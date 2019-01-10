Log in
IC IMMOBILIEN HOLDING AG
IC Immobilien : Gruppe leases office building in Stuttgart-Weilimdorf

01/10/2019

Thursday, January 10, 2019

  • Vector Informatik GmbH rents around 550 square metres of office space

On 1 February 2019, IC Immobilien Gruppe will lease approx. 550 square metres of office space with a 10-year term to Vector Informatik GmbH, an electronic solutions developer in the automotive sector.

The now fully let office building, for which IC Immobilien Gruppe is also responsible in terms of commercial property management, has a total rental area of around 7,300 square metres

The building is owned by a fund company initiated and managed by Wealthcap Kapitalverwaltungsgesellschaft mbH.

Disclaimer

IC Immobilien Holding AG published this content on 10 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2019 11:48:02 UTC
