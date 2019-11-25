Icade: 2019 Investor Day

Substantial potential revenue to be generated in the medium term: nearly €7.4bn

The Healthcare Property Investment Division is on track to become the European leader in healthcare real estate

International: Nearly €420m invested to date in nursing homes; Germany added to the portfolio

At its Investor Day to be held today, Icade will highlight its main achievements in 2019 and outlook up to 2022, following the 2019-2022 strategic plan's first year of implementation. The net current cash flow guidance for FY 2019 has been raised.

