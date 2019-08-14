IC Immobilien : Gruppe announces new property management mandate for 6,700 square metres of office space in Düsseldorf

Wednesday, August 14, 2019

IC Immobilien Gruppe has been awarded a new property management mandate for the 6,700-square-metre office property at Grafenberger Allee 136 in Düsseldorf by the property company Neues Atrium Property GmbH.

'We are delighted to have won this mandate, which confirms the confidence that the new owner of the property has in our quality and performance', says Markus Reinert FRICS, Chairman of the Board and CEO of IC Immobilien Holding AG.

IC Immobilien Gruppe had been entrusted with providing property management services for the property by the previous owner since 2017.