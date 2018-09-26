Log in
IC A/S : Report on transactions in the Company’s shares made by officers of IC Group

09/26/2018 | 09:26am CEST

In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Implementing Regulation 2016/523, IC Group A/S has reported the following transactions carried out by Peter Thorsen.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a) Name Peter Thorsen
2. Reason for notification
a) Occupation/title Chairman of the Board of IC Group A/S
b) First notification /change to notification First notification
3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a) Name IC Group A/S
b) LEI code 5299000JKUD72PT4RQ13
4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each market place where the transactions have been executed
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Securities code 		Option (financial instrument)

The underlying share is traded in ISIN DK0010221803
b) Transaction type Grant of option. The transaction is not attached to the completion of a share option programme
c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 0 832,090
d)

Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price

0
DKK 0

e) Date of transaction 26 September 2018
f) Market place of transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

IC Group A/S

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +45 21 28 58 32

This announcement is a translation from the Danish language. In the event of any discrepancy

between the Danish and English versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

IC Group A/S published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:25:17 UTC
Financials (DKK)
Sales 2019 1 597 M
EBIT 2019 85,0 M
Net income 2019 60,0 M
Finance 2019 40,0 M
Yield 2019 8,75%
P/E ratio 2019 19,16
P/E ratio 2020 15,14
EV / Sales 2019 0,71x
EV / Sales 2020 0,67x
Capitalization 1 172 M
Chart IC GROUP A/S
Duration : Period :
IC Group A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends IC GROUP A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 165  DKK
Spread / Average Target 141%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Hans-Peter Henriksen Chief Executive Officer
Peter Thorsen Chairman
Niels Erik Martinsen Non-Independent Director
Henrik Tonsgaard Heideby Deputy Chairman
Michael Hauge Sørensen Independent Director
