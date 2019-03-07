DGAP-Ad-hoc: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): Forecast

IBU-tec advanced materials AG: IBU-tec anticipates continued revenue and earnings growth for 2019



07-March-2019 / 10:02 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Publication of Insider Information pursuant to Article 17 MAR IBU-tec anticipates continued revenue and earnings growth for 2019 - Sales expected to increase to 50 - 53 million euros - EBITDA projected to grow to 7.2 - 7.5 million euros - Ongoing large order negotiations expected to generate significant additional income Weimar, March 7, 2019 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) anticipates strong sales and profits growth for fiscal year 2019 on the basis of 2018's positive business performance, excellent market positioning and outstanding order situation. Within the IBU-tec Group the Executive Board is currently planning for an increase in sales to 50 - 53 million euros for the current year. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA), before depreciation of the purchase price of BNT Chemicals GmbH in accordance with HGB accounting, are currently forecast to range from EUR 7.2 to 7.5 million. Battery materials for electric mobility and stationary energy storage are once again likely to be key growth drivers, with sales expected to increase by approximately fifty percent in 2019. Chemical catalysts, the extended value chain through the acquisition of BNT Chemicals, as well as the additional realization of subsequent synergy effects are further expected to make significantly positive contributions to sales and earnings development. Concurrently, IBU-tec is in promising negotiations with renowned customers regarding additional, larger orders. If successful, these would open additional sales and earnings potential. In fiscal year 2018, IBU-tec advanced materials AG and BNT Chemicals GmbH (which IBU-tec acquired during the course of that year) generated sales totaling EUR 46.7 million according to preliminary, unaudited figures. The EBITDA of both companies amounted to just under EUR 6.9 million in 2018. Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:



Expectations for 2018 fully met: - 2018 profits came in at the top of the forecast range - Integration of BNT Chemicals and continued development of the Bitterfeld site proceeding on schedule, according to plan In financial year 2018, IBU-tec significantly increased its sales to 18.9 million euros on a stand-alone basis excluding BNT Chemicals (previous year: 16.8 million euros) and thus achieved the highest sales in the company's history. EBITDA increased to EUR 4.7 million (previous year: EUR 4.3 million). Earnings after taxes on a stand-alone basis multiplied to EUR 1.4 million (previous year: EUR 0.2 million). In total, IBU-tec advanced materials AG and the newly acquired BNT Chemicals GmbH achieved sales of EUR 46.7 million in the past fiscal year, fully meeting the company's forecast of EUR 45 - 50 million. At EUR 6.9 million, the joint EBITDA was at the upper end of the forecast range of EUR 5.5 - 7.0 million. Strong growth in the battery materials sector and the chemical catalysts field made significant contributions to the very successful business development. In the area of catalysts for internal combustion engines - which is of decreasing importance for IBU-tec's overall business model, there was, as expected, a decline due to continuing weakness in the diesel vehicle market. Over the course of the year, IBU-tec was able to establish stabilization in this area, which has so far continued in 2019. IBU-tec successfully expanded its customer base over the past financial year. The number of completed projects was a record- setting 400 (previous year: 388) and the diversification of sales channels continued as planned, which is expected to yield positive results for the current year. Additionally, BNT Chemicals, which was acquired mid last year, performed well and fully met expectations. Sustained growth momentum allowed IBU-tec to implement its scheduled expansion steps within the framework of its long-term corporate strategy over the past fiscal year. Organic growth was further accelerated by the opening of an additional company site in the Bitterfeld-Wolfen Chemical Park. This new location is commencing operations as planned and will be expanded. With the acquisition of BNT Chemicals, also located within the Bitterfeld-Wolfen Chemical Park, IBU-tec has shifted its inorganic growth plans into high gear. The overall integration is progressing extremely positively. The planned cost synergies are increasingly being realized. More importantly, the expansion of the value chain, which now includes wet-chemical processes and downstream thermal process engineering, is generating both great market interest and demand. Ullrich Weitz, CEO of IBU-tec, comments: 'We delivered in full in 2018 and grew both organically and inorganically in terms of sales and earnings. Above all, we are looking at a very positive financial year in 2019, in which we want to further increase our sales and profits within the Group. Our overall market position, strengthened by the acquisition of BNT Chemicals as well as the high level of innovation of IBU-tec provides an excellent basis for this. As a result, we are currently in very promising talks about additional orders. ' About the IBU-tec Group IBU-tec advanced materials AG is a highly specialized, high-growth, development and production service provider for thermal process engineering in the treatment of inorganic powders and granulates. Thermal treatments yields modified and superior material properties. Through the acquisition of BNT Chemicals GmbH, the existing core services business of IBU-tec has been supplemented by the tin-based BNT product portfolio and the wet chemistry segment, significantly expanding its positioning and value creation. Through its broad international customer base, the IBU-tec Group addresses global megatrends such as Green Mobility (e-mobility and automotive catalysts), Green Economy (including CO2-reduced building materials, rare earths, stationary energy storage), medical technology, catalysts for pharmaceutical synthesis, catalysts for surface treatments in the automotive industry and for glass coating. IBU-tec's market success is based on its own flexible technology platform, unique patented processes and the comprehensive know-how of its 235 employees. Further information can be found on the Internet at www.ibu-tec.de. Contact us edicto GmbH

