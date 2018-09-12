IC A/S : Treasury shares

Pursuant to section 31 of the Danish Capital Market Act, IC Group A/S hereby announces that it has increased its number of treasury shares as at 12 September 2018.
Subsequently, IC Group A/S holds:
1,897,551 treasury shares of DKK 10 each
corresponding to a nominal value of DKK 18,975,510 or 11.1% of the total number of the Company's issued shares and voting rights.
IC Group A/S
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Jens Bak-Holder
Head of Investor Relations
+45 21 28 58 32
