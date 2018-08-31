Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

IC A/S : Annual General Meeting – IC Group A/S

08/31/2018 | 10:07am CEST

Annual General Meeting - IC Group A/S
on Wednesday 26 September 2018 at 10 a.m.
at 30 Bredgade, 1260 Copenhagen K, Denmark

Agenda

1. Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company

2. Presentation of the Annual Report for the period 1 July 2017 - 30 June 2018 endorsed by the auditors and adoption of the audited Annual Report

3. Appropriation of the profits, including the declaration of dividends

4. Election of members of the Board of Directors

5. Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2018/19

6. Appointment of auditors

7. The Board of Directors has proposed the following resolutions;

7.1 Approval to cancel secondary name

7.2 Approval to reduce the Company's share capital

7.3 Authority to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares

8. Any other business

Copenhagen, 31 August 2018

The Board of Directors

IC Group A/S

Business registration no. (CVR) 62 81 64 14

Please direct any queries regarding this announcement to:
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +45 21 28 58 32
jeba@icgroup.net

This announcement is a translation from the Danish language.

In the event of any discrepancy between the Danish and English versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

IC Group A/S published this content on 31 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 August 2018 08:06:02 UTC
