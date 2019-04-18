Log in
IC Immobilien Holding AG

IC IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG

(I7OG)
News 
News

IC Immobilien : Gruppe becomes long-term property management partner for Wealthcap

04/18/2019

Thursday, April 18, 2019

IC Immobilien Gruppe has been commissioned by Wealthcap Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH with the commercial and technical property management of 39 commercial properties, primarily for the office asset class and, in addition, for retail and logistics. The mandate covers around 620,000 square metres of rentable area in the North, West and South West regions of Germany. The mandate begins on 01/03/2019 with a fixed contract term of 3 years and the option to extend for a further 2 years.

'We are delighted about this mandate and the trust which Wealthcap places in the quality and level of performance of our Group. The portfolio is challenging due to the regional spread and the different types of use and is a perfect fit with the focus of our corporate strategy, which values a regional presence and proximity to the customer', says Markus Reinert FRICS, CEO of IC Immobilien Holding AG.

Mahmoud Hawari, Head of Operations & Business Services for Wealthcap explains: 'A comprehensible, transparent awarding process was very important to us. This was necessary of course in order to identify expert partners, but also to ensure an exact fit of the systems and processes. In this way we can meet the exacting standards of our institutional investors, for example in the area of reporting.'

'We already cooperate successfully with IC Immobilien Gruppe. Together we can continue to provide our services to our investors, tenants and partners quickly, directly and smoothly,' adds Michael Stüber, Head of Asset & Portfolio Management Real Estate of Wealthcap.

Disclaimer

IC Immobilien Holding AG published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 13:57:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2012 18,1 M
EBIT 2012 1,20 M
Net income 2012 -
Debt 2012 -
Yield 2012 2,44%
P/E ratio 2012 -
P/E ratio 2013
Capi. / Sales 2012 0,68x
Capi. / Sales 2013 0,63x
Capitalization 12,3 M
Chart IC IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
Duration : Period :
IC Immobilien Holding AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price -
Spread / Average Target -100%
Managers
NameTitle
Markus Reinert Chief Executive Officer
Rainer Stockmann Chairman-Supervisory Board
Marc Balkenhol Chief Operating Officer
Joachim Sauer Chief Financial Officer
Christoph Groß Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
IC IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG14
CBRE GROUP25.90%16 951
ZILLOW GROUP INC15.62%7 525
JONES LANG LASALLE INC20.44%6 956
CUSHMAN & WAKEFIELD PLC26.12%3 953
TLG IMMOBILIEN AG9.83%3 127
