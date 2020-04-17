Log in
COVID-19: Icade steps up socially responsible measures and support for its tenants

04/17/2020 | 02:36am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Paris, April 17, 2020

COVID-19: ICADE STEPS UP SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE MEASURES

AND SUPPORT FOR ITS TENANTS

Against the background of the COVID-19 crisis, Icade and its Board of Directors have already made important decisions, which include:

  • Lowering the 2019 dividend
    Icade's Board of Directors decided to lower the 2019 dividend to be proposed at the General Meeting of April 24, 2020. This dividend subject to shareholder approval was limited to the SIIC dividend payment obligations incumbent on the Company at the end of 2019.
  • Not remunerating the directors (attendance fees) for meetings of the Board and its committees mainly devoted to managing the health crisis
    And donating these amounts to charities involved in fighting this pandemic.
  • Accelerating payment terms for suppliers ranging in size from very small to medium-sized businesses
  • Implementing the measures recommended by FSIF (French Federation of Real Estate Companies) regarding when and how some tenants' rental payments are to be made

In addition, special payment options and terms were also granted to Icade Santé's tenants operating its healthcare facilities which are actively involved in treating COVID-19 patients

  • Last but not least, in line with the French Ministry of Economy and Finance's urging, Icade will cancel Q2 2020 lease payments for its tenant companies with less than 10 employees operating in sectors falling within the scope of an administrative decision.

Icade's new measures seek an optimal balance between contributing to the national effort to respond to this unprecedented crisis, acknowledging the economic reality which has led us to help our tenants get through it, and protecting the Company's interests.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the measures taken by Icade will be reassessed at the General Meeting to be held on April 24, 2020.

ABOUT ICADE

Building for every future

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the cities-local authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations… As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of €11.5bn as of 12/31/19 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly €1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities. Icade is a significant player in the Greater Paris area and major French cities. Icade is listed on Euronext Paris as a French Listed Real Estate Investment Company (SIIC). Its leading shareholder is the Caisse des dépôts Group.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.fr/en/

CONTACTS

Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard,Press Relations Manager +33 (0)1 41 57 71 19

Anne-Sophie Lanaute,

Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations +33 (0)1 41 57 70 29

charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr

anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 17 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 April 2020 06:35:12 UTC
