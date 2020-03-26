IBU tec advanced materials : postpones General Meeting for fiscal 2019

DGAP-News: IBU-tec advanced materials AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

IBU-tec advanced materials AG postpones General Meeting for fiscal 2019



26.03.2020 / 09:00

IBU-tec advanced materials AG postpones General Meeting for fiscal 2019

Weimar, 26 March 2020 - IBU-tec advanced materials AG ("IBU-tec", ISIN: DE000A0XYHT5) has decided to postpone the ordinary General Meeting for fiscal 2019, originally scheduled to be held in Weimar on 24 April 2020, to a later date because of the "coronavirus crisis". A new date has not yet been fixed. IBU-tec is analysing the respectively available regulatory possibilities for the organisation and conduct of the General Meeting and attaches great importance to the health of the shareholders and employees of the company.

About IBU-tec

The IBU-tec group develops and produces innovative materials of the highest quality for industry. It combines unique, partly patent-protected technology of thermal process engineering with the process and material know-how of approx. 250 highly qualified employees.

Among other things, the products are important components of battery materials for electromobility and stationary energy storage, as well as solutions for air purification, resource conservation, and the reduction of plastic packaging. IBU-tec is thus positioned in the long term in global megatrends - especially climate and environmental protection - and has an international customer base from innovative medium-sized companies to global corporations.

