Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Icade    ICAD   FR0000035081

ICADE

(ICAD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/24 02:06:32 am
56.05 EUR   -1.06%
01:46aCREDIT RATINGS REAFFIRMED BY STANDARD & POOR'S : BBB+ with a stable outlook
PU
07/21ICADE : 2020 Half-year Results slideshow
PU
07/21ICADE : Half-Year Financial Report - 30 juin 2020
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Credit ratings reaffirmed by Standard & Poor's: BBB+ with a stable outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/24/2020 | 01:46am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Issy-les-Moulineaux,

July 24, 2020

Credit ratings reaffirmed by Standard & Poor's:

BBB+ with a stable outlook

Following its annual review, Standard & Poor's affirmed Icade's and Icade Santé's long-term rating of BBB+

and short-term rating of A-2 with a stable outlook.

Amid the economic, financial and social uncertainties surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic, the rating agency confirmed the credit quality of the Group and its subsidiary, as well as its confidence in their fundamentals, both in terms of their financial profile and diversified business model.

These ratings are further recognition of the strong credit quality of Icade and its subsidiary, as well as their ability to finance their short- and medium-term growth on attractive financial terms.

"Against the exceptional backdrop of the health crisis, we welcome Standard & Poor's renewed confidence. The affirmation of the long-term rating "BBB+ with a stable outlook" reflects the financial strength and intrinsic credit quality of both companies."Victoire Aubry, CFO of Icade.

ABOUT ICADE

Building for every future

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is working closely with stakeholders and users in the cities- local authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations… As an office and healthcare property investor (portfolio value of €11.6bn as of 06/30/20 on a proportionate consolidation basis) and as a property developer (2019 economic revenues of nearly €1bn), Icade has been able to reinvent the real estate business and foster the emergence of tomorrow's greener, smarter and more responsible cities. Icade is a significant player in the Greater Paris area and major French cities. Icade is listed on Euronext Paris as a French Listed Real Estate Investment Company (société d'investissement immobilier cotée, SIIC). Its leading shareholder is the Caisse des dépôts Group.

ABOUT ICADE SANTÉ

With a portfolio worth €5 billion (on a full consolidation basis) as of June 30, 2020, Icade Santé is the leading healthcare property investor in France. A 56.84% owned subsidiary of the Icade Group, Icade Santé draws on its proven expertise, its long-term shareholders as well as its extensive knowledge of the real estate value chain. Since 2017, Icade Santé has pursued a strategy of diversification into the nursing home segment.

The text of this press release is available on the Icade website: www.icade.frand on the Icade Santé website: https://icade-sante.fr

CONTACTS

Anne-Sophie Lanaute

Charlotte Pajaud-Blanchard

Head of Financial Communication and Investor Relations

Press Relations Manager

+33 (0)1 41 57 70 29

+33(0)1 41 57 71 19

anne-sophie.lanaute@icade.fr

charlotte.pajaud-blanchard@icade.fr

Disclaimer

Icade SA published this content on 24 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 July 2020 05:45:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ICADE
01:46aCREDIT RATINGS REAFFIRMED BY STANDAR : BBB+ with a stable outlook
PU
07/21ICADE : 2020 Half-year Results slideshow
PU
07/21ICADE : Half-Year Financial Report - 30 juin 2020
PU
07/21ICADE : Half Year Results 2020
PU
07/21ICADE : Promotion hands over an 18,196-sq.m office building in Villejuif (Val--d..
PU
07/21ICADE : Promotion sells 1,091 homes off plan to CDC Habitat for 208 million
PU
07/16ICADE : half-yearly earnings release
07/06ICADE : Promotion completes the off-plan sale of a mixed-use complex of close to..
PU
07/06ICADE : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/30ICADE : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 341 M 1 557 M 1 557 M
Net income 2020 142 M 165 M 165 M
Net Debt 2020 6 035 M 7 009 M 7 009 M
P/E ratio 2020 30,0x
Yield 2020 7,82%
Capitalization 4 188 M 4 853 M 4 864 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 7,63x
Nbr of Employees 1 127
Free-Float 39,0%
Chart ICADE
Duration : Period :
Icade Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ICADE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 78,65 €
Last Close Price 56,65 €
Spread / Highest target 112%
Spread / Average Target 38,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Olivier Wigniolle Chief Executive Officer
Frédéric Thomas Chairman
Victoire Aubry Head-Finance, Legal & Information Technology
Laurent Maheu Head-Research & Studies
Marie-Christine Lambert Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ICADE-41.63%4 853
GECINA-35.03%9 040
MIRVAC GROUP-32.39%6 018
GPT GROUP-24.11%5 848
CHARTER HALL GROUP-6.41%3 306
SAFEHOLD INC.33.45%2 745
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group