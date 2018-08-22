IC Immobilien : Markus Reinert FRICS agrees early extension to tenure as Chairman/CEO of IC Immobilien Gruppe

Log in
08/22/2018 | 10:52am CEST

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

The Supervisory Board of IC Immobilien Holding AG has approved an early resolution to reappoint Mr Markus Reinert FRICS as Chairman of the Management Board for a further five years. Markus Reinert was initially appointed as Chairman/CEO of the group on 1 August 2015.

'Throughout his three years with IC Immobilien Group, Markus Reinert has been a major driving force behind the group's restructuring and strategic realignment. He has also been instrumental in developing IC Immobilien's strategic partnerships with German and international investors. We are delighted to confirm his long-term appointment to the Executive Board, and are looking forward to building on all we have achieved together thus far', said Dr. Rainer Stockmann, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of IC Immobilien Holding AG.

Prior to his appointment as CEO of IC Immobilien Holding AG, Markus Reinert spent four years with Cushman & Wakefield LLP as Head of Property and Asset Management and Investor Services for the EMEA region (Europe, Middle East and Africa). He also worked for Jones Lang LaSalle, where he served in a variety of national and international functions and positions.

'I would like to thank the Supervisory Board for their confidence in my work, which they have confirmed with the early renewal of my contract. I am also grateful to our entire German team for their dedication as we transform our group of companies into a premium full-service provider', said Markus Reinert.

Disclaimer

IC Immobilien Holding AG published this content on 22 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2018 08:51:01 UTC
