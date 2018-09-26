IC A/S : Report on transactions in the Company’s shares made by officers of IC Group

In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Implementing Regulation 2016/523, IC Group A/S has reported the following transactions carried out by Peter Thorsen.
|
1.
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Peter Thorsen
|
2.
|
Reason for notification
|
a)
|
Occupation/title
|
Chairman of the Board of IC Group A/S
|
b)
|
First notification /change to notification
|
First notification
|
3.
|
Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
|
a)
|
Name
|
IC Group A/S
|
b)
|
LEI code
|
5299000JKUD72PT4RQ13
|
4.
|
Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each market place where the transactions have been executed
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Securities code
|
Option (financial instrument)
The underlying share is traded in ISIN DK0010221803
|
b)
|
Transaction type
|
Grant of option. The transaction is not attached to the completion of a share option programme
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
DKK 0
|
832,090
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Aggregated price
|
0
DKK 0
|
e)
|
Date of transaction
|
26 September 2018
|
f)
|
Market place of transaction
|
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)
IC Group A/S
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +45 21 28 58 32
This announcement is a translation from the Danish language. In the event of any discrepancy
between the Danish and English versions, the Danish version shall prevail.
Disclaimer
IC Group A/S published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 07:25:17 UTC