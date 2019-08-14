Log in
IC IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(I7OG)
IC Immobilien : Gruppe announces new property management mandate for 6,700 square metres of office space in Düsseldorf

08/14/2019

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

IC Immobilien Gruppe has been awarded a new property management mandate for the 6,700-square-metre office property at Grafenberger Allee 136 in Düsseldorf by the property company Neues Atrium Property GmbH.

'We are delighted to have won this mandate, which confirms the confidence that the new owner of the property has in our quality and performance', says Markus Reinert FRICS, Chairman of the Board and CEO of IC Immobilien Holding AG.

IC Immobilien Gruppe had been entrusted with providing property management services for the property by the previous owner since 2017.

Disclaimer

IC Immobilien Holding AG published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 07:26:09 UTC
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Reinert Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Stockmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Balkenhol Chief Operating Officer
Joachim Sauer Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Groß Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IC IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG0
CBRE GROUP31.14%17 281
ZILLOW GROUP INC15.88%7 639
JONES LANG LASALLE INC9.83%7 163
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC20.53%3 780
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG11.27%3 393
