Paris, April 17, 2020

COVID-19: ICADE STEPS UP SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE MEASURES

AND SUPPORT FOR ITS TENANTS

Against the background of the COVID-19 crisis, Icade and its Board of Directors have already made important decisions, which include:

Lowering the 2019 dividend

Icade's Board of Directors decided to lower the 2019 dividend to be proposed at the General Meeting of April 24, 2020. This dividend subject to shareholder approval was limited to the SIIC dividend payment obligations incumbent on the Company at the end of 2019.

Not remunerating the directors (attendance fees) for meetings of the Board and its committees mainly devoted to managing the health crisis

And donating these amounts to charities involved in fighting this pandemic.

Accelerating payment terms for suppliers ranging in size from very small to medium-sized businesses

Implementing the measures recommended by FSIF (French Federation of Real Estate Companies) regarding when and how some tenants' rental payments are to be made

∙ In addition, special payment options and terms were also granted to Icade Santé's tenants operating its healthcare facilities which are actively involved in treating COVID-19 patients

Last but not least, in line with the French Ministry of Economy and Finance's urging, Icade will cancel Q2 2020 lease payments for its tenant companies with less than 10 employees operating in sectors falling within the scope of an administrative decision.

Icade's new measures seek an optimal balance between contributing to the national effort to respond to this unprecedented crisis, acknowledging the economic reality which has led us to help our tenants get through it, and protecting the Company's interests.

The impact of the COVID-19 crisis and the measures taken by Icade will be reassessed at the General Meeting to be held on April 24, 2020.

