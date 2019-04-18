IC Immobilien : Gruppe becomes long-term property management partner for Wealthcap

Thursday, April 18, 2019

IC Immobilien Gruppe has been commissioned by Wealthcap Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH with the commercial and technical property management of 39 commercial properties, primarily for the office asset class and, in addition, for retail and logistics. The mandate covers around 620,000 square metres of rentable area in the North, West and South West regions of Germany. The mandate begins on 01/03/2019 with a fixed contract term of 3 years and the option to extend for a further 2 years.

'We are delighted about this mandate and the trust which Wealthcap places in the quality and level of performance of our Group. The portfolio is challenging due to the regional spread and the different types of use and is a perfect fit with the focus of our corporate strategy, which values a regional presence and proximity to the customer', says Markus Reinert FRICS, CEO of IC Immobilien Holding AG.

Mahmoud Hawari, Head of Operations & Business Services for Wealthcap explains: 'A comprehensible, transparent awarding process was very important to us. This was necessary of course in order to identify expert partners, but also to ensure an exact fit of the systems and processes. In this way we can meet the exacting standards of our institutional investors, for example in the area of reporting.'

'We already cooperate successfully with IC Immobilien Gruppe. Together we can continue to provide our services to our investors, tenants and partners quickly, directly and smoothly,' adds Michael Stüber, Head of Asset & Portfolio Management Real Estate of Wealthcap.