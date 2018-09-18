Log in
IC A/S : updated notice of Annual General Meeting

0
09/18/2018 | 10:23am CEST

As communicated in Company Announcement no. 19/2018 dated 31 August 2018 concerning notice of the Company's Annual General Meeting which is scheduled for 26 September 2018 at 10 a.m. at Bredgade 30, 1260 Copenhagen K, the Board of Directors of the Company has updated the notice as the share buy-back programme, which was announced on 28 August 2018, has been completed. Only agenda items 3 and 7.2 concerning dividend and capital reduction have been updated.

The updated notice of Annual General Meeting is as follows:

Agenda

1. Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company

2. Presentation of the Annual Report for the period 1 July 2017 - 30 June 2018 endorsed by the auditors and adoption of the audited Annual Report

3. Appropriation of the profits, including the declaration of dividends

4. Election of members of the Board of Directors

5. Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for the financial year 2018/19

6. Appointment of auditors

7. The Board of Directors has proposed the following resolutions;

7.1 Approval to cancel secondary name

7.2 Approval to reduce the Company's share capital

7.3 Authority to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares

8. Any other business

Please direct any queries regarding this announcement to:

Jens Bak-Holder

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +45 21 28 58 32

jeba@icgroup.net

This announcement is a translation from the Danish language. In the event of any discrepancy between the Danish and English versions, the Danish version shall prevail.

Disclaimer

IC Group A/S published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 08:22:03 UTC
