IBU-TEC ADVANCED MATERIALS AG

(IBU)
IBU tec advanced materials : postpones General Meeting for fiscal 2019

03/26/2020 | 04:05am EDT

DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
IBU-tec advanced materials AG postpones General Meeting for fiscal 2019

26.03.2020 / 09:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IBU-tec advanced materials AG postpones General Meeting for fiscal 2019

Weimar, 26 March 2020 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has decided to postpone the ordinary General Meeting for fiscal 2019, originally scheduled to be held in Weimar on 24 April 2020, to a later date because of the "coronavirus crisis". A new date has not yet been fixed. IBU-tec is analysing the respectively available regulatory possibilities for the organisation and conduct of the General Meeting and attaches great importance to the health of the shareholders and employees of the company.

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected technology of thermal process engineering with the process and material know-how of approx. 250 highly qualified employees.

Among other things, the products are important components of battery materials for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation, and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned in the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

Further information can be found on the Internet at www.ibu-tec.de

Contact
edicto GmbH
Axel Mühlhaus
Eschersheimer Landstraße 42-44
60322 Frankfurt
Tel. +49 (0) 69-905505-52
E-Mail: IBU-tec@edicto.de

IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Max Narr
Hainweg 9-11
99425 Weimar
Tel. +49 (0) 151 67955683
E-Mail: max.narr@ibu-tec.de

 


26.03.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IBU-tec advanced materials AG
Hainweg 9-10
99425 Weimar
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-0
Fax: +49 (0)3643 - 8649-30
E-mail: mail@ibu-tec.de
Internet: www.ibu-tec.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5
WKN: A0XYHT
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt (Scale), Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1007335

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1007335  26.03.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1007335&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
