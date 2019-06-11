Log in
IC A/S : Report on transactions in the Company's shares made by officers of IC Group

06/11/2019 | 10:03am EDT

In accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on Market Abuse and Implementing Regulation 2016/523, IC Group A/S has reported the following transactions carried out by Friheden Invest A/S.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities /
person closely associated
a) Name Friheden Invest A/S
2. Reason for notification
a) Occupation/title Person closely related to Niels Martinsen, member of the board of directors
b) First notification /change to notification First notification
3. Further information on the issuer of the securities in question
a) Name IC Group A/S
b) LEI code 5299000JKUD72PT4RQ13
4. Further information on transaction/transactions: must be repeated for (i) each type of instrument, (ii) each type of transaction, (iii) each date and (iv) each market place where the transactions have been executed
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Securities code 		Shares

ISIN DK0010221803
b) Transaction type
c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s)
DKK 39 118,000 shares
d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Aggregated price

DKK 4,602,000

e) Date of transaction 11 June 2019
f) Market place of transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S (Copenhagen Stock Exchange)

IC Group A/S

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Karin Hjort Jensen
Executive assistant to the CEO
+45 32 66 75 43

This announcement is a translation from the Danish language. In the event of any discrepancy

between the Danish and English versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

IC Group A/S published this content on 11 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2019 14:02:07 UTC
