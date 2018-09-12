Log in
IC GROUP A/S (IC)
IC A/S : Treasury shares
PU
08:12aIC GROUP A/S : - Treasury shares
AQ
08:10aIC A/S : Group announces result of share buy-back programme
AQ
IC A/S : Treasury shares

09/12/2018

Pursuant to section 31 of the Danish Capital Market Act, IC Group A/S hereby announces that it has increased its number of treasury shares as at 12 September 2018.

Subsequently, IC Group A/S holds:

1,897,551 treasury shares of DKK 10 each

corresponding to a nominal value of DKK 18,975,510 or 11.1% of the total number of the Company's issued shares and voting rights.

IC Group A/S

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Jens Bak-Holder

Head of Investor Relations

+45 21 28 58 32

Disclaimer

IC Group A/S published this content on 12 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 September 2018 06:22:13 UTC
