PRESS RELEASE

Issy-les-Moulineaux,

July 24, 2020

Credit ratings reaffirmed by Standard & Poor's:

BBB+ with a stable outlook

Following its annual review, Standard & Poor's affirmed Icade's and Icade Santé's long-term rating of BBB+

and short-term rating of A-2 with a stable outlook.

Amid the economic, financial and social uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, the rating agency confirmed the credit quality of the Group and its subsidiary, as well as its confidence in their fundamentals, both in terms of their financial profile and diversified business model.

These ratings are further recognition of the strong credit quality of Icade and its subsidiary, as well as their ability to finance their short- and medium-term growth on attractive financial terms.

"Against the exceptional backdrop of the health crisis, we welcome Standard & Poor's renewed confidence. The affirmation of the long-term rating "BBB+ with a stable outlook" reflects the financial strength and intrinsic credit quality of both companies."Victoire Aubry, CFO of Icade.

