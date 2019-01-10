IC Immobilien : Gruppe leases office building in Stuttgart-Weilimdorf

Thursday, January 10, 2019

Vector Informatik GmbH rents around 550 square metres of office space

On 1 February 2019, IC Immobilien Gruppe will lease approx. 550 square metres of office space with a 10-year term to Vector Informatik GmbH, an electronic solutions developer in the automotive sector.

The now fully let office building, for which IC Immobilien Gruppe is also responsible in terms of commercial property management, has a total rental area of around 7,300 square metres

The building is owned by a fund company initiated and managed by Wealthcap Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH.