Production of Sophisticated Materials in Bitterfeld, Germany

16.09.2019 / 09:20

16.09.2019 / 09:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IBU-tec Commissions Multifaceted Rotary Kiln Plant for the Production of Sophisticated Materials in Bitterfeld, Germany

Weimar / Bitterfeld, September 16, 2019 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) is ramping up production at its second site in Bitterfeld and commissioning the indirectly heated IDO11 rotary kiln. Quantitatively and qualitatively, IBU-tec is expanding its production facilities designed for complex and demanding material groups, particularly for battery materials. Significant capacities have been recently installed in Weimar for lithium iron phosphate (LFP) production, which is already in large scale production.

IDO11 has an operating temperature range of 100 - 1,150 degrees Celsius and a throughput of 40-400 kilograms of material per hour, depending upon on the material group. Construction in optimized for the thermal treatment of very fine powders and is additionally suitable for complex processes including the treatment of substances in nitrogen, hydrogen and oxygen atmospheres. Building upon IBU-tec's decades of experience in thermal processing as well as its extensive R&D endeavors and specialized knowledge of individual material groups, IBU-tec has established production capabilities in Bitterfeld, Germany which are custom designed for the manufacture of materials for batteries. These facilities include IDO11, which furthers enhances IBU-tec's ability to produce these materials to excellent quality standards.

Ulrich Weitz, CEO of IBU-tec: " Launched in 2018, the calculated and strategic growth of our second location in Bitterfeld now provides us with a highly scalable production platform that is designed in anticipation of significantly increasing battery material demand. As a producer of battery materials, we foresee meeting this demand with a constant fixed cost encompassing the entirety of the value chain. Additionally, IDO11 can also be used for other complex processes and material groups where the excellent quality of IBU-tec is required, thanks to the process design we have developed."

About IBU-tec
IBU-tec advanced materials AG is a highly specialized, high-growth development and production service provider for the industry for thermal process engineering for the treatment of inorganic powders and granulates. This gives them modified and superior material properties. Through the acquisition of BNT Chemicals GmbH, IBU-tec's core business has been supplemented by the tin-based BNT product portfolio and wet chemistry segment, significantly expanding its positioning and creating added value.

Through its broad, international customer base, IBU-tec addresses worldwide megatrends such as green mobility (e-mobility and auto catalysts), green economy (including CO2-reduced building materials, rare earths, stationary energy storage) and medical technology (including artificial joints and dentures) , The basis for the market success of IBU-tec is its own flexible technology platform, unique, patent-protected processes and the comprehensive know-how of its 251 employees.

Further information can be found on the Internet at www.ibu-tec.de

Contatct

edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt
Tel. +49 (0) 69-905505-52
E-Mail: IBU-tec@edicto.de

IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Max Narr
Hainweg 9-11
99425 Weimar
Tel. +49 (0) 151 67955683
E-Mail: max.narr@ibu-tec.de


16.09.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Hainweg 9-10
99425 Weimar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0
Fax: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30
E-mail: mail@ibu-tec.de
Internet: www.ibu-tec.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5
WKN: A0XYHT
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 873851

 
End of News DGAP News Service

873851  16.09.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=873851&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
